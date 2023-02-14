Who Is Collin Morikawa's Wife? All About Katherine Zhu

PGA Tour championCollin Morikawa married his wife Katherine Zhu in November 2022.

Morikawa has been one of the most successful names in golf since turning professional in 2019, and a year later he became the third-youngest PGA Championship winner since World War II. In 2021, he made history with his win at the Open Championship, becoming the first player to win two different majors in debut attempts.

By his side through his successes has been Zhu. The couple first met in 2017 while they were both playing collegiate golf and eventually got engaged in 2021.

"I am very lucky to have her," Morikawa said in an interview with Golf Central in 2020. "Kat has been by my side through it all. She would hate me if I didn't say this, but I didn't start winning in college until she showed up in my life, so thanks Kat."

He continued, "Whenever she's there, it always just gets me away from golf. She knows how I'm feeling after golf … she's played collegiately, she knows golf can take a toll on you, whether it's a good or bad day. So she's on that same swing of if we're playing well or not well. I'm very lucky to have her."

So who is the woman Morikawa credits as being a source of support? Here's everything to know about Collin Morikawa's wife, Katherine Zhu.

She was born in Vancouver, Canada, but went to high school in China

Zhu was born in Vancouver, Canada, but attended Zhuji Hailiang Private High School in China, where she graduated in 2014.

She also comes from a sporting background. Her father, Mike Chu, was a tennis player, and her mother ran track, Zhu told Pepperdine University's Competing With Purpose blog in 2016. She also played tennis before turning her focus to golf; she won her first amateur tennis tournament at 13, according to the Pepperdine Waves.

She met Morikawa in 2017

After going to high school in China, Zhu returned to the U.S. for college. She attended Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, where she majored in international management.

It was while she was at college that she first met Morikawa, despite the pair going to different universities. Her now-husband attended the University of California, Berkeley.

She's a former collegiate golf champion

Her husband isn't the only golfer in the family. Zhu is a former collegiate golf champion, and the sport actually influenced her choice of college. She told the Pepperdine Waves that she picked the university for three reasons: "First, I really like Coach [Laurie] Gibbs. I believe all good players have good coaches and I believe Coach Gibbs can help me become a good player. Second, Malibu has great weather conditions, which create a better environment for me to practice. Third, Pepperdine is a small school that is strong in both academics and athletics," she said.

While at Pepperdine, Zhu earned multiple honors for her achievements in athletics and academics, including WGCA All-American Scholar, Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and WCC All-Academic.

She married Morikawa in November 2022

Morikawa and Zhu got engaged in November 2021, around four years after they first began dating. In an interview with the PGA Tour in 2022, Morikawa said that he found proposing was harder than playing golf at an elite level. "[I was] way more nervous proposing. It's not even the same. It's not even in the same boat. It is so far gone," he explained.

"I mean golf I do it every day. It's normal. Proposing is not," he added. "That morning I practiced with my caddie in the Bahamas and we were on a cart and I was driving into ropes and going all over the place. It was nerve-wracking."

The couple married in November 2022 at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. They shared the day with around 100 close friends and family, and a 10-piece wind and string orchestra played. The newlyweds exchanged traditional vows at the ceremony before sharing their own personal vows with each other in private.

"We found each other by chance, but we chose to share our lives and dreams together," Morikawa told PEOPLE at the time. "Marriage means to be in love with each other for the rest of our lives."

Meanwhile, Zhu shared pictures from the occasion on Instagram, writing, "11.26.22 A day we will remember forever 🤍."

She shares a dog with Morikawa

Morikawa and Zhu have a dog together, a goldendoodle named Koa. Koa was present at their wedding and wore a tuxedo to the nuptials as he stood by Zhu's feet.

The couple frequently share photos with him, and Koa even has his own Instagram page.

She pays tribute to Morikawa on social media

Zhu often posts images of her husband on social media, enthusiastically supporting him in his career. When he won the 2020 PGA Championship, she posted photos of the two of them with the trophy on Instagram. "You continue to amaze me every single day," she wrote. "I am so happy to see you accomplish a goal that you've worked so hard for! I am so proud of you!"

She also marked their five years together in March 2022 with an Instagram post. "Happy 5 years together @collin_morikawa can't believe how much we have been through together, from long distance for 2 years to moving in together for the last 3, getting a dog together and now we're ENGAGED!" she captioned the photo. "Can't wait to spend a lifetime together with you!"

She's been Morikawa's caddie

A golf fan and golfer herself, Zhu is sometimes seen caddying for her husband. In 2022, she joined her then-fiancé at Augusta National Golf Club for the Par Three Contest ahead of the Masters.

"Golf is such a big part of my life. It's taught me to be strong when things aren't going well. It's taught me to respect others around me. Most importantly, golf has created opportunities that have made lifelong memories that I'll cherish forever. I'm so grateful for this amazing game," she wrote on Instagram in 2019.