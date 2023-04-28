Who Is Kawhi Leonard's Girlfriend? All About Kishele Shipley

L.A. Clipper Kawhi Leonard first met his girlfriend Kishele Shipley in college

By
Published on April 28, 2023 09:25 AM
Kishele Shipley and Kawhi Leonard attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty

Kawhi Leonard may be one of the biggest stars in the NBA, but he keeps his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Kishele Shipley out of the spotlight.

The pair met when they were both students at San Diego State University. In the years since, Shipley has been by Leonard's side through all of his major career moments and the couple have also celebrated several milestones together, including the births of their two children.

Although Leonard rarely talks about his relationship publicly, he did share in 2019 that his move from the Toronto Raptors to the Los Angeles Clippers was motivated by his desire to be closer to his family and "play at home."

"For me, it was a family situation more so than a basketball decision. Basketball is going to be here long without me, so I feel like when we're here, we just have to make sure we share it with our loved ones, and that's one of the big reasons why I came to the Clippers," he told Yahoo Sports.

So, who is Kawhi Leonard's girlfriend of over a decade? Keep reading to learn more about Kisele Shipley.

She met Leonard in college

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors hugs Kishele Shipley after defeating the Golden State Warriors
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty

Shipley and Leonard met while they were both attending San Diego State University. Both are California natives, with Shipley hailing from San Diego, while Leonard is from Riverside, California.

Leonard played for the university's men's basketball team, the Aztecs, leading them to win the Mountain West Conference championship his freshman year. His efforts also helped the team land a spot in the NCAA championship that year, as well as the next year, where they advanced to the Sweet 16.

Shipley was studying public administration at San Diego State, and she graduated with a bachelor's degree. Leonard, however, left the school in 2011 to join that year's NBA Draft, where he signed with the San Antonio Spurs.

She and Leonard sparked engagement rumors in 2022

Kishele Shipley and Kawhi Leonard watch as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Angels
Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty

On May 25, 2022, Leonard and Shipley were spotted arriving at LAX together with the latter wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger, in photos obtained by TMZ. The photos sparked rumors that the couple had gotten engaged.

However, by the time reporters had caught up to them, she had removed the ring from her finger.

Leonard and Shipley have yet to comment on the engagement rumors.

She and Leonard keep their relationship low-key

The NBA star has been known to stay out of the public eye, and his relationship with Shipley is one of the many parts of his life that he keeps private. Both Leonard and Shipley refrain from using social media, and neither of them have Instagram or Twitter accounts.

In fact, Leonard's private nature dates back to before he became an NBA star.

His mom, Kim Robertson, once said in an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune: "What people don't understand is Kawhi doesn't really care about the hype, or about this big name or that big name. That's not what he's about. He just wants to play basketball, that's it."

She and Leonard share two children together

Kawhi Leonard participates with his LA Clippers teammates and family in his jersey retirement ceremony
Kent Horner/Getty

Shipley welcomed her first child with Leonard in 2016, a daughter named Kaliyah.

Online publication My San Antonio reported that Leonard's San Antonio Spurs teammates threw him a baby shower ahead of the birth.

While the couple keep their kids out of the spotlight, Kaliyah did make a rare red carpet appearance with her mom and dad in 2019 at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

In April 2019, fans were worried when Leonard missed a game against the Chicago Bulls, but it was later revealed that the reason for his absence was the birth of his second child with Shipley, a son whose name has not yet been revealed to the public.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020, Leonard shared that he and his family were staying safe and enjoying downtime during the lockdown.

​"[We're] really just trying to play some home games, table games with family and friends, and just trying to stay safe, pretty much," he said. "We've got a tabletop game, Sequence. We play cards, spades and with the kids, we do puzzles, riddles, things like that. It's been fun."

She's his biggest supporter

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors reacts with Kishele Shipley
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty

Shipley has been by Leonard's side since his college days, and she's continued to be the biggest fan throughout his NBA career.

When Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 Finals and scored 22 points in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors, securing their championship win, Shipley was quick to congratulate him on his victory with a teary hug.

Leonard was named the NBA Finals MVP for the second time that season. Shipley, Leonard and other family members celebrated the win with a trip to Barbados, in photos obtained by TMZ.

She factored into Leonard's decision to play for the Clippers

Although Leonard did not mention Shipley specifically, the former Toronto Raptors player said that his move to L.A. to play for the Clippers was made with his family in mind.

"It was about what the future has to hold. And for me, myself and my family, that's what type of decision I had to make. It's no discredit to Toronto, I just wanted to play at home," he said in his interview with Yahoo Sports in 2019.

He continued, "It's like we're in the NBA and I played eight years already. Eight years can fly by so fast, and we're not able to do anything with [our families] eight or nine months of the season ... So once the summer comes, you got three months to either go see family, train and do your other business obligations. There's really no time to see them, to see your family. I love my family."

Related Articles
Beloved Boston Celtics Executive Heather Walker Dies of Rare Brain Cancer
Beloved Boston Celtics Executive Heather Walker Dies of Rare Brain Cancer: 'So Loving and Caring'
US basketball player Brittney Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, speaks during a news conference at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27, 2023.
Brittney Griner Tears Up Reuniting with Mercury Reporter in First Press Conference: 'Made Me Cry'
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner Says She'll 'Never Go Overseas to Play Again' After Her Russian Imprisonment
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Ime Udoka Speaks Publicly About Affair, Says He Feels 'Much More Remorse Even Now'
Olivia Dunne on set for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, behind the scenes images from SI Swimsuit shoot, the SI Swimsuit team on set Where was the image taken - Puerto Rico When was the image taken - January 2023 Who took the photograph - Ben Watts
Gymnast Olivia Dunne Makes Her 'SI Swimsuit' Debut: 'I Can Be Strong and Sexy' (Exclusive)
Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors
Stephen and Seth Curry: All About the NBA Brothers and Their Sibling Bond
Jayson Tatum Parents, Brandy Cole and Justin Tatum
All About Jayson Tatum's Parents, Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole-Barnes
Dwyane Wade, Michael Jordan
Dwyane Wade Recalls Unbelievable First Time Meeting Michael Jordan Outside of a Nightclub (Exclusive)
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Has 'Gotten Better' Ahead of Basketball Return, Says Teammate Diana Taurasi
ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 11: Jeanie Buss and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug on court after winning Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 11, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeanie Buss Praises 'Committed' Lakers Team for Making Playoffs: 'Would've Been Easy to Give Up' (Exclusive)
Anne de Paula (L) and Joel Embiid attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit x W South Beach Host Miami Swim Week Kickoff Party
Who Is Joel Embiid's Girlfriend? All About Anne de Paula
Travis Kelce Says He ‘Gets All My Dance Moves’ from Mom Donna: ‘It’s a Sight to See’
Travis Kelce Says He 'Gets All My Dance Moves' from Mom Donna: 'It's a Sight to See' (Exclusive)
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Says Green Bay Packers Will 'Always Have My Heart' in Farewell Post
C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
All About C.J. Stroud, the Ohio State Quarterback Entering the 2023 NFL Draft
Derek Rose and Alaina Anderson
Who Is Derrick Rose's Fiancée? All About Alaina Anderson
Paul George and Daniela Rajic
Who Is Paul George's Wife? All About Daniela George