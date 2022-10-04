Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has already made baseball history — and now he's on a quest to break a record that's stood for more than six decades.

The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years.

Since hitting the home run, fans have been anxiously watching Judge's every swing to see if (and when) the Yankees' slugger will hit a history-making 62nd home run.

One fan keeping a particularly close eye on Judge's historic home run chase is his wife, Samantha Bracksieck. The couple have kept their relationship extremely private, although Bracksieck can often be seen in the stands with Judge's parents, cheering on the American League MVP contender as he takes the plate and sharing in post-game embraces. But according to Judge, his new wife doesn't let the home run frenzy rattle her.

"My wife has been with me through it all and she's calm as a cucumber, that's for sure," Judge told the New York Post after tying Maris' long-standing record.

So who is the woman standing by Judge's side as he makes his way into baseball history books? Here's everything to know about Aaron Judge's wife, Samantha Bracksieck.

She met Judge in high school

Bracksieck and Judge attended Linden High School in Linden, California. There, Judge played three sports (football, basketball and baseball) before graduating in 2010.

After high school, both Bracksieck and Judge studied at Fresno State University in California.

She studied kinesiology

James Devaney/Getty

While a student at Fresno State, Bracksieck was honored in 2017 for an outstanding master's thesis in kinesiology. Her award-winning project, titled "Posterior Elbow Angle During the Movement Phase of Throwing in Relation to the Susceptibility of UCL Injury in Major League Baseball Players," examined elbow ligament injuries in Major League Baseball.

She and Judge have been together since at least 2014

Though Bracksieck and Judge primarily keep their relationship off social media, Bracksieck first appeared on Judge's Instagram account in November 2014. The photo collage showed the couple, along with Judge's parents, participating in a Thanksgiving Day 5K run together.

"Happy Thanksgiving to everyone and always be grateful for what you have! #GodBless #5k," Judge captioned the post.

Save for that 2014 post, Bracksieck is almost completely absent from Judge's social media. The only other time she has appeared on his Instagram page is in July 2022, when the two visited Los Angeles during the MLB's All-Star Break.

"What a time we had out in LA for the All Star break! Can't thank Yankee fans and all the fans out there for their support and making this one of the best years yet! Time to get rolling in the 2nd half!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️," the baseball player wrote along the series of photos.

She wed Judge in 2021

Judge and Bracksieck were married in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2021, according to the Daily Mail. Photos obtained by the publication showed the couple exchanging their vows underneath an impressive arch of florals and greenery at the Montage Kapalua Bay Resort. Bracksieck wore a form-fitting gown with an illusion neckline, detailed back and long veil, while Judge donned a classic black tuxedo.

The couple, who never formally announced their engagement, wed in front of an intimate crowd that included several of Judge's New York Yankees teammates. Photos on Twitter showed Yankees players Gary Sanchez, Luis Cessa and Gleyber Torres in Hawaii for the nuptials.

They enjoy sports — not just baseball

Gotham/GC Images

Though Judge and Bracksieck primarily keep their relationship under wraps, they are frequently seen enjoying sporting events together. In September 2022, the couple were seen at the U.S. Open — shortly after Judge hit his 54th home run. In April 2022, they sat courtside (next to Trevor Noah) as the Brooklyn Nets faced the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs. The duo were spotted hitting the Super Bowl party circuit in Miami in 2020, and they've even stood on the sidelines together at a November 2019 football game at their alma mater Fresno State.

They're charitable together

Leon Bennett/Getty

Judge and Bracksieck make giving back a joint effort. In November 2019, the couple returned to the Fresno area to visit young cancer patients at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County, California, according to ABC 30. During the visit, the two were seen laughing and making jokes with patients to help brighten their day.

The hospital visit was part of Judge's work with his foundation, ALL RISE. The mission of Judge's organization — which he started in 2018 — is to inspire children and teens to become responsible citizens through leadership programs, grants, baseball camps and more.