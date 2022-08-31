Who Is Andy Murray's Wife? All About Kim Sears

Andy Murray and Kim Sears first met at the U.S. Open in 2005

By Alexandra Hurtado
Published on August 31, 2022 03:30 PM
Andy Murray and Kim Sears attend the "Andy Murray: Resurfacing" world premiere at the Curzon Bloomsbury on November 25, 2019 in London, England
Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

AndyMurray and KimSears are a love match.

The British professional tennis player and his wife fittingly met at the 2005 U.S. Open and tied the knot a decade later. A month after their wedding in 2015, Murray defeated RafaelNadal in the Madrid Open and subsequently revealed the secret behind his success when he wrote on a TV camera, "Marriage Works!"

When asked by The New York Times if marriage made him feel different as he went about his tennis, the two-time Wimbledon champion replied, "I think getting married is a progression. It's a step forward in your life away from the court. But I still need to work hard; I still need to put the work in."

"Getting married is great, and I feel really good away from the court, and my private life and stuff is good. But you still need to train and work hard. Like, I didn't go on a honeymoon after we got married; I went to Barcelona and trained for 10 days to get ready for the clay-court season," Murray continued. "It's been good, but you still have to put the work in."

Keep reading for everything to know about Andy Murray's wife Kim Sears.

She's the daughter of a tennis coach

Kim Murray and her brother Junior Under Officer Scott Sears pose for a photographer with their parents Leonore Sears (l) and Nigel Sears (r) after Scott took part in the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on December 11, 2015 in Camberley, England
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Sears is the daughter of retired tennis player Nigel Sears, who served as the head of women's tennis at the Lawn Tennis Association from 2006 to 2011. He's coached players like AnaIvanovic, Amanda Coetzer and Daniela Hantuchová.

In 2015, Murray told The New York Times that he has "been lucky" because his wife "grew up with her dad being a coach, and she was used to being away from her dad a lot, and then also used to being around tennis as well. When we're at the tournaments, she obviously has a good understanding of what it is that I'm doing."

She and Murray met at a tennis tournament

Kim and Andy Murray watch John Peers of Australia and Jamie Murray of Great Britain in action in the Final Of The Gentlemen's Doubles against Horia Tecau of Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer of Netherland during day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2015 in London, England
Julian Finney/Getty

Sears met Murray at the U.S. Open in 2005. However, Sears did not accompany Murray to a tennis match until 2006. After winning the 2006 SAP Open, Murray gave his girlfriend a kiss in the stands.

In a post-match interview, the tennis pro said, "First time she came to a tournament with me," adding, "I'm maybe a little bit more relaxed on court. I played really well and hopefully, she'll come to a few more tournaments."

She married Murray in Scotland

Andy Murray and Kim Sears leave Dunblane Cathedral after their wedding on April 11, 2015 in Dunblane, Scotland
Alex B. Huckle/Getty

The couple got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot on April 11, 2015, at Dunblane Cathedral in Dunblane, Scotland. The groom donned a traditional kilt for his big day, while the bride wore a Jenny Packham gown.

Ahead of the wedding, Murray told the Telegraph that Sears had done most of the wedding planning. "Kim's been pretty much doing it. I've tried to help out when she has asked, but I haven't been over-involved. I did all the food and cake tasting which I really enjoyed, although I didn't think I was going to."

She has a good sense of humor

Andy Murray and Kim Murray watch the racing as they attend day 2 'Ladies Day' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2019 in Cheltenham, England
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Murray has opened up about his wife, revealing that she has a "very good sense of humor." He told The New York Times, "She's very protective, very loyal. She has a bit of a temper on her as well, too. (Laughs.) Yeah, she has a very good sense of humor, and she's extremely protective and loyal to me, that's for sure."

She shares four kids with Murray

Months after their wedding, Murray's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the newlyweds were expecting their first child. Their daughter SophiaOlivia was born on Feb. 7, 2016, followed by their second daughter Edie in 2017 and son Teddy in 2019. Murray and Sears quietly welcomed their fourth child during the pandemic.

"My wife wanted four. I was fine with three; she always wanted a big family. But it's all done now," Murray told The Times in 2021.

Murray was in "the bad books at home" after briefly losing his wedding ring

Murray's wedding ring was "stolen" in 2021 along with his tennis shoes outside of a hotel in Indian Wells, California. In an Instagram video, he explained, "I basically tie my wedding ring into my tennis shoes when I'm playing, because I can't play with it on my hand. So yeah, my wedding ring's been stolen as well."

He added, "Needless to say I'm in the bad books at home so want to try and find it."

Thankfully, Murray was reunited with the ring after chatting with hotel security. In another Instagram video, he said, "The wedding ring is back, and I'm back in the good books. Let's go!"

She does not like being in the papers

Andy Murray of Great Britain and Kim Murray attend the Wimbledon Champions Dinner 2016 at the Guild Hall on July 10, 2016 in London, England
Karwai Tang/AELTC/Pool/Getty

Although her husband is in the spotlight, Sears is not a fan of being in the public eye. "I know she doesn't like that and doesn't want that. We've never asked for that. It's not something that she courts. She doesn't like being in the newspapers, and people commenting on what she's wearing and how she looks, and those sorts of things," Murray told The New York Times in 2015. "That's one of the things that I guess she's also sacrificed, a little bit, for our relationship, and I appreciate that a lot. But hopefully there's only a few more years left of it, and then we can get away from all of that stuff."

She can paint

While Murray is skilled with a tennis racket, Sears is talented with a paintbrush. The artist had a website called Brushes and Paws, where she shared her portraits of animals and flowers.

"I can't remember a time when I didn't turn to either paints, or pencils, as a means of release," Sears said on her site, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph. "I love animals, and have come to relish portraying family pets as, well, family. Everyone I know treats their pet as an extension of themselves, so I like to think I produce quirky yet emotive paintings that effectively capture what it is we treasure most in our furry companions."

She's supportive of Murray

Andy Murray of Great Britain poses with the US Open championship trophy along with his girlfriend Kim Sears, during Day Fifteen of the 2012 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2012 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
Clive Brunskill/Getty

The tennis star has praised his wife for her support and credited Sears with helping him stay motivated. In an October 2019 interview with The Telegraph, Murray said, "There's been a number of times in the last two years that I had stopped. I was like, 'I don't want to do this anymore.' But Kim, she was always trying to keep me going, and trying to help get me back on the court, stay motivated, and always happy for me to go and train and go away and stuff."

Murray has also shared that Sears is "very understanding of everything" he's done. "Like going away for training blocks in Miami after a really long year and things like that. It might not seem like much but we don't get to see each other all of the time and it does make a big difference when you don't have that, like, drama in your personal life and lots of things going on away from the court."

He continued, "She has been brilliant like that, allowed me to pursue my career and been unbelievably supportive of me doing that, so I've been very lucky."

