Who Is Anthony Davis' Wife? All About Marlen Davis

Anthony Davis might be best known as an NBA star on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's also a husband to wife Marlen Polanco Davis.

The couple married in a star-studded ceremony in September 2021 after being together since at least 2017, when they had their first child. Since the arrival of their daughter Nala in November 2017, they have also welcomed two sons together.

Though the basketball pro isn't keen on sharing too much of his life off the court, he has made it known how important family is to him.

"The greatest luxury in life is family. I think no matter what you go through, your family is always going to be there," he told Haute Living in 2019. "You can get into it with them — argue with, complain, go through a low point in your life, have something great or something bad going on — they're always going to be there."

"That's why I'm big on family. No matter what I do or what I have, I know my family's not going to change; they're always going to be there for me. Even when we fuss and fight, I know I can always count on them," he shared.

So who is Anthony Davis' wife? Here's everything to know about Marlen Davis.

Anthony and Marlen share three children together

Allen Berezovsky/Getty ; Kevin Winter/Getty

On Nov. 1, 2017, Anthony and Marlen welcomed their daughter Nala. She's made a few appearances with her dad over the years, including patiently sitting on his lap during a post-game interview in May 2021.

Nala was also her father's date to the Los Angeles premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy at the Regal LA Live & 4DX theater in July 2021. She held a stuffed Bugs Bunny and posed on the purple carpet with her dad, who voiced himself (a.k.a. The Brow) in the animated film.

"I hadn't really thought about [doing anything Hollywood-related]; basketball is my focus. Obviously [though], me and LeBron are very close, and he asked if I wanted to be in a movie with him," he told Haute Living in 2019. "I felt like it was a cool opportunity for me, being that Space Jam is one of my favorite movies, so I jumped on board."

The couple also shares two sons together, though they haven't revealed their names or when they were born. In June 2021, he confirmed that they had "a son on the way," who seemingly arrived ahead of their wedding that September. He made one public appearance when he was seen being held by his dad and wearing his jersey at the Crypto.com arena during a game in March 2023.

Anthony and Marlen welcomed a third baby in the summer of 2022, which the NBA star confirmed during a Spectrum News interview in September 2022. When asked what his favorite part of the summer was, Anthony answered with a smile. "Adding another to the family," he said, confirming it was a "little boy."

"A girl and two boys now, so I got a team," he added. "I'm outnumbered now, we're outnumbered now. Amazing, blessed kids are a blessing, so I'm happy to have three of them."

In Marlen's private Instagram bio, she has the initials of her children listed: "NAD ❤️ JAD ❤️ KAD."

They made their red carpet debut in 2020

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

On Feb. 9, 2020, the private couple made a rare public appearance — which also marked their first red carpet together — at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. Marlen wore a plunging cream long-sleeve dress with a thigh-high slit, statement earrings, a white bag with feather details and strappy heels. Anthony looked dapper in a black suit.

They got married in 2021

John Calipari Instagram

On Sept. 18, 2021, at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California, Anthony and Marlen said, "I do." The bride's strapless ceremony dress by Australian brand Nektaria featured intricate detailing and an extended train. She completed the look with a jeweled hairpiece and cascading veil, carrying a white bouquet by Mark's Garden.

After exchanging their vows, the couple changed into their second looks of the night for the reception, which was planned by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss. Marlen switched her hair into a ponytail and wore a beaded halter-style dress, completing the look with custom Nike sneakers that read "Mrs." and "Davis."

Guests at their nuptials included LeBron James, Adele, Rich Paul, Russell Westbrook and more. While sharing a dance with his new wife, Davis took over the microphone to sing "Never Make a Promise" by Dru Hill.

She is very private

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Despite her high-profile husband, Marlen is a private person who doesn't have public social media accounts and typically stays out of the spotlight. Similarly, Anthony recently stepped away from social media. In February 2023, the power forward deactivated his Instagram account following a difficult loss to the Trail Blazers.

She is her husband's biggest supporter

NBA/TNT

Although she stays out of the public eye, Marlen is extremely supportive of her husband behind the scenes.

Marlen and Nala appeared in a video along with Anthony's parents, Anthony Davis Sr. and Erainer Davis, when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA finals, congratulating him on his first championship ring.

"Nala and I are extremely happy and proud to present you tonight with your first ring. We are so proud of you," she shared with their daughter sitting on her lap in front of a festive Christmas tree. "We love you."