Who Is Mac Jones' Girlfriend? All About Sophie Scott

Mac Jones and Sophie Scott have been dating since September 2019

By
Published on October 14, 2022 01:26 PM
Sophie Scott and Mac Jones attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

New England has a new football power couple in town: meet Mac Jones and Sophie Scott.

Jones, who caught the attention of the football world during his successful national title bid as a starting quarterback at Alabama University in 2021, has been dating his college sweetheart since their Roll Tide days.

The couple started dating in 2019 and moved to Boston together after Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots two years later.

Who is the second half of this NFL couple? Here's everything to know about Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott.

She's from St. Louis

Sophie Scott
Sophie Scott Instagram

Scott was raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and attended Kirkwood High School.

In July 2022, the couple visited St. Louis, with Scott sharing a few photos from the trip on Instagram with the caption, "Hometown date."

She graduated from the University of Alabama

Mac Jones and Sophie Scott
Sophie Scott Instagram

Like Jones, she attended the University of Alabama, Scott graduated in December 2020 with a degree in kinesiology and exercise science, according to her LinkedIn.

While on campus she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and a sports medicine intern with the football team.

They've both worked as models

Both Scott and Jones know how to work a camera. While Scott leverages her Instagram audience to model for brands, Jones revealed he has also dabbled in modeling.

"I used to be a child model/actor, or whatever, and that was fun," Jones told WEEI 93.7's Merloni & Fauria in November 2021. "There are a few commercials out there you guys could try and find. I think a lot of people know."

Shortly after the interview aired, Twitter lit up with photos of a platinum-haired Jones posing in a suit and tennis shoes.

They volunteer together

"Helping younger kids is kind of what my passion is, young people, whether they like sports or not, to help them reach their dreams," Jones said on the Patriots' website after making a $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, Massachusetts, in 2022

Giving back isn't just a solo pursuit — it's something Jones and Scott enjoy doing as a couple. The two took time out in the summer of 2022 to visit Camp Riverside, where the same Boys and Girls Club runs summer programming.

"This local camp provides kids as young as five years old the opportunity to build self-reliance and reach their greatest potential through arts and crafts, games, sports and more with the help of positive role models. We're so humbled and proud to partner with @harboronebank to help pay it forward to special organizations like this one," Scott wrote in on Instagram. "From the moment we arrived at the camp, we were greeted by smiling campers just like these who wanted nothing more than to have fun. And that is exactly what we did!"

She's Jones' biggest fan

Mac Jones and his girlfriend Sophie Scott walk together on the field at the end of the New England Patriots first day of training camp on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

Scott has been supporting Jones' football career since college.

"I'm so proud of you for following your dreams and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. I'm so excited to see where the next chapter takes us ❤️!" she wrote on Instagram before Jones was drafted.

She also showed up to his first practice at Gillette Stadium, posting a picture of the two cuddled up on the field on Instagram. After graduating early, Scott moved to Boston and is frequently in the stands at both home and away games.

She went viral for a cooking mishap

The Alabama alum made headlines in 2022 after a video of her handling a cooking fire went viral. In the video, she ran through the kitchen toward a screen door before calmly calling for Jones.

"She's learning, just like I am," Jones said on Merloni & Fauria. "We're trying to make more meals at home and be more healthy."

She's a dog mom

Mac Jones and Sophie Scott
Sophie Scott Instagram

Scott and Jones are the proud parents of one furry pet.

In August 2021 she posted a photo of her and the dog wearing matching New England Patriots jerseys. "Matching with my girl to cheer on @macjones_10," she wrote on Instagram.

In another post, Scott wrote, "Little Miss Dog Mom," alongside her and the pup eating ice cream.

Related Articles
Davante Adams and Devanne Villarreal
Who Is Davante Adams' Wife? All About Devanne Villarreal
Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck attend The LegaCCy Gala at The Shed on September 16, 2019 in New York City
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
Russell Crowe attends 'The Nice Guys' photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2016 in Cannes, France
Who Is Russell Crowe's Girlfriend? All About Britney Theriot
Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett attend MaximBet Music at the Market Powered by DIRECTV on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Dak Prescott's Girlfriend? All About Natalie Buffett
Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley depart The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Who Is Chance the Rapper's Wife? All About Kirsten Corley
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Cooper Kupp's Wife? All About Anna Kupp
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Dana Blumberg and Chairman & CEO, The Kraft Group Robert Kraft attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Robert Kraft's Fiancée? All About Dana Blumberg
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell ride the 'Ghostrider' Roller Coaster at Knott's Berry Farm on September 1, 2017 in Buena Park, California
Who Is Brittany Bell? All About the Model Who Shares 3 Kids With Nick Cannon
Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher
Who Is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend? All About Olivia Holzmacher
Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Adam Devine's Wife? All About Chloe Bridges
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Porsha Williams' Fiancé? All About Simon Guobadia
Trevor and Melissa Lawrence
Who Is Marissa Lawrence? All About Trevor Lawrence's Wife
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens