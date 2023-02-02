Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 02:14 PM
Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce.

The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years.

Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast.

Furthermore, he announced that he is not in a relationship at the moment and is content with being single. "I'm in the free market right now. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession," Kelce said on-air.

Now, the Chiefs player is gearing up to go head-to-head against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12. In fact, Kelce is making history as the first-ever athlete to play against their brother (in his case, Eagles center Jason) in the big game.

This isn't the first Super Bowl for Kelce through, as he previously helped lead the Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV in 2020. He's also played in eight Pro Bowls, just made a fourth All-Pro team and is second in NFL history to Jerry Rice in playoff catches, yards and touchdowns.

Here's everything to know about Nicole, from her journalism background to her career in fashion.

She graduated from Pepperdine University

Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Kayla Nicole/instagram

Nicole has had a passion for sports long before meeting Kelce and even went to school to pursue a career in the field. She posted a "friendly reminder" on her Instagram in 2018, letting her followers know that she graduated from Pepperdine University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

"Hosting is where my heart is," she captioned a video of herself sporting a Laker's jersey while reporting from outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

She's an on-air sports journalist

Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Kayla Nicole/instagram

Upon graduating from Pepperdine, Nicole landed hosting gigs at sports media outlets including ESPN and Barstool Sports, among others. While she's created a name for herself reporting courtside on the NBA and on the sidelines for NFL coverage, Nicole has also covered entertainment news as well.

She interviewed Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler for Global Grind during their 2017 press tour for The House and Sterling K. Brown during his 2019 press tour for Angry Bird 2.

She's a fashion influencer

Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In addition to her work in media, Nicole has also pursued a career in modeling and is an ambassador for several fashion brands, including Revolve, Crocs and Savage X Fenty.

Nicole shares her work on her Instagram, where she also posts her love of fitness and working out. Additionally, the model runs a fitness brand Strong Is Sexy.

She met Travis Kelce on Instagram

Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Amy Sussman/Getty

While it remains unclear when Nicole and Kelce initially met, Nicole previously revealed that they first connected through Instagram. "He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months," she revealed in a since-deleted Instagram Story captured by TMZ.

"All double taps and no dm. Soooo after a little liquid courage and a pep talk from @iqueenb (something along the lines of 'WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR') I dm'd him on New Years."

She had an on-again, off-again relationship with Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

After their initial Instagram DMs, Kelce and Nicole started dating in 2017. In the years that followed, they've broken up and gotten back together several times.

August 2020 marked the first time the couple split. Kelce confirmed the breakup news after fans speculated about their split when Nicole deleted pictures of the football player on her Instagram a week prior.

The confirmation came amid rumors that Kelce cheated on Nicole with a "Becky," which he denied in a now-deleted tweet responding to the allegations. "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up," Kelce wrote on Twitter, per a screenshot from TMZ. "Take all your hatred somewhere else please."

A few months later, the pair got back together that November. Kelce confirmed their reconciliation when he referred to Nicole as "my girlfriend" during an Instagram Live with WNBA basketball player Chiney Ogwumike. "She's the best," Kelce said about Nicole. "She's the absolute best."

In May 2022, the couple broke up again. At the time, Barstool Sports alleged that the reason for their split was that Kelce forced Nicole to pay for "half of everything" while they were dating.

However, during an interview with The Pivot Podcast in January 2023, Kelce denied that he was "too cheap," adding, "don't buy into that s---." He continued, "I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career."

He added, "But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.... we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about."

Related Articles
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole
Travis Kelce and Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Split as He Denies Cheating Rumors in Deleted Tweet
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Excited to Play Against Each Other in the Super Bowl: 'The Kelce Bowl'
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images); Eli Manning attends the BBQGuys Design Center grand opening at BBQGuys Design Center on September 14, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Eli Manning Talks Sibling Rivalries as the Kelce Brothers Prepare to Face Off in the Super Bowl
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti
Who Is Gerard Piqué's Girlfriend? All About Clara Chia Marti
tom brady, Galynn Brady
All About Tom Brady's Parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.
Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon
Who Is Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend? All About Anna Congdon
Peyton and Eli Manning
Peyton and Eli Manning Fight Over Who Their Mom Loves More as They Prep for the Pro Bowl
Joe Burrow with his parents
All About Joe Burrow's Parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow
Serena Williams Michelob Super Bowl ad
Serena Williams Says Her Super Bowl Commercial Co-Star Brian Cox Is 'Super Sweet' — See the Full Ad
Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt
Who Is Brock Purdy's Girlfriend? All About Jenna Brandt
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi arrive to the Netflix Break Point event ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 12, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia
​​Who Is Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend? All About Costeen Hatzi
Casper Ruud and partner Maria Galligani pose with the trophy on the podium at the Generali Open Tennis Tournament of the ATP Tour in Kitzbuehel, Austria on July 31, 2021
Who Is Casper Ruud's Girlfriend? All About Maria Galligani