Who Is Felix Auger-Aliassime's Girlfriend? All About Nina Ghaibi

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been dating Nina Ghaibi since 2019

By
Published on January 13, 2023
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi attend the TAG Heuer pre-race dinner at the Hotel Fairmont on May 22, 2021 in Monaco, Monaco
Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime is one of tennis' biggest rising stars, and he's had his girlfriend, Nina Ghaibi, in his corner from the beginning of his journey.

The French Canadian pro and Ghaibi keep such a low profile that little is known about them aside from what they elect to share on social media — and thankfully for their fans, they've posted plenty of sweet moments on Instagram. The couple is also featured in Netflix's new tennis docuseries, Break Point.

If you ask Auger-Aliassime, he'd likely say they are as smitten as they seem. He previously told The New York Times, "I'm pretty sure that what you see is what you get. I try to stay true to myself and my family values. I try to be giving and generous and maintain good relationships."

One of those relationships is, clearly, with Ghaibi. So who is the woman who stole Felix Auger-Aliassime's heart? Here's everything to know about Nina Ghaibi and her relationship with the tennis pro.

She and Auger-Aliassime have been together since March 2019

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi
Felix Auger-Allassime Instagram

Auger-Aliassime marked the couple's two-year anniversary on March 22, 2021, with a carousel of photos with Ghaibi on Instagram. His sweet tribute included shots of the pair at the beach in swimwear, bundled up and holding a chihuahua, as well as posing together for a Polaroid picture.

"Well, I'm pretty happy our paths crossed two years ago 😘," he wrote. "Two years of love and happiness. To many more in the future 🥰❤️."

She is 22 years old and has a big sister

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi
Nina Ghaibi Instagram

Born June 19, 2000, Ghaibi is 22 years old. She is about two months older than Auger-Aliassime, whose birthday is Aug. 8, 2000.

Ghaibi has a doppelganger older sister named Cilia, who often tags along with Nina and Auger-Aliassime when they travel. In a December 2021 Instagram post with Cilia and Auger-Aliassime, Nina wrote, "Big sister energy always comes out when she's with us."

She's an equestrian

Nina Ghaibi
Nina Ghaibi Instagram

Ghaibi is an equestrian who adores her horses. According to her Instagram, her favorite horse is a brown male with a white stripe in the center of his face. She's competed in global equestrian events, including the 2017 Morrocan Royal Tour. In a post for her father's birthday, Ghaibi revealed that she got her start with horses at a young age, sharing a photo of her and her dad riding horseback together when she was small.

Ghaibi has also shared her passion with her boyfriend. In a snap from July 2019, Auger-Aliassime rode a horse while Ghaibi looked on and beamed. He captioned the photo, "Switching sports for a day."

She's cousins with another tennis pro

Nina Ghaibi and Ajla Tomljanovic
Nina Ghaibi Instagram

Tennis is a small world, after all: Ghaibi is the cousin of Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanović. While appearing on the Tennis Channel series My Tennis Life, Tomljanovic gave fans a look at her close relationship with her cousin when she lent Ghaibi her car to practice driving.

"Excuse me please Nina, I want it back in one piece," Tomljanovic teased Ghaibi, whom she affectionately calls "pumpkin."

Tomljanovic is also close with her cousin's boyfriend. She previously dated one Auger-Aliassime's competitors, fellow tennis star Matteo Berrettini, from 2019 to 2022.

Before Berrettini and Tomljanović split, Auger-Aliassime said of his friendship with Berrettini, "Both our girlfriends are cousins, so it just happens that we spend a lot of time together. He's one of my best friends on the [ATP] tour. He's really a great guy."

Auger-Aliassime, Tomljanović and Berrettini were all also featured in Break Point.

She and Auger-Aliassime attended their first Met Gala in 2021

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi attend the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Ghaibi and Auger-Aliassime dressed to the nines for their inaugural Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021. Auger-Aliassime wore a classic tuxedo with a white jacket while Ghaibi glimmered in a sequined gold gown with matching gold hoop earrings.

On Instagram, Ghaibi called the experience an "unforgettable night."

She and Auger-Aliassime went to Togo together

Nina Ghaibi in Togo
Nina Ghaibi Instagram

In December 2022, Ghaibi and Auger-Aliassime traveled to Togo, a place close to Auger-Aliassime's heart. She shared several photos from her trip on Instagram, writing, "Surrounded by goodness 🇹🇬❤️ Togo holds a special place in my heart now."

Auger-Aliassime's father emigrated to Canada from Togo. He donates $5 to charity to support Togo for every point he scores on the court, and combined with matching donations from his sponsors, has raised more than $356,000 for youth programs and improved education in the country.

He told L'Equipe (translated via Tennis.com), "I saw good things, the renovations to the schoolrooms, the equipment for the schools — school equipment but also sports equipment. The important thing, for me, was to not only meet the very young but also the older ones that left school we help, who are between 17 and 20 years old, and now, thanks to the project, are in apprenticeships."

She supports Auger-Aliassime at his matches

Nina Ghaibi watches boyfriend Felix Auger Aliassime against Alexander Zverev in the fourth round of the Gentlemens Singles on court 1 on day seven of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon July 5, 2021
Steven Paston/PA Images

Ghaibi is a regular fixture at Auger-Aliassime's tennis matches. After the tennis pro won his first ATP Tour title at the 2022 Rotterdam Open in February 2022, Ghaibi celebrated her beau's success — and Valentine's Day! — with a post on Instagram. "Happy V Day💘 but most importantly so happy and proud of you💪🏽🏆❤️," she wrote next to a photo of her and Auger-Aliassime smiling while he held his trophy.

