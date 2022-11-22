Who Is Thibaut Courtois' Fiancée? All About Mishel Gerzig

Real Madrid goalkeeper and Belgian international, Thibaut Courtois is a successful soccer star.

His number one fan, however, is his fiancée, Mishel Gerzig. After first connecting on Instagram in early 2021, the couple began dating that summer. The goalkeeper proposed to Gerzig in June 2022.

"When I'm with Mishel, I learn about Israeli culture," Courtois told La'Isha, an Israeli lifestyle magazine, according to Ynet. "I see from the pictures what a beautiful country it is and I just can't wait to travel there. I'm very happy with Mishel, she's amazing. And I'm also very proud of her for her military service. Thanks to Mishel, my love of Israel has grown even more."

Here's everything to know about Thibaut Courtois' fiancée, Israeli model Mishel Gerzig.

She was born in Israel and is Jewish

Gerzig was born in Israel in 1997. She told La'Isha she wants to "represent Israel in the best way" she can.

She's Jewish, and before each Shabbat, she does the traditional Kiddush blessing alongside Courtois. "Thibaut is very interested in hearing about the Jewish holidays. At the moment it is too early to talk about having kids together, but if there will be, we will combine our religions together. We will celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas," she said.

She's a model

Gerzig is a model, and according to The Times of Israel, she began her career at the age of 13. She works with ITM Models in Israel and NEXT Models Miami in the U.S.

While some people had accused her of dating Courtois to promote her own career, she told La'Isha that while "in modeling the more famous you are, the more work you get," she always wanted to stay loyal to herself.

She's been with Courtois since 2021

Thibaut Coutois Instagram

Courtois announced their relationship on Instagram in August 2021. He posted a photo of the couple sitting together with a caption reading, "The love of my life" in Hebrew.

Gerzig told Israeli lifestyle magazine La'Isha that the couple first met on Instagram after Courtois commented on a photo of Gerzig with her pet dog.

"He started asking me questions about Israel, about the army," she shared. "In April I had several jobs in Madrid, and then we met for the first time face-to-face. We met again in early July, that's when the relationship between us became romantic."

She got engaged to Courtois in June 2022

Mishel Gerzig Instagram

The soccer player proposed to Gerzig in June 2022, after almost a year of dating. He proposed on a boat on Italy's Amalfi Coast, and Gerzig posted photos from the day on Instagram with the caption, "Yessss to a lifetime with you."

She's a frequent traveler

Mishel Gerzig Instagram

Gerzig describes herself as a "traveler" in her Instagram bio and often posts photos of herself in different countries around the world. In August 2022, she shared photos from Ibiza. Two months later, she posted a series of throwback photos in Paris.

Other destinations she's visited include Mykonos, Greece; Fuerteventura, Spain; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

She's been "accepted" by Courtois' children

Mishel Gerzig Instagram

Courtois has two children from a previous relationship: a daughter and a son.

"They're very sweet, they've accepted me, we're a family and it's really heartwarming. They see me as their friend and I like it that way," she told Menta magazine, Ynet's sister outlet, in September 2022, describing them as "amazing kids."

She added, "On the personal level, I'm expecting to build our own family in the next year, and God willing, in the future we'll have our own children."

She served in the military

Thibaut Coutois Instagram

According to The Times of Israel, Gerzig served in the Israel Defence Forces — as is mandatory in Israel.

"I had a very meaningful IDF service. I was a commander of a search and rescue ship in the Navy. It's a very intense role — physically and mentally, with a lot of responsibilities and commitment. I felt like it fulfilled me," she said told Menta, according to Ynet.

After Gerzig got discharged from the Navy, she said she "debated whether to sign up for one more year." However, she ultimately decided to continue her modeling career, which had been put on pause, instead.