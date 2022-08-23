Who Is Max Verstappen's Girlfriend? All About Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen is known for his heart-racing speed on the Formula 1 track. The Belgian-Dutch competitor was the youngest driver to ever participate in F1, making his debut at just 17 years old in 2015. Verstappen went on to win his first-ever F1 title in 2021, and has already entered the sport's top 10 all-time winner's list.

Through it all, Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, has been cheering him on. She often expresses her excitement about Verstappen's accomplishments on social media, posting snaps of his wins and photos of their shared sideline moments.

Following Verstappen's 2021 F1 title win, Piquet posted a tribute to the driver on Instagram. "WORLD F------ CHAMPION Just unforgettable 🏆🚀🦁💫🍀," she captioned a series of photos of videos of the couple celebrating after his victory.

Piquet is no stranger to the F1 lifestyle. Her father, Nelson Piquet, and brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., are both F1 racers. Prior to dating Verstappen, she was also linked to fellow F1 racer Daniil Kvyat, with whom she welcomed a daughter in 2019.

Keep reading for everything to know about Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

She's Brazilian and Dutch

Piquet was born in Germany in 1988. She spent her childhood living with her mom, Dutch model Sylvia Tamsma, in the South of France before moving to Brazil, where her father is from, at age 12. During her high school years, Piquet studied at a school in England but finished her senior year back in Brazil. After graduation, the then-17-year-old headed to New York City to study at Marymount Manhattan College, where she majored in international relations.

In November 2021, she visited Brazil with Verstappen and her daughter Penelope. Piquet shared several photos from the trip on Instagram, including a snap of Verstappen sitting alongside her daughter.

She's a model

While in N.Y.C., Piquet started working in fashion, and held roles as a stylist assistant at Vogue Latin America and as a buyer for Bergdorf Goodman. She also followed in her mom's footsteps in the modeling industry, working with brands like Pepe Jeans, PatBo and Louis Vuitton. Piquet regularly posts snaps of her modeling work on Instagram, in addition to sweet photos of her daughter and her travels with Verstappen.

She is an F1 legacy

Kelly Piquet Instagram

Piquet's father, Nelson, was an F1 driver in the '80s. He is a three-time World Champion and has been ranked among the top F1 drivers of all time.

In June 2022, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton called Nelson out on Twitter after a 2021 interview of Nelson surfaced, during which the retired driver used a racial slur against Hamilton. As a result, Nelson was reportedly banned from the F1 paddock.

Piquet's brother, Nelson Jr., is also an F1 racer. To celebrate her brother's 35th birthday in 2020, she posted a throwback photo on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Birthday @piquetjr 🎉🎈You are and will always be my first bully ♥️😂 #35."

She has a child with F1 driver Daniil Kvyat

Kelly Piquet Instagram

In July 2019, Piquet welcomed a daughter, Penelope, with F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, whom she was dating at the time. The day after Penelope was born, Kvyat claimed his first podium in three years after finishing third at the German Grand Prix. The driver dedicated his success in the race to Piquet and their newborn.

Piquet often shares photos of her daughter, calling Penelope her "superstar" and her "ray of sunshine." In July 2022, Piquet shared several photos from Penelope's mermaid-themed third birthday party, including one adorable snap of the mother-daughter duo posing with Verstappen in front of an elaborate mermaid cake.

She and Verstappen went Instagram official in 2021

The couple's first Instagram photo together came early in 2021. On January 1, Verstappen posted a snap of himself and Piquet on the beach along with a message about the future. "Happy New Year everyone," he wrote. "Let's make 2021 a year to remember in many ways. Wishing you all success, love and happiness just as I found mine."

On the same day, Piquet also shared a photo of the couple. "Love is what makes the world go round. Happy new year and much love," she captioned the post.

While Verstappen's Instagram page is mainly dedicated to his racing triumphs, Piquet occasionally shares photos with the F1 driver on her own profile. In September 2021, she celebrated Verstappen's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life ✨I love everything about you, about us and I am beyond proud of you. I can't wait for all that is to come 🤍," she wrote alongside a photo of the couple.

In May 2022, the racer posted photos of Piquet, his mother Sophie Kumpen and his sister Victoria Verstappen in celebration of Mother's Day. "Happy Mothers Day to these amazing mothers 🙏🤩," he wrote, with his girlfriend commenting, "Love you 💖."

She and Verstappen share two cats

Piquet regularly shows off the two Bengal cats she shares with Verstappen, Jimmy and Sassy. In October 2021, she posted a pair of pictures on Instagram showing the furry friends snuggled close together.