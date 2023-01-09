Who Is Aaron Rodgers' Girlfriend? All About Mallory Edens

Mallory Edens is a former athlete and model whose been spotted with the Green Bay Packers quarterback at Milwaukee Bucks' basketball games since 2019

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 03:06 PM
Aaron Rodger, Mallory Edens
Photo: Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty, Leon Bennett/Getty

Aaron Rodgers is getting to know someone new.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has recently been linked to model Mallory Edens, who is the daughter of Wes Edens, one of the Milwaukee Bucks' primary owners.

While the two have been spotted alongside each other at games for years, a source told PEOPLE in January 2023 that they are now dating — though it's "nothing serious at all," the source noted. "It's more than friends, but it's casual." The insider added, "He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now."

In November 2019, Mallory mentioned Rodgers during an interview with ESPN and acknowledged his relationship with her family. "He sits next to us at so many games," she said of the NFL quarterback at the time. "He and my dad are friends."

Sports aside, Mallory — who in addition to modeling, is a writer and activist — quote tweeted Rodgers in 2018, answering his request to retweet in support of wildfire fundraising and further generate awareness on the topic. "1 million dollars towards wildfire relief! This is amazing," she penned in part.

Prior to Mallory, Rodgers was in a relationship with Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley, though they called off their engagement in February 2022.

Get to know Mallory, from her days as a college athlete to her published work as a writer.

She's the daughter of Wes Edens

Mallory Edens and her dad Wes Edens poses for a photo during the 2014 NBA Draft Lottery on May 20, 2014 at the ABC News' 'Good Morning America' Times Square Studio in New York City.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Mallory, a New York native, is the daughter of Lynn and Wes Edens, a billionaire businessman and private equity fund investor. In 2014, Wes became one of the primary owners of the Milwaukee Bucks. Four years later, Rodgers purchased a minority ownership stake in the NBA team.

In addition to professional basketball, Wes is a co-owner of Premier League soccer club Aston Villa based in Aston, Birmingham, England. He became a majority shareholder alongside business partner Nassef Sawiris in July 2018.

She's a model

Mallory Edens attends the 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/WireImage

According to Mallory's Instagram, she's signed by several modeling agencies, including Ford Models, Women Management and One Management. In 2019, she was backed by Elite Model Management, though it's unclear what her relationship with the agency is now.

Mallory uses her Instagram as a platform to share her work, often posting professional photos to her page and crediting the photographers she's worked with.

She was a college athlete at Princeton University

Mallory Edens attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Leon Bennett/WireImage

Mallory attended Princeton University and was among the class of 2018. During her time at the Ivy League school, she competed as a Division I athlete on the women's track and field team. She was a mid-distance runner, per her Princeton athlete bio. (Prior to running, she used to horseback ride competitively!)

She's an activist with a published article in Time

Mallory Edens
Mallory B. Edens/Instagram

Mallory is an activist and uses her platform to spread awareness on topics that are important to her. In October 2017, she penned an op-ed for Time, titled "The Problem with Pink Sport Jerseys."

In the article, Mallory explains the problem with sports marketing. When she was an intern for the Milwaukee Bucks, she was deterred by the pink jerseys that were sold — an action that, in part, further promoted inequality in athletics.

"It is neither an issue with the color itself, nor with how suitable a color pink is for athletics or athletic gear," she wrote of the jersey's specific hue. "Rather, it's a symptom of a larger problem: our narrow view of what we expect from girls who are interested in sports."

She adds: "There is nothing exceptional about a girl who is interested in sports. But by confining girls and young women to a section of pink jerseys, we imply that there somehow should be."

She's known Aaron Rodgers for a while

Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Stacy Revere/Getty

The two have known each other for years having sat alongside each other at Bucks games in the past. In 2019, Mallory posted a photo on Instagram of herself and the quarterback sitting courtside at a Bucks game — though she made no mention of the athlete in the caption. Rodgers was linked to Danica Patrick at the time.

More recently, Mallory and the Green Bay Packer were photographed sitting side by side at a Bucks vs. Lakers game on Rodger's birthday in December 2022.

She previously made headlines with Drake

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Before dating Rodgers, Mallory made headlines with another notable name: Drake. But the reason had nothing to do with romance — in fact, it had everything to do with sports.

The rapper, a die-hard Toronto Raptors fan, has lined the courts of just as many basketball games as Mallory — so their commitment to their respective teams is intense. So much so that during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the two took their competitiveness out on each other.

Mallory sported a shirt with an image of the Pusha T — who's had a history of feuds with Drake and infamously released a 2018 diss track about him titled "The Story of Adidon" — at the game, to which Drake clapped back on social media.

The alleged "beef" between Mallory and Drake was cleared up during an interview with ESPN. "We're not beefing, we're good," the model said in November 2019.

