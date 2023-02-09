Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce (neé McDevitt), might just become parents of three during the 2023 Super Bowl!

The fan-favorite Philadelphia Eagles center — who will face his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 — and his wife are the proud parents of two daughters and are expecting baby No. 3 any day.

Kylie made headlines when her husband revealed that at 38 weeks pregnant, she will bring her OB-GYN with her to the Big Game, which has been dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Kylie and Jason's daughters and her parents will also be at the game.

"That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason joked during an early February episode of his and his brother's podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

While speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the big game, Kylie clarified that she's taking not one, but two OBs to the Super Bowl.

"I will have two with me," she explained. "They're both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn't necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck."

Jason and Kylie wed in Philadelphia in April 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth, 3, on Oct. 2, 2019. Their second daughter, Elliotte Ray, followed on March 4, 2021. The couple's third child will also be a girl.

"I'm very tired. The last two nights have been pretty long," Jason told reporters after welcoming Wyatt in October 2019, sharing that his wife and daughter were doing "great." "It was a really, really healthy delivery. Mom and baby are healthy. Everything went really well … It was an incredible moment."

He also shared a sweet childhood story that his dad had reminded him about. When he was in the hospital waiting for his brother to be born (Travis is exactly 23 months younger than Jason), a nurse asked Jason what he wanted to be when he grew up.

"I said, 'Oh, I want to be a dad.' So it's kind of come full circle," he said. "You know, my wife and I — I was fortunate enough to meet her — and now we're lucky to welcome the newest family member."

Ahead of the Super Bowl and the countdown to the third Kelce baby, Frida has even decided to sponsor Kylie as their MVP: "Most Valuable Pusher."

While Jason rarely posts about his personal life on social media, Kylie, a regular at Eagles games and her husband's biggest cheerleader, shares regular updates on Instagram. She's posted adorable snaps of their family over the years as well as plenty of praise for her leading man.

"As a new season begins today I'll just say, I am so proud of your accomplishments over the past few months. I can't wait to see your hard work and hefty appetite pay off. I love you, J... and so does Winn🐾," Kylie wrote on Instagram in July 2017.

She shared a similar sentiment two years later, writing, "Forever impressed by your dedication, passion, and perseverance. Can't wait to cheer you on through another season! 🦅."

So who is Jason Kelce's wife? Here's everything to know about Kylie Kelce and her relationship with the NFL player.

She is a Philly Girl

Jason may not be a born and bred Philadelphian — the NFL star was raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio — but he is firmly rooted in the City of Brotherly Love. The Super Bowl champ was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and has played 12 seasons with the team. He is affectionally known city-wide (and beyond!) as the "King of Philly."

Kylie, however, was raised in Eagles country. Born in 1992, she grew up in Narberth, a Main Line suburb of Philadelphia. She stayed nearby for college, attending Cabrini University in Wayne, Pennsylvania. She majored in Communications, and Jason was right by her side when she graduated in 2017.

"She's from the area. Both of her parents are here, my parents came in, and she has a lot of friends, family members. She's not alone by any stretch of the imagination," the pro athlete told reporters the day after his firstborn's birth in October 2019, noting that his teammates and coaches had been very supportive. "There's not much I can do. Obviously, I can be supportive and whatnot, but, you know, you can't milk me."

She and her husband met on Tinder

Even NFL players try online dating! Jason and Kylie originally met on Tinder, according to Philadelphia Magazine.

They made their relationship Instagram official on Nov. 11, 2015, when Kylie shared a black-and-white picture with her beau along with the caption, "Thank goodness you swiped right too."

It's unclear when their first date was, but Jason has appeared on Kylie's Instagram regularly since that first post together, including a sweet snap from a 2016 trip to the Jersey Shore. "How did I get so lucky? #mcm," Kylie wrote.

That's a feeling she shares often on social media. In August 2017, she posted a photo from the Eagles' home stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, showing both her and Jason rocking Eagles gear. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world 😍," she wrote.

She and Jason got married in Philadelphia

The couple tied the knot at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia on April 14, 2018. Their wedding planner, Sarah Alderman, said there were about 170 guests at the wedding. The Kelce's 20-pound Irish wolfhound, Winnie, whom they welcomed in May 2017 and are reportedly "obsessed with" according to Philadelphia Magazine, was among the attendees.

