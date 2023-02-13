Who Is Terry Bradshaw's Wife? All About Tammy Bradshaw

Former NFL player Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy Bradshaw are going strong.

The four-time Super Bowl champion dated Tammy for 13 years before tying the knot in 2014 and had been married three times prior.

"Getting married is a huge thing and it hadn't been exactly the strength of my life, that's for sure," Terry said on an episode of his family's reality show, The Bradshaw Bunch. "I mean, you have a lot of doubt when you've struck out like I have. And I was nervous to fail again. Who wouldn't be?"

Seven years after their wedding, the couple renewed their vows in 2021. While the two don't have any kids together, their blended family includes their daughters from previous relationships, Lacey, Rachel and Erin, as well as a gaggle of grandchildren.

Here's everything to know about Tammy Bradshaw, her life with Terry Bradshaw in Oklahoma and their two weddings.

She didn't know who Terry was at first

Terry might be one of the most famous NFL players of all time, but Tammy didn't recognize him when they first started dating — even though she was very familiar with football.

"I watched football growing up my whole life," she told PEOPLE in 2020. "Every Sunday, we always watched football. But I do not ever remember watching the Steelers play. And I never saw him play in a live football game."

Tammy explained that, for the first three months, she noticed a lot of items in his home were decorated with his jersey number, 12, but she didn't know why. "Finally, after three months, I was like, 'So, what's up with the number 12?' " she said, prompting laughter from Terry. "I had no clue!"

She dated Terry for over a decade before getting married

Terry and Tammy were together for 13 years before they got married. In an interview with Closer Weekly, Terry explained that they held off on a wedding partly because they'd both been down the aisle before.

"We dated 13 years, never lived together," Terry said. "[We were both] coming out of bad divorces and when I was getting close to her, I'd run and hide for six weeks, then come running back. I said, 'There's nobody getting their hands around my heart again.' I fought her for 13 years, and to her credit, not one time ever did she ever say, 'Where's this going?' "

She married Terry in 2014

The Bradshaws got married in Hawaii in 2014, and it happened pretty suddenly. On an episode of E!'s The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry said that his previous marriages made him nervous to tie the knot. "I knew I had to get married overnight or it wouldn't happen at all," he said. In fact, their wedding came together so quickly that they didn't even invite their kids.

The Fox NFL Sunday host told Closer Weekly: "I passed [Tammy] in the hallway and said, 'Oh listen, we're getting married Tuesday in Hawaii.' She said okay and we kept going. We get there and she said, 'If you're serious, we need to get a license.' So we got one. I'd already called my preacher. It was fun!"

She and Terry had their own reality series

The pair's E! reality series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiered in 2020. The show followed their life on their Oklahoma ranch and included funny moments with their three daughters, as well as some more romantic scenes, like when they visited Paris, Texas, for their anniversary after their trip to France was canceled. The show ended after two seasons.

She and Terry competed on Family Feud

The Bradshaw Bunch wasn't Terry and Tammy's only foray into TV. The pair also appeared with their three daughters on Celebrity Family Feud in 2019. They competed on behalf of the 525 Foundation, which raises awareness about substance abuse.

She and Terry renewed their vows in 2021

Terry and Tammy renewed their vows in 2021, seven years after their first wedding. Their vow renewal was also held in Hawaii, but this time it was documented on The Bradshaw Bunch.

"Our wedding was perfect, and he was so handsome. It's hard to believe it was seven years ago," Tammy said during the episode. "What do you mean he 'was'? It was only seven years ago," Terry joked. "Have I gotten ugly since then?"

This time around, their daughters and grandkids were all in attendance. "One of the reasons I wanted to renew the vows, I wanted all the girls to be here," Terry said. Tammy's daughter, Lacey Hester, was the officiant, while Lacey's daughter Zurie was the flower girl.

"I think we can all agree these two have grown into a perfect match," Lacey said during the ceremony. "He's funny, she's smart. He's crazy, and she's calm. She has great hair, he has some hair. And they both have the biggest hearts of two people that I know. Together they make an unstoppable force. They're the leaders of this family."

She's a mother and grandmother

Tammy is the mother to two children, Lacey and Cody, and the stepmother to Terry's daughters, Erin and Rachel. Cody died in 2009 of a drug overdose, which the family opened up about on The Bradshaw Bunch. In Cody's honor, the family regularly fundraises for the 525 Foundation, including during their stint on Family Feud. In 2015, Tammy posted a photo of her son on what would have been his 30th birthday.

Terry and Tammy also have grandchildren. Tammy's daughter, Lacey, has two children, Zurie and Jeb. Terry's daughter Erin has a daughter named Jessie, whose arrival she announced in December 2021.

She and Terry share interests

Terry and Tammy live on a ranch in Oklahoma and have a variety of different animals on their property. The animal lovers have participated in horse shows — just one of the interests they share.

"We laugh a lot. We enjoy the same things together," Tammy told PEOPLE in 2020. "We go fishing. We do the horses, the cattle. Everything we like to do is usually the same thing."

She is active on social media

Tammy often shares glimpses into her home life on social media, including plenty of posts of her and Terry spending time together. On their wedding anniversary in 2021, she posted a photo sharing a kiss with Terry and wrote: "Years ago I put on paper a list of the things I wanted in a man…#1 was someone that made me laugh! Well as of today we have been laughing together as husband and wife for 7 great years!! Here's to 30 more years with the love of my life."

She was by Terry's side when he was diagnosed with cancer

In October 2022, Terry revealed that he had been diagnosed with two types of cancer in the past year: bladder cancer and skin cancer. He also shared that he was cancer-free.

The former football star has since opened up about his decision to not go public with the diagnosis at first, explaining that he did not want to be pitied. "Took me a long time before I told my family," he said during an appearance on Today.

After eventually sharing the news with his wife and kids, Tammy became his rock.

"I can't put into words how thankful I am for her. Seriously. I can't imagine not holding her hand when we take off on a plane or when we land or when we snuggle up when we're in bed together," the four-time Super Bowl champion said of Tammy. "I look at her and she doesn't know I'm looking at her, and I'm so thankful now I'm getting emotional."