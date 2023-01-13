​​Who Is Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend? All About Costeen Hatzi

Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios has been dating his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi since December 2021.

The athlete, known for his dramatic on-court antics, is one of the stars of Netflix's new tennis docuseries Break Point, which documents his 2022 tennis season and includes a look at the early days of his relationship with Hatzi.

"We've been together about two and a half months," Hatzi told Netflix cameras in one scene ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. "We met online and we've been hanging out every day since."

Hatzi, who graduated from college in 2021, currently works as a social media influencer and interior designer when she's not traveling with Kyrgios for his matches. She also admits she wasn't a big fan of her boyfriend's sport prior to their meeting: "I never really watched a tennis game in my life, so yeah, this is all new for me," she says in Break Point.

And despite Kyrgios' reputation as the "bad boy" of tennis, it seems his softer side — reminiscent of the time he gifted his racquet to a fan — is what Hatzi's fallen for. "He's not as crazy as everyone thinks," she says in the series.

So who is Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Costeen Hatzi and her relationship with the tennis player.

She lives in Australia

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi
Costeen Hatzi Instagram

Hatzi lives in Sydney, Australia with Kyrgios. She graduated in May 2021 from Australian Catholic University with a bachelor of psychological sciences. "No idea how we got through it but we did - Here's to the next chapter," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

In 2022, she and Kyrgios moved into an apartment together in Sydney. Hatzi frequently posts videos of their living space — including their renovations and interior decorations.

She says meeting Kyrgios was love at first sight

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatszi
Costeen Hatszi Instagram

In a January 2023 ESPN profile of Kyrgios, Hatzi recounted how the two first met: In late 2021, Hatzi was selling a mirror on Instagram, and Kyrgios reached out while looking for one to purchase. They began dating soon after he showed up at her door to buy the mirror, and Hatzi told the outlet it was love at first sight.

Despite Hatzi's limited knowledge of tennis, Kyrgios' manager Daniel Horsfall told ESPN that her presence on tour had a positive impact on his game.

"I've seen him in previous relationships, and they perhaps were taking him in the other direction," Duguid said. "[Hatzi] lifts him up and gives him motivation and inspiration, and she's just a great partner to him."

The tennis pro has also praised Hatzi's support, telling reporters at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. that "just being at peace" with life helps his game. "You know, I'm fortunate enough to be in a really healthy relationship that's loving, she's supports me, and we just have fun," Kyrgios said of his girlfriend.

She went Instagram official with Kyrgios in 2022

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi
Costeen Hatzi Instagram

Hatzi and Kyrgios were linked in late 2021, but the two waited until Jan. 2, 2022, to make it Instagram official — doing so in a selfie captioned, "Not a bad way to start 2022." Two days after, she posted a massive bouquet of roses and tagged Kyrgios in the photo.

Less than a year later, Hatzi celebrated the couple's one-year anniversary with a sweet tribute. "One year with my human 🫶🏽 The best year of my life. I love you✨💛," she captioned a photo of her and Kyrgios in December. The tennis player followed up with a post of his own, writing, "a year since we met and everything became better ✨," next to a series of photos of Hatzi.

She's supportive of Kyrgios' career

Nick Kyrgios of Australia walks with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after winning his Men's Doubles Final match on January 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia
Quinn Rooney/Getty

Hatzi often travels to support Kyrgios at his matches and documents those trips on Instagram. When he won the Australian doubles title she posted a video of them kissing on the court, captioning it, "I love you so much & I am extremely proud of you. What an achievement, there's no one else more deserving than you."

Before Kyrgios' competed in the Wimbledon finals in 2022 — after receiving a bye to the final round— Hatzi posted a tribute on Instagram, captioning the post, "The big day. Words cannot explain how proud I am of you. You are supported by so many and you never fail to show how talented, entertaining and resilient you are. Finals at Wimbledon, that is a huge achievement in itself. Your hard work and dedication is paying off. I am so lucky to be on this journey with you 🤍 Let's do this !!!!!!"

Kyrgios ultimately lost that final to Novak Djokovic, but not without some characteristic Kyrgios drama; at one point he complained to the officials about the rowdy fans, even accusing one of being "drunk out of her mind."

She inspired him to return to the French Open

Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in their Men's Singles Final match during Day 9 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 7, 2022 in Washington, DC
Patrick Smith/Getty

After branding the French Open the "worst Grand Slam" in 2021 after criticizing it for years, Kyrgios announced in December 2022 that he will play Roland-Garros in 2023 after a six-year absence. His reasoning? "My girlfriend wants to know Paris," he told reporters at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, per Euro Sport.

While Kyrgios admitted he "would have preferred to stay at home," he said Hatzi's desire to travel to the city inspired him to play in the tournament — and win.

"I know I can do great results on clay," he said. "I beat Roger [Federer], [Stan] Wawrinka, I played a final in Estoril … My girl wants to get to know the city so I will have to go this year."

She and Kyrgios sparked engagement rumors

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi
Costeen Hatzi Instagram

Kyrgios and Hatzi have fueled engagement rumors with their social media posts on a number of occasions. On his birthday in April 2021, Kyrgios posted an Instagram story of the couple with a ring emoji, per the New York Post.

One month later, Kyrgios declined to comment on the speculation, telling an interviewer he'd like to "keep that quite private" when asked if the couple was engaged. He did, however, tell The Daily Telegraph that same month that Hatzi was "the one."

"She is definitely the one, I am in love with her and she is an amazing person and an amazing support for me," he said, per the Daily Mail. "She is my best friend literally. We go through ups and downs together but I love her to bits."

In January 2023, the couple sparked rumors again after Hatzi shared a photo of her attending a wedding, on which Kyrgios commented, "Our wedding soon."

During an Instagram Q&A, Kyrgios also hinted that the pair hopes to start a family. When asked about his "end goal" by a fan, he responded with a snap of him and Hatzi. "I want a beautiful relationship with this one. A big family. A successful tennis career that is able to look after my family, and give my kids opportunity and freedom. Lastly, to inspire millions of kids to believe," he wrote, via ESPN.

She says Kyrgios is "not as crazy as everyone thinks"

Kyrgios is well-known for his infamous on-court behavior, previously making headlines after spitting on a fan at Wimbledon and smashing his racket during the Australian Open, among other transgressions.

Hatzi spoke about Kyrgios' on-court behavior in Break Point, telling the cameras Kyrgios is "not as crazy as everyone thinks."

However, the series did not address the charge of common assault Kyrgios is facing, stemming from an alleged incident with a former girlfriend in 2021.

After the allegations came to light in July 2022 during Wimbledon, Kyrgios told reporters it was hard to "focus," though he wouldn't comment further. "Obviously I have a lot of thoughts, a lot of things I want to say, kind of my side about it. Obviously I've been advised by my lawyers that I'm unable to say anything at this time," he said, according to The Guardian.

The case is currently scheduled for Feb. 3, 2023, though per ESPN, the athlete is reportedly trying to get the case dismissed on the grounds of mental health.

