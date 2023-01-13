Who Is Ons Jabeur's Husband? All About Karim Kamoun

As Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur's fame grows, her husband Karim Kamoun is along for the ride in more ways than one.

With some of the top players in tennis retiring from the courts, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, there is a new generation of players taking over. One of these is Jabeur, who became the No. 2 women's player in the world in June 2022. That same year, she reached the final at Wimbledon, but lost to Elena Rybakina. In 2023, Jabeur was featured in the Netflix docuseries Break Point.

Her supportive husband Kamoun has been by her side through it all — and also happens to be her trainer. The couple wed in 2015 and began working together in 2017.

He's a former professional fencer

Jabeur isn't the only athlete in the relationship: Kamoun was a professional fencer from 2003 to 2011. He then became a fencing coach in Qatar, according to GQ Middle East, but he left the gig around 2017 to join his wife full-time on tour.

In June 2017, Kamoun shared photos on Instagram of his wearing a medal and holding a trophy at a fencing tournament in Doha.

He's a fitness coach

Kamoun now works as a fitness coach. According to his Instagram bio, he has a master's degree in sports science and is "crazy about fitness training."

The former athlete frequently posts photos of himself working out in the gym along with motivational captions. "Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish," he captioned a gym selfie from 2021.

He married Jabeur in 2015

Jabeur and Kamoun tied the knot in November 2015. She confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Happy To announce that me and Karim just got married," alongside a photo from their wedding.

Kamoun wore a black tux, while Jabeur wore a white gown with lace detailing and a sparkly headband.

He's Jabeur's trainer

Much of Kamoun's career as a fitness trainer is focused on his wife, according to GQ Middle East. However, the transition from husband and wife to trainer and trainee wasn't easy. "At the beginning it was tough, and he knows that," Jabeur told the outlet in 2020. "Because we're not used to working with each other, and for him to ask me to go to run, it was kind of like an order and I didn't like it at the beginning. And if he was throwing the medicine ball wrong or something, I would make a scandal for something very small."

The tennis star added, "Then after that we got used to it. I think we're doing a great job. We talked a lot for sure, we fought a lot but after that, I think we got good results."

In an April 2020 interview with Australian Open TV, Jabeur talked about what it was like being in lockdown with her trainer husband.

"I'm just here with my husband, who also happens to be my fitness coach, so he's trying to make me workout and doing abs all the time, which is fine, you know," she said with a laugh. "The only thing we're missing is practicing tennis."

Kamoun often posts about working with Jabeur and her coach, Issam Jellali, on Instagram. In November 2021, he posted a picture of the three of them together in the gym, captioned, "We are not a team because we work together. We are a team because we respect, trust and care for each other."

He's very supportive of Jabeur

Kamoun is very dedicated to helping Jabeur achieve her dreams. In her 2020 interview with GQ Middle East, Jabeur shared that in the early days of her career, Kamoun used to send her his salary so she could afford flights to her tennis tournaments.

Now, Kamoun frequently highlights his wife's accomplishments on Instagram and posts supportive, loving tributes to her. Alongside photos of Jabeur competing at Wimbledon in 2022, he wrote, "That's what it means to be a champion. The grit, sacrifice, determination and passion that got you there that builds your character. True champion on court, but truthfully it's your grace that I admire the most. I'm proud of you keep dreaming, keep inspiring."

He gets Jabeur out of her shell

Competing in tennis at Jabeur's level requires a certain amount of dedication and focus, which makes it hard for the breakout star to get out and do other activities unrelated to tennis. While speaking to GQ Middle East, Jabeur shared that Kamoun encourages her to try new experiences and take the occasional break from tennis, including exploring the many cities they travel to together.

"I did so many things that I never do alone, the touristic things that I hate so much, and he loves it so much and I sacrifice myself to go and do that," Jabeur said. "Like the Statue of Liberty. I went to the U.S. six years in a row and I never went there, but then he took me there the first year he comes with me to the U.S."

He loves to cook

In March 2022, Jabeur and Kamoun filmed a video together for the Women's Tennis Association, in which they had to answer questions about each other. They both agreed that Kamoun is the better cook in the relationship.

"I love cooking," Kamoun said, and joked that Jabeur could make "an omelet, maybe." Jabeur added that her husband's best dish is frutti di mare spaghetti (seafood spaghetti) and that he makes a "very good one."

Their life isn't all tennis

Despite their busy schedule on the court, Jabeur and Kamoun still make time for each other outside of tennis.

"On the court I see him as my trainer and outside the court he is my husband," she told Vogue Arabia in January 2023. "We still have to make sure we have moments together as a couple."

The couple's social media posts are often about tennis, however, they occasionally share other aspects of their relationship with their followers. They enjoyed a bike ride together in November 2020, and in September 2022, Jabeur posted photos of her and Kamoun dressed up for her brother's wedding. A few months later, they attended the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.