Who Is Anthony Davis' Wife? All About Marlen Davis

Anthony Davis and his wife, Marlen Davis, have been married since 2021

By
Published on May 5, 2023 04:26 PM
Marlen P. and Anthony Davis arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto

Anthony Davis might be best known as an NBA star on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's also a husband to wife Marlen Polanco Davis.

The couple married in a star-studded ceremony in September 2021 after being together since at least 2017, when they had their first child. Since the arrival of their daughter Nala in November 2017, they have also welcomed two sons together.

Though the basketball pro isn't keen on sharing too much of his life off the court, he has made it known how important family is to him.

"The greatest luxury in life is family. I think no matter what you go through, your family is always going to be there," he told Haute Living in 2019. "You can get into it with them — argue with, complain, go through a low point in your life, have something great or something bad going on — they're always going to be there."

"That's why I'm big on family. No matter what I do or what I have, I know my family's not going to change; they're always going to be there for me. Even when we fuss and fight, I know I can always count on them," he shared.

So who is Anthony Davis' wife? Here's everything to know about Marlen Davis.

Anthony and Marlen share three children together

Anthony Davis' kids
Allen Berezovsky/Getty ; Kevin Winter/Getty

On Nov. 1, 2017, Anthony and Marlen welcomed their daughter Nala. She's made a few appearances with her dad over the years, including patiently sitting on his lap during a post-game interview in May 2021.

Nala was also her father's date to the Los Angeles premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy at the Regal LA Live & 4DX theater in July 2021. She held a stuffed Bugs Bunny and posed on the purple carpet with her dad, who voiced himself (a.k.a. The Brow) in the animated film.

"I hadn't really thought about [doing anything Hollywood-related]; basketball is my focus. Obviously [though], me and LeBron are very close, and he asked if I wanted to be in a movie with him," he told Haute Living in 2019. "I felt like it was a cool opportunity for me, being that Space Jam is one of my favorite movies, so I jumped on board."

The couple also shares two sons together, though they haven't revealed their names or when they were born. In June 2021, he confirmed that they had "a son on the way," who seemingly arrived ahead of their wedding that September. He made one public appearance when he was seen being held by his dad and wearing his jersey at the Crypto.com arena during a game in March 2023.

Anthony and Marlen welcomed a third baby in the summer of 2022, which the NBA star confirmed during a Spectrum News interview in September 2022. When asked what his favorite part of the summer was, Anthony answered with a smile. "Adding another to the family," he said, confirming it was a "little boy."

"A girl and two boys now, so I got a team," he added. "I'm outnumbered now, we're outnumbered now. Amazing, blessed kids are a blessing, so I'm happy to have three of them."

In Marlen's private Instagram bio, she has the initials of her children listed: "NAD ❤️ JAD ❤️ KAD."

They made their red carpet debut in 2020

Marlen P. and Anthony Davis attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

On Feb. 9, 2020, the private couple made a rare public appearance — which also marked their first red carpet together — at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. Marlen wore a plunging cream long-sleeve dress with a thigh-high slit, statement earrings, a white bag with feather details and strappy heels. Anthony looked dapper in a black suit.

They got married in 2021

John Calipari with newlyweds, Anthony Davis and Marlen Davis
John Calipari Instagram

On Sept. 18, 2021, at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California, Anthony and Marlen said, "I do." The bride's strapless ceremony dress by Australian brand Nektaria featured intricate detailing and an extended train. She completed the look with a jeweled hairpiece and cascading veil, carrying a white bouquet by Mark's Garden.

After exchanging their vows, the couple changed into their second looks of the night for the reception, which was planned by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss. Marlen switched her hair into a ponytail and wore a beaded halter-style dress, completing the look with custom Nike sneakers that read "Mrs." and "Davis."

Guests at their nuptials included LeBron James, Adele, Rich Paul, Russell Westbrook and more. While sharing a dance with his new wife, Davis took over the microphone to sing "Never Make a Promise" by Dru Hill.

She is very private

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers hugs his girlfriend after winning the 2020 NBA Championship
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Despite her high-profile husband, Marlen is a private person who doesn't have public social media accounts and typically stays out of the spotlight. Similarly, Anthony recently stepped away from social media. In February 2023, the power forward deactivated his Instagram account following a difficult loss to the Trail Blazers.

She is her husband's biggest supporter

Marlen Davis supports Anthony Davis during the 2020 NBA Championship
NBA/TNT

Although she stays out of the public eye, Marlen is extremely supportive of her husband behind the scenes.

Marlen and Nala appeared in a video along with Anthony's parents, Anthony Davis Sr. and Erainer Davis, when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA finals, congratulating him on his first championship ring.

"Nala and I are extremely happy and proud to present you tonight with your first ring. We are so proud of you," she shared with their daughter sitting on her lap in front of a festive Christmas tree. "We love you."

Related Articles
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Tom Brady Denies Report Suggesting He May Want Out of Fox Broadcasting Contract: 'Fake News'
Natalie Portman 'Angel City' TV Series premiere
Natalie Portman Says Angel City FC is 'a Continuation of the Mission' of Time's Up Movement
Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple's "They Call Me Magic" at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Cookie Johnson, the Entrepreneur Married to Magic Johnson
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is joined by his mother Gloria James
Who Is LeBron James' Mom? All About Gloria James
US basketball player Brittney Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, speaks during a news conference at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27, 2023.
Brittney Griner Says Returning to Normalcy Is 'a Little Overwhelming' After Return From Russia
P.K. Subban attends the 2019 Global Citizen Festival; Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
P.K. Subban Slammed for 'Horrible' Body-Shaming Joke About Lizzo During NHL Playoffs
Jackson Mahomes, Younger Brother of Patrick Mahomes, Arrested for Aggravated Sexual Battery
Jackson Mahomes, Brother of Patrick Mahomes, Out on Bond Following Aggravated Sexual Battery Accusation
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to Take On Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in TNT's The Match
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Will Compete Against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for The Match
Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson #11 of Team LeBron pose for a photo the 2019 NBA All-Star Game
All About Klay Thompson's Parents, Mychal and Julie Thompson
Seth Curry, Seth Curry, Sydel Curry, and Damion Lee on January 14, 2020
Who Is Stephen Curry's Sister? All About Sydel Curry-Lee
Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark
Angel Reese on 'Frustrating' Caitlin Clark Drama: 'It's Bigger Than Me'
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios Outsmarts Carjacker Who Threatened His Mother and Tried to Steal His Green Tesla
Tom Brady Blows Off Some Steam With A Round Of Golf As Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Looks Angelic Going Solo At The Met Gala
Tom Brady Was Golfing in Los Angeles While Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Stunned at Met Gala
Snoop Dogg Competing Against Ryan Reynolds with Bid to Buy the Ottawa Senators
Snoop Dogg Competing Against Ryan Reynolds with Bid to Buy the Ottawa Senators: 'Boss Moves'
Shaquille O’Neal Jokingly Shares Picture of How His ‘New BBL Gone Look’
Shaquille O'Neal Releases 'King Talk' — His First New Rap Song Since the '90s — to Celebrate NBA Playoffs
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin on His Recovery From Cardiac Arrest: 'Physically, I'm Getting Stronger' (Exclusive)