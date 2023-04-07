Who Is Jon Rahm's Wife? All About Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm has had his fair share of major golf victories in recent years — and through it all, his wife Kelley Cahill has been by his side.

Rahm's win at the Memorial Tournament in July 2020 made him the number one golfer in the world, a feat he held onto for a record 60 weeks. Just one year later, he became the first Spanish golfer to win the U.S. Open, an experience he described as a "fairy tale."

But more important to Rahm than any golf win is Cahill and their two sons, Kepa and Eneko.

"I'm much more interested in raising a family and being a good husband and father than I am in golf," he told Golf Digest in 2019. "Don't get me wrong — I want to be the best golfer I can be. If I had a gun to my head and had to choose between having only one or the other, I wouldn't pick golf … I'd choose family every time."

So who is the woman who holds the top spot in Jon Rahm's life? Here's everything to know about Kelley Cahill and her relationship with the pro golfer.

They met in college at Arizona State University

John Rahm Instagram

Rahm began dating Cahill when they were both students at Arizona State University, where he attended on a golf scholarship. Their relationship dates back to at least 2016, when Cahill first appeared on Rahm's Instagram.

"So much fun to spend my first Super Bowl with @cahillkelley," Rahm captioned a photo of the young couple from February 2016. "Thank you for being in my life!!"

Rahm later revealed that he and Cahill can't recall when their relationship officially started at ASU, though they first met at a Halloween party.

"We used to go to this place called Zendejas because she loved their margaritas and we both loved food, and it wasn't expensive," Rahm told Golf Digest about their college days. "But we have some disagreement about this — we don't know if that was our first official date, or if it was at a football game."

Rahm and Cahill have continued to support their alma mater since graduating in 2016, and most recently attended an ASU football game in December 2019.

She was a college athlete

Warren Little/Getty

Rahm wasn't the only one playing sports at Arizona State — Cahill was a member of the university's track and field team. The Oregon native threw javelin for ASU, recording a career-best throw in 2013 at the ASU Invitational.

Rahm, however, has never attempted his wife's event.

"It's such a weird motion," he told Golf Digest about the javelin throw. "You have to rely on overhand strength, and as a golfer, that's not something I have. She has a lot more overhand strength than I do. And I didn't want to injure myself."

Cahill's javelin skills also translate to another sport: football. Rahm has shared videos of Cahill's impressive football-throwing abilities on Instagram.

"Yes she throws a mean spiral!! I better stick to golf," Rahm captioned a series of video clips of Cahill throwing in 2017.

She's competitive

John Rahm Instagram

Cahill, who also played tennis in high school, is not afraid to get competitive with her pro golfer husband. She recalled a particularly intense tennis match against Rahm to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

"He's killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I'm thinking, 'This can't be right,' " she said about Rahm's skills on the tennis court.

She added: "He was so good. I was so upset. I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since."

Rahm also spoke about their attempt at a playing tennis to Golf Digest.

"I did play a lot of sports with rackets and paddles growing up, like pelota [a Basque game that's a cross between jai-alai and racketball]. But I never told her that," he said. "So she came away impressed … and maybe a little mad for a day or two."

Their friendly competitiveness extends beyond just the tennis courts: The couple have also shared videos of them racing each other in agility drills and playing football.

They got engaged in June 2018

John Rahm Instagram

Rahm popped the question to Cahill in June 2018, right before he competed in the 2018 U.S. Open. He proposed with a ring he designed himself, Rahm shared with reporters at the PGA Championship in August that same year.

"I designed the ring. She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted," the Spanish pro said.

He continued, "It's supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn't exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It's a little more personal like that."

Rahm felt no stress over the actual proposal, either — revealing he was "100 percent sure she was going to say yes."

"I wasn't nervous much; the only worry I had was to make the day as perfect as possible," he told reporters. "I got lucky that it turned out pretty perfect."

They've been married since December 2019

John Rahm Instagram

Rahm and Cahill married on Dec. 13, 2019 in Rahm's hometown of Bilbao, Spain — in the church he attended as a child.

"It's going to be a Catholic wedding, a church that I basically grew up going to with my grandma, and it's a really special place for all people of the City of Bilbao," Rahm told reporters at the Hero World Challenge in December 2019.

He continued, "I think when I see those doors open and see her walking down the aisle for the first time, I think it's going to be what I'm looking forward to the most, that first moment of seeing her walk down the aisle."

Rahm later shared photos of him and Cahill walking down the aisle as newlyweds.

"Last Friday was the best day of my life, it was a dream wedding in my hometown Bilbao with my beautiful college sweetheart and my better half and now Kelley Rahm," he captioned the Instagram post. "The Basilica de Begoña is a very special place for me and my family so it was an honor to marry her there. Couldn't think of a better way to end the year!"

They have two children

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

Rahm and Cahill are parents to two sons: Kepa Cahill Rahm and Eneko Cahill Rahm.

The couple welcomed their first son, Kepa, on April 3, 2021 — just days before Rahm was due to compete in the 2021 Masters Tournament. Rahm proudly announced Kepa's birth on Instagram.

"Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born 4/3/21 at 12:15am," the athlete wrote in both English and Spanish. "Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life."

Kepa proved to be a good luck charm, with Rahm winning his first U.S. Open on June 20, 2021 — which was also the golfer's first Father's Day.

"If this is a dream, I still haven't woken up yet – so happy I can enjoy this with my entire family," Rahm wrote on Instagram following the special win.

Rahm and Cahill's second son, Eneko, was born on Aug. 5, 2022, also days before Rahm was due to compete in a major golf event (this time it was the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs).

"Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy!" Rahm wrote alongside photos of their new baby boy. "Kelley, Eneko and big brother Kepa are all doing great."

He added: "We have had an amazing last few days soaking in these amazing moments as a family of four. Now time for the playoffs!"

She's a mainstay on the golf course

John Rahm Instagram

Cahill has been watching Rahm compete on the golf course since their college days. When Rahm graduated from ASU in the spring of 2016, he shared a sweet tribute on Instagram to Cahill.

"Special mention to @cahillkelley for being a great girlfriend and supporting me all semester both on and of the course, she has watched me play more golf than my parents have in the last 4 years Love You," Rahm wrote on the Instagram collage.

She's been present with Kepa at Rahm's 2022 Mexican Open win and his 2021 U.S. open win. Cahill and Kepa also participated in the 2022 Masters Par Three Contest — a family-friendly event where many of the golfers play with their children as caddies — alongside Rahm.

"We had to carry him most of the day, so it's a little more demanding, but it's fun," Rahm told Golf Monthly about playing with Kepa in the Par Three Contest. "It's a lot of fun. It's really cool they let us do this with the family, and it's a very nice event to have before starting the Masters."

Most recently, Cahill and both of their sons cheered Rahm on at the 2023 Genesis Invitational in February, where he claimed a victory and the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. After the tournament, Rahm posted a photo of him, Cahill and their boys posing with his trophy on Instagram.

"Thanks to everyone for the support and loved having my family here to enjoy the ride!" he wrote.