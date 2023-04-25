Who Is Julius Randle's Wife? All About Kendra Randle

NBA player Julius Randle has had his wife Kendra Randle's support since day one.

The pair met while they were students at the University of Kentucky, where Julius was playing for the men's basketball team, and Kendra was studying fashion design and merchandising.

While the college sweethearts were young when they started dating, they knew what they had was special. After a few years of dating, they started a family together and got married in 2017.

"You never really plan when you're going to get married,'' Julius told the New York Post in 2019.

"My wife was the perfect individual for me. I didn't see any point in waiting. She was the person I knew I wanted to be with — young or not. It didn't matter what part of my life I met her — I knew I wanted to marry her," he continued.

Through moves across the country for Julius' career — from Los Angeles to New Orleans to New York City — their love for each other has remained strong, and they haven't forgotten their roots.

"Forever my college sweetheart," Kendra wrote alongside a November 2021 photo of her and Julius in matching Kentucky jackets.

She has a clothing line

Kendra launched her own fashion line, KALORE, in October 2020. She is the founder and CEO as well as the face of the brand, modeling many of its offerings on the website.

Having studied fashion design and merchandising at the University of Kentucky, her background and her entrepreneurial spirit, which she credits her grandparents for, helped her make her dream of owning a fashion brand a reality.

In an interview with Natfluence, Kendra discussed her vision for KALORE.

"I've intricately crafted each piece with a passion and intention to inspire each and every woman who wears it to embrace feeling sexy and strong," she said of her designs. "My mission is to empower women and have an all-female staff and team working along-side me to deliver quality and trendy fashion wear for everyone."

Kendra also told Page Six that she values her husband's input on designs and often asks for his opinion.

"I definitely show him everything. If I'm debating between this fabric or this color, I'll show him and he'll give his opinion. He actually loves fashion, too," she said.

She met Julius at a college party

Kendra and Julius both attended the University of Kentucky, where they were introduced by mutual friends at Kendra's 20th birthday party in 2013.

"He wished me a happy birthday and thanked me for having him," Kendra later recalled to Wedding Style Magazine, noting that his manners were "unusual for the average college guy."

While the two didn't talk much that night, they had their eyes on each other, and after getting to know each other a little, they started dating.

"I had never dated a basketball player," she said, "but he was genuine and sweet and I knew it would be okay."

She and Julius got engaged in 2016

In June 2016, Julius surprised Kendra with a vacation to Santorini, Greece, where he proposed.

"I knew she would be so blown away by being in her dream destination that she wouldn't even be thinking about a proposal," Julius told Wedding Style Magazine.

"I was so sure that he didn't have a ring with him, because he wouldn't have been able to get something like that past me," Kendra added.

Kendra shared the news on Instagram on June 20, 2016, posting a video of her showing off her new ring.

"6/20/16 the best night of my entire life. I couldn't have painted a better picture. Words can't describe the way I'm feeling and how I felt in that moment. You are the best thing that's ever happened to me and I can't wait to spend forever with you," she wrote in the caption.

She and Julius share two kids together

Julius and Kendra are the parents of two sons: Kyden and Jaycey.

Kendra announced that she was expecting her first child on Instagram in August 2016, posting a photo of a baby Lakers jersey (Julius' team at the time) with "Randle" written on the back, along with Julius' number, 30.

Kyden Jay Randle was born on Dec. 23, 2016. The now-6-year-old often accompanies his mom to his dad's games, sitting courtside to show off his fashionable outfits. His style has even landed him modeling gigs for the streetwear brand Kith.

The couple announced that their family would be expanding in June 2021. Kendra shared photos from a family maternity shoot, captioned: "This year has been full of blessings but this is by far our biggest🤎 #RandlePartyOf4 🤎."

When Jaycey was born on Oct. 16, 2021, Kendra followed the jersey tradition and posted a photo of the newborn laying on his dad's New York Knicks jersey.

Baby Jaycey got to join his family at Madison Square Garden for the first time in April 2022, and Kendra marked the occasion with a carousel of photos, which featured the family of four posing on the court in matching neutral tones.

She and Julius got married in 2017

The couple were living in Los Angeles when they planned their wedding. They wanted a romantic wedding location removed from the center of the city, and they found it at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach.

"It was big and open, near the ocean and 'very us' feeling," Kendra told Wedding Style Magazine.

The wedding was attended by family and friends, including several of Julius' Los Angeles Lakers teammates.

The couple's son Kyden, who was 7 months old at the time, was pulled down the aisle in a wagon by the flower girl.

"Seeing our son come down the aisle gave me a sense of completion and fullness, making me proud that our family was becoming one," Julius said of the moment. The family of three also lit a unity candle at the altar.

Not wanting to leave Kyden behind on their honeymoon, the couple ditched their plans for Italy and opted for a family-friendly trip to Hawaii.

She loves to show off her courtside fashion

Kendra's love for fashion runs deep, and she's never shy about showing off her outfits at her husband's games on social media.

In 2021, Kendra put together a photo diary of her All-Star Weekend experience for PEOPLE, which showcased both her and Kyden's courtside fashion.

"Kyden was hanging out with his buddy Deuce Tatum, who is the son of fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. Someone jokingly called them the 'NBA All-Star Class of 2040.' They both got a lot of compliments on their sneaker game," Kendra noted.

Kyden and Kendra often coordinate outfits, which she documents on Instagram.

"Back to our favorite mommy-son date nights💙🧡 missing Jaycey but it was his bedtime😴💙," she captioned a set of photos of her and Kyden courtside, wearing neutral sweatsuits and matching Nike sneakers.

She's dedicated to giving back

Kendra and Julius are both children of single mothers, and they've made it a point to give back to single-parent families in need during the holidays.

In an interview with Authority magazine, Kendra spoke about her and Julius' tradition.

"Each year around the holidays, we adopt several single-parent families and give them things they need and a few surprises. It's my favorite time of year," Kendra shared. "Now that I have Kalore, I can't wait to include Kalore pieces in this year's give away."

Combining her passion for fashion with her passion for giving back isn't new for Kendra. When she was in college, she helped organize fashion shows to benefit women in need. As a couple, the Randles have also donated to other causes like New York's City Harvest, which is N.Y.C.'s largest private food rescue organization.