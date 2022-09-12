Who Is Dak Prescott's Girlfriend? All About Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett have been linked since 2020

Published on September 12, 2022 05:30 PM
Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett attend MaximBet Music at the Market Powered by DIRECTV on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Dak Prescott has had his fair share of ups and downs as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

The athlete, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round — 135th overall — of the 2016 NFL Draft, was the NFL's highest-paid player in 2021, beating out other superstars like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. That same year, Prescott came back from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered in October 2020.

The quarterback was looking forward to the 2022 season, telling CBS Sports he was "in the best shape that (he's) ever been in." During the Cowboys' first game, however, Prescott suffered a hand injury that will require him to miss six to eight weeks.

Through all the highs and lows, there's been one person by Prescott's side: his girlfriend Natalie Buffett, whom the quarterback has been dating since at least 2020. The social media influencer has become one of Prescott's biggest supporters, cheering him on at games and helping him through his injury recovery.

Here's everything to know about Dak Prescott's girlfriend Natalie Buffett and her relationship with the athlete.

She has a degree in civil engineering

According to her LinkedIn profile, Buffett graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2019 with a degree in civil engineering. That same year, she became an intern at consulting firm BGE, Inc.

She is the director of content creation for a home fitness company

In May 2021, Buffett became the director of content creation and strategy for the home gym company OxeFit. The platform has attracted many athletes, including Shaquille O'Neil, who was on hand to try it out in May 2022. Buffett is also a certified yoga instructor.

She and Prescott made their relationship Instagram official in 2020

Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffet
Natalie Buffet Instagram

Prescott and Buffett are a fairly low-key couple and don't share many photos of each other on their respective social media accounts. In fact, the quarterback has yet to post a photo of Buffett on his Instagram feed.

But while the details of their relationship have remained private, they did make things Instagram official on July 29, 2020, Prescott's 27th birthday.

"Happy birthday babe!" Buffett captioned a photo of her and Prescott standing on a balcony.

She supported Prescott when he injured his ankle during a game

Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffet
Natalie Buffet Instagram

In October 2020, Prescott was carted off the field following a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery. Buffett was by Prescott's side throughout his recovery, and the two even dressed up for Halloween as a nurse and her patient.

"Time for your vaccine," Buffett captioned an Instagram photo that shows her holding up a syringe while Prescott is wrapped up in bandages and on crutches.

She and Prescott are dog parents to four pups

Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffet
Natalie Buffet Instagram

Prescott and Buffett don't have any kids of their own, but they are very proud dog parents — and their pups even have their own Instagram account.

Prescott adopted his pit bull Legend first, followed by a red-hued pit bull named Icon. "People say I look mean but I promise I'm by far the sweetest one in my family," read the caption for Icon's official Instagram debut.

In March 2020, the couple adopted a French bulldog named Bean and in January 2021, another Frenchie, Atlas, joined the family.

She shared a sweet tribute to Prescott on Valentine's Day 2021

Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffet
Natalie Buffet Instagram

For Valentine's Day 2021, Buffet posted a picture on Instagram of her and Prescott standing on a beach at dusk next to a burning tiki torch. She captioned the photo simply, "Love you valentine 💙."

She calls Prescott her "best friend"

On July 29, 2021, Buffett shared a sweet photo of her and Prescott kissing in honor of his birthday and penned a touching tribute in the caption. "Happy birthday my love!🎂 So proud of everything you've accomplished and overcome this past year. I love sharing this crazy life with you and know you're going to do amazing things in your 28th year! My cowboy, travel buddy, doggy daddy, and best friend … I love you," she wrote.

She accompanied Prescott to the 2022 NFL Honors awards ceremony

Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California
Amy Sussman/Getty

When Prescott was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year and Art Rooney Sportsmanship awards, Buffett was at his side for the NFL Honors ceremony, which was held on Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. Buffet posted a photo of her and Prescott on Instagram, captioned, "The best date."

