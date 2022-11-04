Who Is Van Jefferson's Wife? All About Samaria Jefferson

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson and his wife Samaria Jefferson went viral after the Super Bowl Sunday arrival of their son, Champ, in 2022.

"I'm so proud of her. That was the ultimate best day of my life. I don't know how I can top that," Van told PEOPLE following Champ's birth.

Just like the surprise arrival of their son, Van and Samaria's love story has been full of twists and turns. After giving birth to their daughter Bella when they were in high school, the pair broke up. However, the couple reconnected years later and tied the knot in 2020.

Who is Van Jefferson's wife? Here's everything to know about Samaria Jefferson.

She gave birth during the Super Bowl

Van Jefferson, wife Samaria and their newborn son Champ. Ari & Louise

On Feb. 13, 2022, Samaria made headlines when she went into labor while her husband played in the Super Bowl. "I did not want to miss the game for anything," she told PEOPLE. She remained at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, until her contractions were two minutes apart and was then taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

From there, she took an Uber to a birthing center, where her water broke.

"I started bawling. I was like, 'I don't want to do this without Van,' " she said.

After the Rams won, Van found out that his wife was in labor. He arrived at the birthing center about 30 minutes after the birth of his son, having watched it unfold on FaceTime.

"To have a baby on Super Bowl day ... and win the Super Bowl too is a blessing," Van said. "It's been two wins so we're excited."

She and Van parent a blended family

Samaria Jefferson Instagram

Samaria and Van are parents to daughter Bella and son Champ Curtis. Between Bella and Champ — and while Samaria and Van were broken up — Van welcomed son Vanchi with his then-partner.

In late February 2022, Samaria and Van spoke to PEOPLE about their busy Super Bowl Sunday and welcoming a new baby into their home. "They're adjusting fine I think," Van said of Bella and Vanchi. "They're happy to be big siblings now. I'm the middle child, so I love having a big sister, so I can just imagine how they are feeling and how they're excited to have a younger sibling now."

Samaria added, "It's been crazy, but we're adjusting for sure."

She and Van live in Thousand Oaks, California

Van Jefferson Instagram

Samaria and Van live in Thousand Oaks, California, outside of L.A. proper but near the Rams' practice facility. After Samaria left the Super Bowl in labor, she got in an Uber with Van's aunt and sister to meet her midwife in Thousand Oaks, Van revealed on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

She and Van were high school sweethearts

Van Jefferson Instagram

Both Samaria and Van attended Ravenwood High School near Nashville, and they began dating on Sept. 19, 2014. In a 2018 Instagram post, Samaria shared that one of their first dates was at Hwy 55 Burgers in Tennessee.

"I've watched him play since high school and college," she told PEOPLE in 2022.

Van graduated one year earlier than Samaria, who gave birth to Bella during her senior year of high school.

"We went from being high school sweethearts, bringing our firstborn into the world, and then enduring what felt like the toughest, longest breakup," Samaria wrote on Instagram.

She married Van in 2020

Van Jefferson Instagram

The couple kept the news of their 2020 wedding quiet, but Samaria did refer to herself as Van's wife on Instagram in September 2021. In November, she shared an Instagram post that included a photo of her ring and a jean jacket with "Jefferson" emblazoned on the back.

"That's Mrs. Jefferson, to you 💍 #12," she wrote.

She has a "warrior spirit"

Samaria Jefferson Instagram

Van revealed he chose the name Champ for their son as a tribute to Samaria.

"Champ has a meaning of warrior, and I'm all about having meaning [in] a name, so I think that's a perfect fitting for him," he told PEOPLE, before adding that Samaria is "a warrior, too, to go through what she went through" on Super Bowl Sunday.

Van added, "Even coming to the game leaving at half time, so she has that warrior spirit, so we just thought it was fitting for him to have that same thing."