Who Is Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend? All About Morgan Riddle 

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been dating since 2020 and will soon be featured on a new Netflix series

By
Published on August 31, 2022 04:29 PM
Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz attend as FC Barcelona and Spotify celebrate their partnership at the Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Miami at Four Seasons Surfside on July 20, 2022 in Surfside, Florida
Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Taylor Fritz is taking the tennis world by storm.

As of August 2022, the tennis star is the No. 1-ranked male player in America and No. 12 worldwide. He also defeated 22-time Grand Slam singles winner Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, earning him his first Masters title.

Soon, his fame will expand beyond just the world of competitive tennis as he is set to star in an upcoming Netflix docuseries that will follow him and other professional tennis players as they compete in four Grand Slam tournaments.

Supporting him as he makes these major moves in his career is his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, an influencer who regularly documents her experiences traveling the world for Fritz's tournaments.

While Riddle will also appear on the Netflix series alongside Fritz, she has already become a recognizable face thanks to her large social media following (she has more than 200 thousand followers on TikTok and nearly 100 thousand on Instagram).

So, what else is there to know about Taylor Fritz's girlfriend? Keep reading to learn more about Morgan Riddle and her relationship with the tennis champion.

She's an influencer on a mission to "make tennis cool again"

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle Instagram

Riddle has garnered tons of followers on both TikTok and Instagram for her fashion, beauty and travel content. She is most known, however, for giving an inside look at the world of competitive tennis and making the sport more appealing to a younger generation.

One of her most viral TikToks explains her mission to make "tennis cool again." She starts the video by saying, "I know tennis is relatively uncool and unknown in America," before giving a breakdown of the sport, including what the annual tennis schedule is, how the rankings work and what it's like for her to attend tennis tournaments around the world.

The video received over 700 thousand likes as well as some backlash, but Fritz was quick to defend his girlfriend.

"I think what she did was awesome for our sport. It got a ton of people looking at it. I think you get your typical older fan who may be upset about it. I don't understand how anyone can get upset about it. I'm the one that's a professional tennis player, I'm the one that does this for a living. I 100 percent agree with everything in that video," Fritz explained during a press conference at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters tournament.

She and Fritz have been together for over two years

Taylor Fritz of the United States holds his winners trophy with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle after his straight sets victory against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's Final on Day 14 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 20, 2022 in Indian Wells, California
Clive Brunskill/Getty

According to an anniversary post on Fritz's Instagram, he and Riddle have been dating for over two years. The tennis star celebrated the milestone with a sweet post on June 3, 2022, captioned, "2 years has flown by with @moorrgs ❤️ I love you and I can't wait for all the fun times still ahead for us 🎉."

She and Fritz will be featured on a new Netflix series

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz attend Triller After Dark on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Netflix is currently in the process of filming and producing a series about the world of competitive tennis, which both Fritz and Riddle will appear in. The series is being made by the same team behind the hit show Formula 1: Drive to Survive. In 2022, Riddle confirmed that a Netflix crew had been filming her and Fritz for the show on TikTok and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the filming process. She also spoke about the experience briefly on the Hold On to Your Racket podcast.

"It's impossible to know if the show will have the same success as Formula 1 did, but I hope it does … that would just be unreal for the sport," she said. "I think everyone was iffy about it at first, but now the whole tour has warmed up to it."

She continued, "The [Netflix] crew is always around all the time and it's been exciting to have them around. I hope that it reaches the level of popularity that the other show did. It would do really big things for the sport."

She's from Minnesota

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle Instagram

Riddle now travels the world with Fritz for his tournaments, but before she adopted her globetrotting lifestyle, she spent her childhood in Minnesota and her young adult years in New York City. Riddle opened up about her Midwest roots on the Hold On to Your Racket podcast.

"I grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, I'm from the Midwest originally," she told hosts Josefina Gurevich and Shravya Pant. "My dream was always to go to New York."

Riddle also explained that tennis was not a big aspect of her life growing up in Minnesota. "I grew up with hockey, my whole family is a hockey family … not a soul from Minnesota plays tennis," she joked, adding that she wasn't really into sports. "I personally was more into theater and speech and debate, not athletic at all," she explained.

She attended Wagner College

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle Instagram

According to her LinkedIn profile, Riddle graduated from Wagner College in N.Y.C. in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in English language and literature. During her time in college, Riddle was the president of the student alumni association and the public relations chair for the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She also completed eight internships, as she told the Hold On to Your Racket podcast, gaining experience in various different industries, including marketing, public relations, event planning and media.

She has experience in the media and influencer space

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle
Taylor Fritz Instagram

After graduating college, Riddle was offered a job as a real estate agent for the brokerage Compass, whom she interned for in 2018. She worked in real estate for nine months before transitioning into the media and influencer marketing space, where she held positions at companies like Food Network, Love Your Melon, Hollywire and MuteSix. Eventually, she made social media and influencing her full-time job.

In addition to working as an influencer, real estate agent and more, Riddle has also worked as a professional model with Wehmann Models and Talent.

