Who Is Devin Booker's Sister? All About Mya Powell

Life is admittedly "bigger than basketball" for Devin Booker.

The Phoenix Suns player is a big brother to sister Mya Powell, who is nearly six years younger than him. She was born with DiGeorge syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes mild to moderate intellectual disabilities, which is one of the reasons why Booker is heavily involved with the Special Olympics.

"Growing up with a sister that has to face new challenges every day puts life in perspective," Booker shared in a 2020 Special Olympics video. "As a big brother, I feel like I've taught her a lot of things and I don't know if she's realized how much she's taught me about myself."

He added, "To have somebody in your corner like my sister, I don't know if I would be here without her."

Powell is also one of Booker's biggest fans. As he recalled to Sports Illustrated in 2016, "In middle school, on the first day of P.E. that they played basketball, she told everyone in the class that I was better than every single one of them."

Here's everything to know about Devin Booker's sister Mya Powell.

She has two older brothers

Powell was born on March 21, 2002. She and Booker share the same mother, Veronica Gutierrez, but have different fathers. Booker's dad is former NBA player Melvin Booker, and Powell is Gutierrez's daughter from another relationship.

Booker and Powell also have an older half-brother, Davon Wade.

She has DiGeorge syndrome

Powell has 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, also known as DiGeorge syndrome, which is caused by the deletion of a small segment of chromosome 22.

In 2020, Booker explained that social settings are "tough" for his sister. "Making her feel comfortable is something that I've been doing my whole life," he added.

Booker spoke more about the impact his sister has had on him in a 2021 video for the NBA playoffs. He described Powell as having "always been a shy person." He continued, "Meeting new people was tough for her at first. That's something that she's working on and I can tell that she's gotten a lot better."

She changed Booker's life for the better

Powell is not only a source of joy for Booker, but she also changed his life for the better.

"She's our everything," the basketball star said of his sister to Sports Illustrated in 2016. "She changed all our lives. She changed them for the better. There's no one in the world who brings more joy to me or to our family."

Her and Booker's sibling bond inspired him to get involved with the Special Olympics

Booker was named a Special Olympics Global Ambassador in 2020. The NBA player's ambassador page notes that his and Powell's sibling bond "inspired him to share his support for even more people with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics."

When his role was announced in 2020, Booker said in a statement: "I've celebrated the accomplishments and witnessed the challenges my sister Mya has experienced as a person with intellectual disabilities."

He continued, "She motivates me every day, and I'm humbled to be part of Special Olympics, a global organization with a mission to help spread awareness about the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities."

She supports Booker's basketball career and keeps him "grounded"

After the Phoenix Suns won the NBA Championship in 2021, Booker was spotted sharing a sweet hug with his sister. Booker spoke about what it is like having his mother and little sister watch him play from the stands.

"I try to have the most fun with it on the court cause I always remember my mother and my sister are watching," he told the NBA. "My mother and my sister support me the same way. They knew I wanted to be an NBA player and they're 100 percent ten toes behind me. You need people like that in your life."

Earlier in the 2021 season, Booker admitted to ESPN that his sister "puts things in perspective for me a lot and keeps me grounded."

He added, "Good game or bad game the night before, there's still a smile on her face, and she wants to take that Starbucks trip the next morning."

Booker encourages Powell "to be the best at everything" she does

Just as Powell is supportive of him, Booker is supportive of her. In a 2017 video for the NBA, Booker said he always wants Powell to be the best at everything" she does.

He continued, "She wanted to be a singer, drawer. Everything she did, I feel like as an older brother for me was to support her at the best of my ability and put a smile on her face and it gave her confirmation and it made her feel like she could take it to any height."

In the same video, she told her brother, "I think I'll make a good coach," to which Booker replied, "I think so, too."