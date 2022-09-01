Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer were married in 2009 and have two sets of identical twins

By
Published on September 1, 2022 10:41 AM
Roger Federer and his wife Mirka (Miroslava Vavrinec Federer) attend the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017on October 5, 2016 in Paris, France
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Roger Federer met his wife Mirka long before his first major sigles win. Both tennis players, the couple met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

After nine years of dating, Roger and Mirka tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two sets of identical twins.

The tennis star attributes his longevity in the sport in part to Mirka's support. "She's been there when I had no titles and she's still here 89 titles later, so she had a big part to play in [the win]," he reportedly told the press after winning the Australian Open in 2017.

Who is Roger Federer's wife? Here's everything to know about Mirka Federer.

She married Roger in 2009

Roger and Mirka Federer
Roger Federer Instagram

Mirka and Roger met at the 2000 Sydney Olympics where they were both representing Switzerland in tennis. They began dating the same year and were married in April 2009.

The couple tied the knot in Roger's hometown of Basel, Switzerland.

"Earlier today, in my hometown of Basel, surrounded by a small group of close friends and family, Mirka and I got married. It was a beautiful spring day and an incredibly joyous occasion," Roger wrote on his blog at the time.

She's a mom

Mirka Federer, wife of Roger Federer with their children nine-year-old twin girls Charlene and Myla and five-year-old boys Lenny and Leo during presentations after Roger Federer of Switzerland loss against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men's Singles Final on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 14, 2019 in London, England
Tim Clayton/Corbis

A few months after their wedding, Roger and Mirka welcomed their first babies — identical twins Charlene Riva and Myla Rose — in July 2009.

"This is the greatest day of our lives," the tennis legend said in a statement. "Mirka, Myla and Charlene are all healthy and doing very well."

In 2014, they welcomed another set of identical twins, boys Leo and Lenny.

"Having kids and being a father now and being married enhances everything," Roger once told ESPN.

She supports Roger at his matches

Mirka Vavrinec, girlfriend of Roger Federer, attends Federer's match against Novak Djokovic during the U.S. Open Men's Singles Final on day fourteen of the 2007 U.S. Open in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2007 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
Clive Brunskill/Getty

The mom of four regularly brings their children to Roger's matches. When Roger won Wimbledon in 2017, Mirka and both sets of twins were in the stands cheering him on.

"I looked up in the stands and saw my kids … then it started to sink in that I was a Wimbledon Champion for real," Federer told Today following the win.

He continued, "I saw the boys for the first time, and [seeing] them coming out to centre court and knowing how much centre court means to me, and seeing them like not knowing what's going on. And then the girls were there too and my wife was emotional. It just really hit me."

She's a former tennis pro

Roger FEDERER and Mirka VAVRINEC
Bongarts/Getty

Mirka — who competed under her maiden name Vavrinec — was a professional tennis player and represented Switzerland at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She was forced to retire from tennis after a career-ending foot injury.

She's a philanthropist

Roger Federer and wife Mirka attend the Wimbledon Winners Dinner at The Guildhall on July 16, 2017 in London, England
Karwai Tang/WireImage

The former tennis pro has supported Roger's philanthropic pursuits throughout their relationship. In 2020, the couple donated more than $1 million to Swiss families impacted by COVID-19.

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," Roger wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the donation.

The couple has also donated more than $1 million toward education in Africa through the Roger Federer Foundation. At the time of the donation, Roger said he hoped it would set the stage for his daughters to continue the couple's philanthropy work when they became adults.

"I definitely want to show them that this world exists as well," he elaborated. "There's no way around it for them because I'll be traveling."

She helps Federer stay humble

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive at St Mark's Church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England. Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William
Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty

Roger has been open about his desire to remain humble despite being one of the world's top tennis pros and according to him, Mirka has a lot to do with helping him set his priorities.

"Never forget your roots, remember how important family is, your friends are and take care of them. You want them to take care of you too when you're not doing so well," Roger said.

According to the Grand Slam winner, Mirka's also responsible for looking after his style. After posting a throwback photo of himself as a teenager on Instagram, he poked fun at his look and captioned it, "Reminding everyone there are better days ahead 😜 😁 #weekend #vibes #premirka #teen #wearingmyfirsttie."

She's a dog mom

In 2022, the couple took on another role: dog parents. In an Instagram post, Roger revealed they had recently welcomed a dog named Willow into the family. "We gave in… 😄 But we couldn't be happier, Welcome to the family Willow," he wrote in the caption.

Related Articles
Andy Murray and Kim Sears attend the "Andy Murray: Resurfacing" world premiere at the Curzon Bloomsbury on November 25, 2019 in London, England
Who Is Andy Murray's Wife? All About Kim Sears
Patrick Reed, 2018 Masters champion and wife Justine after receiving a Houston Astros jersey from owner Jim Crane at Minute Maid Park
Who Is Patrick Reed's Wife? All About Justine Reed
Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Sean McVay's Wife? All About Veronika Khomyn
Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Who Is Mark Ruffalo's Wife? All About Sunrise Coigney
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens
Colin Kaepernick (L) and Nessa attend the Netflix Limited Series Colin In Black And White Special Screening at The Whitby Hotel on October 26, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Nessa Diab? All About Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend
Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz attend as FC Barcelona and Spotify celebrate their partnership at the Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Miami at Four Seasons Surfside on July 20, 2022 in Surfside, Florida
Who Is Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend? All About Morgan Riddle 
Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco
Who Is Kaley Cuoco's Ex-Husband? All About Karl Cook
Kristin Chenoweth (L) and Josh Bryant attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Kristin Chenoweth's Fiancé? All About Josh Bryant
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Ristic during the Laureus World Sports Awards 2019 at Sporting Club on February 18, 2019 in Monaco, Monaco
Who Is Novak Djokovic's Wife? All About Jelena Djokovic
Will Smith and Sheree Zampino
Who Is Will Smith's Ex-Wife? All About Sheree Zampino
Phil Mickelson (R) celebrates with his wife Amy (L) while holding the tournament trophy after winning with an eight-under-par 64 during the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2012 in Pebble Beach, California
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello attended the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation held at the Italian Consulate on November 18, 2021 in Madrid, Spain
Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló
Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jay Ellis' Wife? All About Nina Senicar
Jordan Spieth of the United States and girlfriend Annie Verret pose with the Stonehaven trophy after winning the 2016 Australian Open during day four of the 2016 Australian golf Open at Royal Sydney Golf Club on November 20, 2016 in Sydney, Australia
Who Is Jordan Spieth's Wife? All About Annie Verret