Get to Know NFL Player Ryan Russell's Dancer Boyfriend, Corey O'Brien

Image zoom Ryan Russell hugging boyfriend Corey O'Brien in London BACKGRID

In August, NFL free agent Ryan Russell came out as bisexual in an emotional first-person essay for ESPN and he soon began celebrating his relationship with boyfriend Corey O’Brien. The two even recently went on a loved-up trip to London.

Russell, 27, previously played for the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and opened up to ESPN about being “a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man.”

Alongside the piece, he launched a joint YouTube channel with O’Brien to share their story with the world. (Earlier this month, they posted a video of Russell meeting O’Brien’s family.)

“Love is faithful, Love is kind, It doesn’t brag or boast,” Russell wrote of O’Brien on Instagram in August, “But when I tell the world you’re mine, I tend to brag the most.”

The couple attended the Gay Times Honours 500 event on Thursday. Russell received the Sporting Hero award for coming out earlier this year and giving more LGBTQ representation in sports.

Here’s what you need to know about Russell’s boyfriend.

RELATED: NFL Player Ryan Russell and Boyfriend Corey O’Brien Share PDA During London Date

O’Brien Is a Professional Dancer

According to his website, O’Brien has danced almost all of his life, having spent his childhood training at the Rock School for Dance Education and the Rock School West.

After high school, he ventured to New York City and was accepted into Broadway Dance Center’s first “Professional Semester” before going out to sea for six months after securing a gig as a dancer and acrobat with Royal Caribbean.

He’s performed alongside P. Diddy and more

O’Brien wrote on his website that he has performed with artists such as P. Diddy, French Montana, Nas, Ne-Yo and others.

He has also been featured in Funny Or Die segments and on Snapchat’s show Sexiest Dance Moves. After moving back to Los Angeles, he appeared in episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race and on ABC’s Rose Bowl New Year’s Parade. He was also in Iggy Azalea’s music video for “Started.”

RELATED: NFL Star Comes Out as Bisexual — ‘Being More Comfortable in My Own Skin Made Me a Better Teammate’

Image zoom Corey O’Brien Corey O'Brien/ Instagram

And he teaches

In addition to his professional gigs, O’Brien hosts workshops around the country to teach contemporary, jazz-funk, technique and more.

“I had the pleasure of watching Corey teach students all day at the Dance Master of America Convention,” wrote one review of O’Brien’s classes on his website. “Corey O’Brien is not only extremely talented and kind, but he is one of the most caring and challenging teachers I have ever encountered.”

He’s a social media influencer

O’Brien has more than 41,000 followers on Instagram, which he uses to regularly show off smoldering portraits (captioning one recent shirtless shot, simply, “Wednesday”) and his outings with Russell.

Image zoom Corey O’Brien Corey O'Brien/ Instagram

RELATED: Jeff Rohrer — Retired Dallas Cowboys Linebacker — Comes Out as Gay, Reveals He’s Getting Married

Image zoom Corey O’Brien Corey O'Brien/ Instagram

He’s seriously working on his fitness

Also apparent on O’Brien’s Instagram is his love for fitness, and he routinely posts photos wearing workout apparel or while pumping some iron.

He’s active off the dance floor, too

According to his résumé, O’Brien — a jacked jack-of-all-trades — has done zip-lining, horseback riding and rifle, bungee and harness work.