Who Is Trae Young's Fiancée? All About Shelby Miller

Trae Young and Shelby Miller are getting married.

The two-time NBA All-Star met Miller at the University of Oklahoma, and they began dating in 2017.

In addition to his NBA career, Young founded the Trae Young Family Foundation in 2019 to provide mental health support to families in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma. He later opened the Young Family Athletic Center, a recreational center located in the town, as well. And, of course, when he's not playing basketball or working on his various charity endeavors, he's spending time with Miller and their son, whom they welcomed in 2022.

Their son Tydus Reign was born in June 2022. Young and Miller frequently share Instagram photos of him, as well as photos of the whole family at home or on vacation.

So, who is Trae Young's fiancée? Here's everything to know about Shelby Miller and her relationship with the NBA star.

She attended the University of Oklahoma

Shelby Miller Instagram

Miller was born on Oct. 25, 1995, in Norman, Oklahoma, to parents Mike and Sherri Miller. She then went on to study at the University of Oklahoma, where she and Young first met. They began dating in 2017. Miller studied communication and media and was a cheerleader, while Young played collegiate basketball.

The couple made their relationship public in October 2017; Miller posted a photo of herself in a cheerleading uniform next to Young, writing, "I guess you could say I'm a pretty big fan...😉."

She and Young got engaged in December 2021

Shelby Miller Instagram

Young announced in a December 2021 Instagram post that he had proposed to Miller. He shared a series of photos from the proposal, writing, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍." Young got down on one knee in front of a balloon arch and a sign that said, "Marry Me."

Miller made an Instagram post of her own and wrote, "Forever Young🤍."

The Atlanta Hawks player later told the New York Post that he was "nervous" about proposing. "I knew what she would say, obviously, but it was a nervous moment," he explained. He added that Miller had been doing the majority of the wedding planning. "She will ask me little details here and there about what I like, but I'm kind of letting her do her thing," he said.

As for the music at the wedding, he said: "I'm already a slow jams guy. We always listen to slow jams [together]. There will be good music for sure."

She and Young welcomed a son in 2022

Shelby Miller Instagram

The couple have one child together, son Tydus Reign Young, who was born on June 2, 2022. Young announced their son's arrival with an Instagram post. "On June 2nd, 2022. A New Star was Born 💫," he wrote alongside a series of photos of his newborn son.

In September, Miller posted a photo of her son to celebrate National Son's Day. She's since posted several photos to mark her son's milestones during the first year of his life, including when he turned 2 months old and his first Halloween.

She supports Young at his games

Shelby Miller Instagram

Miller is often on hand to support her fiancé at his basketball games. In October 2022, she posted a photo of herself holding baby Tydus courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game. Tydus wore a mini No. 11 jersey — the same as his father.

In February 2020, the couple appeared together at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago; Young played on Team Giannis. Miller later shared a photo of them at the event, writing, "Hey you, you're my All-Star🤩 #letsgoback."

She has a large following on Instagram

Shelby Miller Instagram

The former cheerleader is very active on Instagram, where she has over 40,000 followers. In her bio, she describes herself as a mother, a fiancée and a Scorpio. She often posts selfies as well as photos with Young, her family and her friends.

She also has a highlight reel featuring pictures with Young throughout their relationship, going back to 2017 when the couple first began dating.

She enjoys traveling

Shelby Miller Instagram

Miller and Young have traveled the world together, and the mom of one often posts photos from their trips to her social media. In October 2022, she posted a photo with Young in front of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Miller posted another photo the previous month from a pool in the Bahamas, which appears to be a favorite destination of the couple. She's also visited a range of popular domestic vacation destinations, including Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles.