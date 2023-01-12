Who Is Maria Sakkari's Boyfriend? All About Konstantinos Mitsotakis

Maria Sakkari and her boyfriend Konstantinos Mitsotakis have been dating for over two years.

The Greek tennis star garnered international recognition in 2021 when she knocked Naomi Osaka out of contention in the Miami Open. The win was Sakkari's sixth over a top-five opponent, but the athlete was circumspect about how she really performed. She explained, "I don't think it was the best tennis I played in my life. I just did what I had to do. I just really enjoyed myself out there."

Her relationship with Mitsotakis — who is the son of Greece's Prime Minister — began the year prior, and the two are still going strong. As she reportedly told the Greek outlet Alpha in 2021, "Konstantinos is a very simple guy. I can talk to him for hours. We have a very easy relationship. He is a very easy person."

Read on for everything to know about tennis player Maria Sakkari's boyfriend, Konstantinos Mitsotakis.

He is the son of Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Mitsotakis might be dating one of the most famous women in tennis, but he comes from an extremely well-known and politically connected family himself. His father, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the current Prime Minister of Greece, a position that his grandfather (also named Konstantinos Mitsotakis) previously held.

They aren't the only political relatives in his family either. Mitsotakis' cousin Kostas Bakoyannis is the mayor of Athens, Greece; his aunt Dora Bakoyannis used to work as the country's Foreign Minister; and his great, great, great uncle Eleftherios Venizelos was one of the most popular Prime Ministers of all time in Greece.

He began dating Sakkari in 2020

Sakkari and Mitsotakis haven't shared exactly when they met, but in an interview with the Greek television channel Alpha, Sakkari reportedly revealed that they've been exclusive since 2020. She explained, "It has been a year now since we met and the truth is he helped me a lot. He is a special guy. I have disclosed the relationship anyway; it is not hidden."

He and Sakkari keep their relationship fairly private

While they don't speak about their relationship often in public, Sakkari did briefly touch on her romance with Mitsotakis during an interview with DownTown Magazine, per Tennis World USA.

"I know that I am happy and I have the right person next to me who makes me happy and I just focus on that," she said. "There are always malicious people in everything you do in life, whether it's a relationship or your job. They will always find something to say. I know that I am very good with this man, that we have a great time together and that's what matters."

He plays a major role in Sakkari's career

Mitsotakis is very supportive of Sakkari and her career. While speaking to Alpha in 2021, she credited Mitsotakis with helping her perform well. The tennis pro said, in Greek, "I think it was a big part of why I did well at Roland Garros as I spent my free time with him very differently from when I was alone. He calmed me down, he talked to me, he was very supportive. Konstantinos is a very simple guy."

Mitsotakis is also good at tennis

Sakkari might be the tennis pro, but it turns out that Mitsotakis is also pretty good at the sport. Sakkari mentioned in her 2021 interview with Alpha that he has a good serve, adding, "We will play many times, I think he likes to play together."

He enlisted in the Greek military in 2020

Military service is mandatory in Greece, and Mitsotakis enlisted in the country's Artillery in September 2020.

"One very proud father! I'm sorry that, due to Covid, I couldn't come to Alexandroupolis..." Kyriakos wrote on Instagram in Greek alongside a photo of his son in uniform.