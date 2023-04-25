Who Is Isaiah Hartenstein's Fiancée? All About Kourtney Kellar

NBA star Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar are preparing to walk down the aisle.

The couple first connected in 2019 when the New York Knicks player slid into the model's DMs to compliment her smile. After messaging on the app for a bit, they met up in person for the first time and quickly began dating.

Three years later, Hartenstein and Kellar got engaged in April 2022. The pair have since moved to Westchester, New York, and have been planning their summer wedding, according to Kellar's Instagram posts. Kellar has also been a mainstay of Hartenstein's career, supporting him at his games from the sidelines and making various NBA-related TikToks.

So, who is Isaiah Hartenstein's fiancée? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Kourtney Kellar.

She is from Texas

Kourtney Kellar Instagram

Kellar was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, as the youngest of three children, according to the New York Post. She attended Henderson State University in Arkansas for college, where she graduated in 2014 with a degree in athletic training. She first got into modeling as a way to pay for her education.

"I was a broke college kid and needed money, so I started modeling in Arkansas for brands like Dillard's and Walmart," she told the outlet during an October 2022 interview.

She is a model

In 2013 and 2014, she competed in the Miss Henderson State University Pageant, where she was first runner-up in 2013, according to the Sentinel-Record. After graduating college, Kellar wanted to model full-time. In 2014, she moved back to Dallas but had little success signing with an agency.

"After I moved back to Texas, I signed up for Miss Texas International and won that pageant [in 2017]," Kellar told the New York Post.

Following her tour as the reigning Miss Texas International, she began to model for Supercross as a Rockstar model and became a Tecate ring girl.

"My first fight was [Canelo Álvarez] versus [Gennady Golovkin II] in Las Vegas," she said of the historic 2018 match. "All of these opportunities helped build my portfolio, network and social media presence."

In 2021, she signed with the modeling agencies Lipps LA and Select Miami, which propelled her to walk in Miami Swim Week. She's since walked at New York Fashion Week and been on the cover of Malvie magazine.

She met Hartenstein through Instagram

Kourtney Kellar Instagram

Hartenstein and Kellar first connected when the NBA player slid into her Instagram DMs.

"My Instagram is pretty sexy, so I get a lot of comments about my body, which is nice. But he came in and messaged me something like, 'You have the most beautiful smile,' and sent me his favorite photo of me from my feed," she told the New York Post.

"I was wearing a turtleneck in that picture," she added. "It was really sweet of him."

Kellar was living in Dallas at the time, while Hartenstein was playing for the Houston Rockets, only a few hours away. She had FaceTime dates with Hartenstein for a few weeks before they met up in person.

"I confirmed he wasn't a serial killer and we met up at a restaurant," she joked. "It went so great and I was really excited."

Prior to her relationship with Hartenstein, Kellar was in a relationship with country singer Chase Bryant. They began dating in 2015 and got engaged in September 2017. However, they eventually called off their engagement.

She and Hartenstein got engaged in April 2022 on the beach

Kourtney Kellar Instagram

In April 2022, Hartenstein proposed to Kellar on the beach in Malibu, California. The NBA star chose an oval-shaped diamond ring for his future bride.

Kellar posted a photo of the proposal with a caption written in German — Hartenstein moved to Germany at 8 years old when his father signed with the Giessen 46ers in his home country, according to Bleacher Report. "Ich hab ja natürlich gesagt ❤️," she wrote on Instagram, which translates to: "Of course, I said yes."

Kellar told the New York Post that Hartenstein's proposal surprised her. She had been trying to get her boyfriend to do a couple's photo shoot with her for a while. After his season with the Los Angeles Clippers ended in April 2022, he agreed to do a photo shoot — but only if he got to choose the photographer. He went with the Clippers' photographer, Isaiah King.

"Isaiah said he wanted a couple solo shots of me, which I thought was weird since the shoot was supposed to be for us, but I agreed," Kellar recalled.

He knelt down on one knee while she was facing the other direction, fixing her hair.

"I ugly cried," Kellar continued. "I couldn't believe it. I had never been happier and I was so surprised."

She went viral for being a ring girl for Jake Paul

In September 2021, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley faced off in a highly publicized boxing match. Kellar was a ring girl for Jake, and his brother Logan appeared to be flirting with her in the background of a shot.

After the fight, Kellar noticed the attention and jokingly responded to posts about their interaction on her Instagram Story. When one person commented that Logan was "trying to spit game" with her, she reshared the post and wrote (per the New York Post): "RIP to my DMs. Wow, the power you hold @loganpaul."

She is a social media influencer

With nearly half a million followers on TikTok and over 700,000 followers on Instagram, Kellar has become an influencer, regularly posting about her life, her career and her relationship with Hartenstein.

She revealed in an interview with Naluda magazine that she first downloaded Instagram on a whim with her college roommates in 2010, "not knowing how big of an impact it would make." At the time, it was all about "food and heavy filters with borders," she recalled, but Instagram eventually helped her modeling career take off.

"I kept chasing this wild dream that I could model so I started working with photographers in Arkansas before 'collabs' were even a thing," she explained. "I posted these 'modeling' photos and it was really awkward at first, but I'm so happy I did it."

She regularly posts about being an NBA fiancée

Isaiah Hartenstein Instagram

Kellar often uses her social media accounts to showcase what being in a relationship with an NBA player is like. She also supports Hartenstein by getting his clothes ready and creating custom merchandise for her and Hartenstein's families to wear to games. A few of her TikToks about game days have millions of views. Kellar also loves to support her fiancé courtside.

"Basketball is my favorite sport. I was a huge Dallas Mavericks fan growing up," she told the New York Post during her October 2022 interview. "My dad took me to games all the time as a kid."

She added: "One of the things on my bucket list is I want to be that typical old lady dressed to the nines sitting courtside at games. I'm not an old lady yet, but I am definitely enjoying dressing up and going to games."