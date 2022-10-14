Who Is Mac Jones' Girlfriend? All About Sophie Scott

New England has a new football power couple in town: meet Mac Jones and Sophie Scott.

Jones, who caught the attention of the football world during his successful national title bid as a starting quarterback at Alabama University in 2021, has been dating his college sweetheart since their Roll Tide days.

The couple started dating in 2019 and moved to Boston together after Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots two years later.

Who is the second half of this NFL couple? Here's everything to know about Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott.

She's from St. Louis

Sophie Scott Instagram

Scott was raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and attended Kirkwood High School.

In July 2022, the couple visited St. Louis, with Scott sharing a few photos from the trip on Instagram with the caption, "Hometown date."

She graduated from the University of Alabama

Sophie Scott Instagram

Like Jones, she attended the University of Alabama, Scott graduated in December 2020 with a degree in kinesiology and exercise science, according to her LinkedIn.

While on campus she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and a sports medicine intern with the football team.

They've both worked as models

Both Scott and Jones know how to work a camera. While Scott leverages her Instagram audience to model for brands, Jones revealed he has also dabbled in modeling.

"I used to be a child model/actor, or whatever, and that was fun," Jones told WEEI 93.7's Merloni & Fauria in November 2021. "There are a few commercials out there you guys could try and find. I think a lot of people know."

Shortly after the interview aired, Twitter lit up with photos of a platinum-haired Jones posing in a suit and tennis shoes.

They volunteer together

"Helping younger kids is kind of what my passion is, young people, whether they like sports or not, to help them reach their dreams," Jones said on the Patriots' website after making a $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, Massachusetts, in 2022

Giving back isn't just a solo pursuit — it's something Jones and Scott enjoy doing as a couple. The two took time out in the summer of 2022 to visit Camp Riverside, where the same Boys and Girls Club runs summer programming.

"This local camp provides kids as young as five years old the opportunity to build self-reliance and reach their greatest potential through arts and crafts, games, sports and more with the help of positive role models. We're so humbled and proud to partner with @harboronebank to help pay it forward to special organizations like this one," Scott wrote in on Instagram. "From the moment we arrived at the camp, we were greeted by smiling campers just like these who wanted nothing more than to have fun. And that is exactly what we did!"

She's Jones' biggest fan

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

Scott has been supporting Jones' football career since college.

"I'm so proud of you for following your dreams and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. I'm so excited to see where the next chapter takes us ❤️!" she wrote on Instagram before Jones was drafted.

She also showed up to his first practice at Gillette Stadium, posting a picture of the two cuddled up on the field on Instagram. After graduating early, Scott moved to Boston and is frequently in the stands at both home and away games.

She went viral for a cooking mishap

The Alabama alum made headlines in 2022 after a video of her handling a cooking fire went viral. In the video, she ran through the kitchen toward a screen door before calmly calling for Jones.

"She's learning, just like I am," Jones said on Merloni & Fauria. "We're trying to make more meals at home and be more healthy."

She's a dog mom

Sophie Scott Instagram

Scott and Jones are the proud parents of one furry pet.

In August 2021 she posted a photo of her and the dog wearing matching New England Patriots jerseys. "Matching with my girl to cheer on @macjones_10," she wrote on Instagram.

In another post, Scott wrote, "Little Miss Dog Mom," alongside her and the pup eating ice cream.