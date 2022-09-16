Who Is Marissa Lawrence? All About Trevor Lawrence's Wife

Trevor Lawrence took the world by storm with his talent and boldness on the football field. Now, his love story with high school sweetheart Marissa Lawrence is taking center stage.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback first met his future wife in 2016, when the pair were still in high school. They got engaged in 2020 in the Clemson University stadium, where Trevor led his college team to many victories, and they tied the knot a year later.

Trevor and Marissa celebrated their one-year anniversary as husband and wife in April 2022. The NFL pro surprised his wife with the vacation of a lifetime, whisking her away on a tropical trip during the offseason.

"Thank you @tlawrence16 for planning the sweetest surprise anniversary trip🕊 I couldn't love ya more or getting to travel the world with you! Cheers to another adventure 🤍," Marissa wrote on Instagram.

Marissa is very supportive of her husband's budding career. In January 2022, she reflected on Trevor's rookie NFL season, praising him and noting the challenges he faced in his first year in the league.

"Wow.. what a year babe!! Lots of highs and lows," she captioned the photos. "A lot of learning. A lot of growing. A lot of adversity and newness. But there was also a lottt of good … good friendships ... Good memories. Goodness in the growth you've seen, the leadership you've learned deeper, and the [adversity] you've faced that made you stronger. You are and always will be the most amazing person I know. The way you handle things and do it with so much grace and love will always inspire me."

Marissa's message concluded, "16, I love you. I'm thankful for this team, this season & an amazing last game of your rookie year! Year two we are ready 💙."

So, who is Marissa Lawrence? Here are eight facts to know about Trevor Lawrence's wife.

She's from Cartersville, Georgia

Marissa Lawrence Instagram

Like her husband, Marissa hails from Cartersville, Georgia. The pair attended Cartersville High School, where she regularly posted pictures from Trevor's football games.

"Fridays are my favorite day," she captioned a picture of herself with the quarterback in 2017. "Love you guys!!"

She started dating Trevor in 2016

Marissa Lawrence Instagram

In April 2017, ahead of their one-year anniversary, Marissa posted a sweet photo of her and Trevor from their high school prom. In the snap, the influencer wore a pale blue gown and rested her head on Trevor's shoulder, who was dressed in a coordinating suit.

"11 amazing months," she wrote, referencing the couple's upcoming anniversary.

She has two sisters

Marissa Lawrence Instagram

Family is important to Marissa, according to her social media. She often shares snaps alongside parents Kelly and Steve Mowry, as well as sisters McKenzie and Miranda Mowry. In November 2020, she snapped a series of pics with her mom and sisters on Thanksgiving.

"Thankful + stuffed like a turkey," she wrote.

Marissa also posts about her sister McKenzie's two children. In 2015, she celebrated the arrival of her nephew on Instagram, posting a photo from the hospital. In it, her sister cradled the baby boy in her arms, looking down lovingly at him.

"Welcome to the world Jedidiah John David Grimes❤️ I've never known love this quickly and I'm beyond excited to be your aunt," Marissa wrote. "I'm so proud of you Kenz and how strong you have been ... You're going to be the best mom and Jed is already so loved! I'm so happy for this journey you're going on and im so proud to be your sister and be a part of it. I love you both to pieces❤️."

In 2018, Marissa became an aunt again when her sister welcomed another baby. "Happy Birthday Isaiah Lynn💕 So proud of you Kenz, you did great," she wrote.

She and Trevor went to prom together

Marissa Lawrence Instagram

Years before their wedding, Marissa and Trevor had another big day together: prom. In 2017, the high school sweethearts attended prom together with Marissa in a light blue dress and Trevor in a navy suit. Their prom came roughly two months before they celebrated one year of dating.

The pair also attended their senior prom together in 2018. "Senior prom with my babe," Marissa wrote alongside a photo of Trevor dipping her.

She is also an athlete

Marissa Lawrence Instagram

Marissa went to Anderson University, where she played soccer. As she prepared to graduate in 2021, she reflected on her athletic career on Instagram.

"This one has been a hard one to start," she wrote. "How do you say goodbye to something you've known your whole life, something you've poured so much into, something you love."

Marissa, who said she's played soccer since she was 5 years old, also revealed that her soccer career was cut short due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and her early graduation from college.

"Though things aren't ending the way I ever would've thought (corona cancelled our season and it is now in the spring. I graduate in December so I didn't get an actual last season of soccer) I couldn't be more thankful or filled with JOY for the times I've had with the sport I love," she continued. "I've worn this jersey with pride and joy, but now it's time to say goodbye and start the new season that the Lord has prepared for me. I can go into it confidently knowing soccer has been a crucial part in shaping my life."

She and Trevor got engaged on Clemson University's football field

In July 2020, Marissa shared a series of photos from her and Trevor's extravagant engagement. In the middle of Clemson Memorial Stadium, Trevor wore a suit and got down on one knee to ask Marissa if she would marry him. Marissa wore a white dress and strappy black heels, covering her mouth with her hand in shock as he proposed.

"Easiest YES of my life!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I love you always Trevor."

She married Trevor in 2021

Marissa Lawrence Instagram

The couple tied the knot on April 10, 2021, in front of family and friends. Marissa shared a series of photos from the nuptials the following day, writing, "My love🤍 forever."

Both the bride and her bridesmaids wore dresses by Grace Loves Lace, while Trevor wore a black suit.

In another Instagram post, Marissa revealed her favorite part of the wedding: the last dance. "One of my favorite parts of our wedding was at the very end Trev and I had one last dance together to our favorite song. It was the most perfect moment that'll I'll never forget. If it's not you it's not anyone🤍," she wrote alongside images of the newlyweds dancing.

She's an event planner

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

In June 2021, Marissa announced her new venture on Instagram. She shared with followers that she had begun working with an event planning company called Love, Gigi Event Design.

"SUPER FUN NEWS!! As many of you know I've always loved events and planning and all things party planning! As I start this new chapter of life I'm so excited to share with you all that I've partnered with @lovegigievents (eeeep!)," she wrote. "I'm so excited for this new step & chasing my dreams. Go follow along on their page and join THE PARTY 🎉 Excited to plan with you all and make dreams a reality."