Who Is Casper Ruud's Girlfriend? All About Maria Galligani

Breakout tennis star Casper Ruud is off the market.

The top-ranking player, and one of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary Break Point, has been dating his girlfriend Maria Galligani since 2018. Over the years, the young couple, both of whom are from Norway, have traveled all over the world together for Ruud's tournaments, and Galligani has been right by her boyfriend's side as he has climbed the world rankings.

Ruud's career hit its peak in June 2022, when he made his first Grand Slam final at the French Open. Though he ultimately lost the match against his idol, Rafael Nadal, the tournament sent him into Wimbledon 2022 as the No. 3 seed.

Galligani was on hand at Wimbledon to support her boyfriend in the stands, of course. Ruud won the first round but was upset in the second round by unseeded French player Ugo Humbert. Galligani cheered on Ruud once more at the US Open in September 2022, where the tennis pro reached a new career-high ranking of world No. 2.

Though Ruud and Galligani maintain a low profile, the tennis star occasionally posts sweet tributes to his supportive girlfriend on Instagram.

Here's everything you need to know about Maria Galligani and her relationship with Casper Ruud.

She's Norwegian

Maria Galligani Instagram

Like Ruud, Galligani is from Norway, and the couple currently resides in Oslo.

She attended Oslo Nye Høyskole from 2017 to 2020, where she graduated with a degree in psychology, per her LinkedIn profile. In 2022, she received her master's degree in psychology from the University of Southern Denmark. She's also worked for a sports nutrition company.

She started dating Ruud in 2018

Maria Galligani Instagram

While it's not known exactly when they started dating, the couple went public with their relationship in 2018. Ruud posted his first photo with Galligani on Instagram that November, following trips they took to London and Paris.

Earlier that year, Ruud made his major tournament debut at the Australian Open, which made him the first Norwegian to qualify for a Grand Slam main draw in 17 years. He was eliminated in the second round.

She is a supportive girlfriend

Jean Catuffe/Getty

Galligani regularly watches Ruud's matches from his family box and has supported him through some of his biggest career milestones.

She was on hand when Ruud won the Generali Open in 2021, posing with him on the court as he held his trophy. During the 2022 season, Galligani cheered Ruud on at Wimbledon and the US Open, where she sat with Ruud's sister in the stands. The couple then headed to the 2022 Laver Cup in London, where they smiled together on the red carpet at the tournament's Opening Night Gala.

She loves to travel

Maria Galligani Instagram

Supporting Ruud at his various tournaments means that Galligani is quite the world traveler. From Paris to London to Monte Carlo, the couple have enjoyed exploring the cities that Ruud has played in.

In September 2022, Ruud and Galligan took a trip to New York City, where they attended the Vogue World fashion show. Ruud posted a photo from the event on Instagram, which showed Galligani wearing a floor-length blue dress and himself outfitted in a velvet blue suit.

She is a dog mom

Casper Ruud Instagram

Ruud and Galligani share an adorable Malshi pup named Bajas Galligani Ruud. According to the dog's Instagram account, Bajas was born on Dec. 10, 2020, and the couple seem to have gotten him in early January 2021.

Ruud and Galligani have posted tons of photos with Bajas over the years, and they sometimes take him along on their adventures, like in July 2021 when Ruud took him along to the Swedish Open.

"Take your child to work day," the tennis star captioned a video of him posing with Bajas and Galligani on the court. In December 2022, Ruud posted a sweet family photo of him, Galligani and Bajas standing in front of a Christmas tree.

Ruud posts tributes to her on Instagram

Ruud regularly posts loving photos of him and Galligani on Instagram, from their various trips or to celebrate holidays. On Valentine's Day 2022, Ruud posted a photo of the couple donning formal attire, captioned, "🌹My valentine every day😍 see you soon❤️."

Galligani returns the favor on her own profile, though it's currently set to private. After Ruud competed at the US Open, she posted a message of support alongside a photo of the couple.

"So proud of you, my love, and your amazing team," she captioned the post, per Tennis Tonic.

She likes to golf

Maria Galligani Instagram

In addition to tennis, Ruud is also an avid golfer, and it appears he has gotten his girlfriend into the sport as well. Prior to going private on Instagram, Galligani had a few photos of herself golfing on her page, including one adorable shot where Ruud is teaching her how to swing.

In April 2022, Ruud joked about golfing with Nadal. "He's a very, very tough competitor," Ruud told the ATP. "Honestly, a bit tough to play with, because he doesn't say much because he's so focused. Usually on the golf course you are laughing a little bit and joking around. With him, it's no jokes."

She is close with Ruud's family

Caspar Rudd Instagram

Galligani seems to be close with Ruud's family, including his sisters, Caroline and Charlotte. She has sat with them in Ruud's family box at many tournaments and has posed for photos with the family after his wins.