The wedding came two months after Jason and his Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Their engagement appeared to be short, as Philadelphia photographer Hugh E Dillon claimed he received a tip "six weeks" earlier from a customer who said they saw Jason buying an engagement ring and wedding bands.

Kylie shared a lovely message to Instagram on the pair's one-year wedding anniversary, writing, "One year ago today we stood in front of our closest friends and family and vowed our love and commitment to each other. I am so beyond grateful that I get to share my life with this man."

She is a girl mom

Jason and Kylie are proud parents to two daughters.

Two months before they welcomed their firstborn, Kylie rocked a green Eagles shirt that said "62 did this" in all caps, with an arrow pointing to her belly.

"Just giving credit where credit is due... And to all the people who told me I was glowing... that was sweat. 😉," the mom-to-be joked in the Instagram caption in August 2019.

Their older daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born on Oct. 2, 2019, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. Jason told reporters that originally they were thinking Wyatt for a boy and Charlotte for a girl, but friends took the latter name first and they liked how Wyatt sounded "regardless" of gender.

Jason also shared an Instagram pic after he and Kylie welcomed Wyatt. "Chunked up the Deuces on her way out," he captioned the picture, which shows the newborn flashing a peace sign as she rested on her mom's chest.

Wyatt's little sister, Elliotte Ray Kelce, joined the family on March 4, 2021.

Both girls will become big sisters after Kylie gives birth to baby No. 3 in February, around the same time as the 2023 Super Bowl.

"Another Kelce lady? Don't mind if we do. Coming February 2023," Kylie announced on Instagram in September 2022.

Kylie gave PEOPLE an update on how she's feeling ahead of welcoming her third baby, describing herself as "very pregnant."

"With number three, it's all familiar feelings. It's like right when you think there's no room left, somehow your body makes room," she said. "So we're still stretching, even though I swear there's no room."

She is supporting her husband at the Super Bowl — while very pregnant

Speaking of that Super Bowl baby, Kylie is taking all precautions in case she goes into labor during the big game — her plus ones will be her two OB-GYNs.

In a full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer on Feb. 8, Frida announced it was sponsoring the pregnant three-time mom-to-be as their MVP: "Most Valuable Pusher."

"This Sunday will generate over $500 million of ads and sponsorships around football players. But the real MVP isn't going to be on the field. Frida is proud to officially sponsor Kylie Kelce in the sport of motherhood as she prepares to welcome baby #3," the ad, which features a photo of Kylie during Elliotte's birth, read.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the opportunity to team up with Frida, Kylie explained why she chose to feature a mid-birth photo in the powerful ad.

"When I connected with Frida, we discussed that picture in particular, and I shared it on my Instagram because I just think it's the epitome of 'ignorance is bliss,' " she said. "At the top of the picture which is not in the ad, is Jason smiling ear-to-ear, completely unknowing of what was going on."

"I also think that it's such an empowering photo. There is a human exiting my body, and my veins are popping on my forehead, and I'm sweating, and it's the peak of pregnancy," she added. "You get to finally meet this little human that you built, and that's the authentic mom feel that Frida gives off to me."

This won't be Kylie's first Super Bowl — she was right there in 2018 when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

"The Eagles are Super Bowl Champs and this stud was at the center of it all 😏... 🦅🏈🏆💚," she captioned a post-game pic from the field with her championship hubby.

She is a philanthropist

The Kelces both give back to their community. Jason established his own foundation, (Be)Philly, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of Philadelphia's youth, in October 2022.

"Whether my family, my friends, or my fellow Philadelphians, I have always felt an overwhelming love and support that has helped reach my dreams and potential on and off the field. Now it's my turn," Jason wrote on the nonprofit's website.

And Kylie has regularly helped raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. She throws an annual event at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, which raised $150,000 — of which the Kelces donated $50,000 — in its second year in 2022.

Kylie has been volunteering from an early age — as a high schooler, she worked with the Special Olympics of New Jersey and helped pack boxes to send to troops.

She played field hockey at the collegiate level

As a student, Kylie played field hockey at Lower Marion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, as well as during college.

According to her Cabrini Athletics page, during her senior year in 2016, she was named to the All-CSAC First Team and ECAC South All-Stars First Team and scored 15 total points on five goals and five assists. In 2019, she called becoming a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family "one of the best decisions I've ever made." She has also been the head coach at her former high school.