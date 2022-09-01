Who Is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend? All About Olivia Holzmacher

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher started dating long before the quarterback led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl — the two were college sweethearts at Ohio State University.

Even though Burrow eventually transferred to Louisiana State University prior to Holzmacher's graduation, they didn't let that stop their burgeoning love story.

The same year he transferred, while Holzmacher was still a student at Ohio State, she posted a photo of her and Burrow celebrating an LSU win with the caption, "when you fangirl over your own boyfriend."

After Burrow was selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Holzmacher wrote, "Thankful to be by your side Joe … so excited for what the future holds."

Though the two remain mostly private about their relationship, here's everything to know about Joe Burrow's girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

She made her Instagram debut with Burrow in 2017

Holzmacher and Burrow started dating in August 2017 and it didn't take long for them to make their Instagram debut. That same month, Holzmacher posted a photo of herself and Burrow cuddled up on the football field at Ohio State University, where they were both students at the time.

"10/10 … 1 being the best," she captioned the photo.

She graduated from Ohio State University

Even though Burrow transferred to Louisiana State University, Holzmacher continued her education at Ohio State, studying data analytics and social sciences. While in college, she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and held a leadership role within the organization.

Holzmacher graduated in 2019 — the same year Burrow won the national championship with LSU and the Heisman Trophy.

She's a data analyst

According to her LinkedIn, Holzmacher works as a senior process specialist and analyst at Kroger. She describes her role as building dashboards for Kroger's e-commerce pickup and delivery services as well as providing "insight to operational metrics and customer experiences."

She was a football fan before she dated Burrow

The Ohio State grad didn't merely jump on the football bandwagon after sparking a romance with Burrow, she's long been a fan of the game. In 2015, she posted a photo at Lambeau Field with the caption, "Go pack go," cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

That same year, she posted a photo of herself and a friend in Buckeyes gear, captioning it, "Almost that time of year."

She supported Burrow during his Super Bowl run

Holzmacher has previously posted photos of herself wearing Burrow's number nine jersey. During Super Bowl weekend she also shared a photo from SoFi Stadium wearing Bengals' colors. "Super Bowl LVI. Such an experience this weekend. Entirely proud. Thank you Cincinnati," she wrote.

She's a dog mom

Shortly before making her relationship with Burrow official, Holzmacher added a new member to her family: Beau the Goldendoodle. She described him on Instagram as "way too calm and sweet."

Burrow also has a furry friend who shares his name — Cup o' Joe Burrow, the blue penguin. The Cincinnati Zoo named the penguin after Burrow during his Super Bowl run.