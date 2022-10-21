Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve

Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage.

After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title.

Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been by his side. He and Nina hail from the same city in Venezuela. They are also parents of two: Nina and Jose welcomed their first child, daughter Melanie Andrea, in 2016, and their second daughter in 2020.

So, who is Nina Altuve? From her life in Texas to her charity work, here is everything to know about Jose Altuve's wife.

She was born in Venezuela

Like her husband, Nina (née Giannina) was born in Venezuela. The couple reportedly met when they were young and have been together ever since.

In 2017, Nina shared a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram with the caption, "A relic here 😂👑👑 When @ josealtuve27 and I didn't eat 🙈🤔."

She and Jose have two daughters

Nina Altuve Instagram

Nina and Jose have two daughters together. Their older daughter, Melanie Andrea, was born in November 2016. The Houston Astros helped celebrate Melanie's birth by sharing a photo of the family of three on Facebook, writing, "Congratulations to Jose Altuve and his wife Nina on the birth of their daughter, Melanie Andrea!"

The couple's younger daughter was born in 2020, during the COVID-19 shutdown. Speaking to the Houston Chronicle, Jose explained that he didn't leave the house "in probably months" as "my wife was pregnant, so I had to do it."

They live in Texas with their children

Nina Altuve Instagram

Jose has spent his entire MLB career with the Houston Astros, signing as an amateur free agent in 2007 and making his major league debut in 2011.

The family of four resides in Houston and recently worked with interior designer Nina Magon to decorate their home. The "Miamiesque enclave" is complete with a wine room, a room full of sports memorabilia, a media room and an outdoor entertaining area.

She has a degree in bioanalytics

Nina Altuve Instagram

According to Nina's Instagram bio, she has been a bioanalyst since 2012. She also works as a purchasing specialist and calls herself a "full time mommy."

She and Jose travel together

Nina Altuve Instagram

Although based in Houston, Nina often posts photos of herself on vacation both overseas and in the U.S. In June 2022, she posted a photo of herself back in her native Venezuela, which the couple often visit.

In December 2021, the family took a European vacation, spending time in Florence, Milan, Madrid and Paris. A few months prior, Nina traveled closer to home with a family trip to Disneyland and shared photos of her children enjoying the park.

She's involved in charity work

Along with her husband, Nina is involved in a lot of charity work. In April 2020, in partnership with the Astros Foundation, the couple donated 60,000 meals to Kids Meals Inc., a Houston-based charity that delivers free meals to preschool-aged children in the city.

"It feels good to help people, honestly," Jose told the MLB. "My family and I, we do a bunch of things back home in Venezuela, but we also do things here in Houston. Just the fact that you're doing something to impact peoples' lives, to make some changes in a good way for people, it makes me feel thankful and happy."

The couple also hosted the second-annual Uncork for a Cause charity wine event in July 2022. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $200,000 for the Astros Foundation.

"We have a couple of stories about that, people coming to us on the street and back home or here in Houston, telling us thank you for what we did, or they send us a message," Jose added. "Sometimes we don't even know exactly what we did. Just to know we're helping people when they're having a hard time because of something we did, it means a lot to us."