Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer

Roger Federer met his wife Mirka long before his first major sigles win. Both tennis players, the couple met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

After nine years of dating, Roger and Mirka tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two sets of identical twins.

The tennis star attributes his longevity in the sport in part to Mirka's support. "She's been there when I had no titles and she's still here 89 titles later, so she had a big part to play in [the win]," he reportedly told the press after winning the Australian Open in 2017.

Who is Roger Federer's wife? Here's everything to know about Mirka Federer.

She married Roger in 2009

Mirka and Roger met at the 2000 Sydney Olympics where they were both representing Switzerland in tennis. They began dating the same year and were married in April 2009.

The couple tied the knot in Roger's hometown of Basel, Switzerland.

"Earlier today, in my hometown of Basel, surrounded by a small group of close friends and family, Mirka and I got married. It was a beautiful spring day and an incredibly joyous occasion," Roger wrote on his blog at the time.

She's a mom

A few months after their wedding, Roger and Mirka welcomed their first babies — identical twins Charlene Riva and Myla Rose — in July 2009.

"This is the greatest day of our lives," the tennis legend said in a statement. "Mirka, Myla and Charlene are all healthy and doing very well."

In 2014, they welcomed another set of identical twins, boys Leo and Lenny.

"Having kids and being a father now and being married enhances everything," Roger once told ESPN.

She supports Roger at his matches

The mom of four regularly brings their children to Roger's matches. When Roger won Wimbledon in 2017, Mirka and both sets of twins were in the stands cheering him on.

"I looked up in the stands and saw my kids … then it started to sink in that I was a Wimbledon Champion for real," Federer told Today following the win.

He continued, "I saw the boys for the first time, and [seeing] them coming out to centre court and knowing how much centre court means to me, and seeing them like not knowing what's going on. And then the girls were there too and my wife was emotional. It just really hit me."

She's a former tennis pro

Mirka — who competed under her maiden name Vavrinec — was a professional tennis player and represented Switzerland at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She was forced to retire from tennis after a career-ending foot injury.

She's a philanthropist

The former tennis pro has supported Roger's philanthropic pursuits throughout their relationship. In 2020, the couple donated more than $1 million to Swiss families impacted by COVID-19.

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," Roger wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the donation.

The couple has also donated more than $1 million toward education in Africa through the Roger Federer Foundation. At the time of the donation, Roger said he hoped it would set the stage for his daughters to continue the couple's philanthropy work when they became adults.

"I definitely want to show them that this world exists as well," he elaborated. "There's no way around it for them because I'll be traveling."

She helps Federer stay humble

Roger has been open about his desire to remain humble despite being one of the world's top tennis pros and according to him, Mirka has a lot to do with helping him set his priorities.

"Never forget your roots, remember how important family is, your friends are and take care of them. You want them to take care of you too when you're not doing so well," Roger said.

According to the Grand Slam winner, Mirka's also responsible for looking after his style. After posting a throwback photo of himself as a teenager on Instagram, he poked fun at his look and captioned it, "Reminding everyone there are better days ahead 😜 😁 #weekend #vibes #premirka #teen #wearingmyfirsttie."

She's a dog mom

In 2022, the couple took on another role: dog parents. In an Instagram post, Roger revealed they had recently welcomed a dog named Willow into the family. "We gave in… 😄 But we couldn't be happier, Welcome to the family Willow," he wrote in the caption.