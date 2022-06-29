Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Pro golfer Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski dated for five years before getting engaged in November 2021

Justin Thomas celebrates with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski and the Wadley Cup after winning the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club (No. 3) on August 18, 2019 in Medinah, IL

Justin Thomas celebrates with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski and the Wadley Cup after winning the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club (No. 3) on August 18, 2019 in Medinah, IL

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding.

Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As I've learned from a lot of my good friends, I'm doing a great job as I'm getting out of the way, letting Jill do her thing," he explained.

Wisniewski graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2015, and is said to split her time between Chicago, where she works at an advertising firm, and South Florida, where Thomas lives.

From celebrating Thomas' first PGA Tour win in 2017 to standing by him during the tough times — the golfer previously told PEOPLE he was in a "pretty bad space mentally" for a period in 2021 —, Wisniewski has been there for it all.

So who is Justin Thomas' bride-to-be? Here's everything to know about Jillian Wisniewski and her relationship with the golf pro.

Wisniewski has been dating Thomas for five years

Wisniewski and Thomas were dating for five years before Thomas announced that they were engaged in November 2021.

"We have a place in Nashville we're going to go for Thanksgiving. Me and my new fiancée, Jill, her family's going," he said during an appearance on the No Laying Up podcast, sharing the news of his engagement for the first time.

The engagement wasn't a surprise to fans of the golf pro, especially since Thomas shares photos of himself with Wisniewski on Instagram often, and she's been spotted on the sidelines of golf tournaments over the years.

She graduated from the University of Kentucky and works in advertising

Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski Credit: Justin Thomas Instagram

Wisniewski attended the University of Kentucky and received her B.A. in Journalism in May 2015. According to her LinkedIn, she currently works at advertising agency McGarryBowen in Chicago, though she spends plenty of time in South Florida, where Thomas lives.

She almost missed Thomas' first major win

Justin Thomas of the United States poses with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski after winning the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston on September 4, 2017 in Norton, Massachusetts Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty

Thomas won his first PGA Championship in 2017 — a huge milestone for the professional golf player.

However, his number one supporter almost missed his big moment. Thomas later said in a press conference that his then-girlfriend Wisniewski barely made it in time to see his win.

"My girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7, and I was like, 'You need to change your flight to later because I don't want you to miss this and I feel like I'm going to get it done,' " Thomas explained.

He added, "She's the first person to tell you that I don't want to talk about golf in that situation. I don't know, I was just very confident."

Wisniewski is a big part of Thomas' support system

Justin Thomas and his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski stand on hole No. 1 green during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Credit: Augusta National via Getty

Thomas has been open about how important Wisniewski is to his continued success in the sport of golf. In March 2022, he told PEOPLE that his fiancée is part of a "great support system" that has helped the pro golfer get through challenging moments in his career.

"I kind of went through [tough times] a little bit last year, where I got in a pretty bad space mentally, and it's hard," he explained. "It's not like something you can just flip a switch and you feel better all of a sudden. And I think people are starting to realize that sometimes you need to work on that just as much as you do your certain profession."

Thomas also credited Wisniewski with changing him for the better. He explained to PEOPLE that getting married is the best next step they can take together, saying, "We feel like we already [are married] because of how long we've been together and she's such a, just a great influence on me. I mean, she truly makes me a better person and every time being around her brings out a better side of me."

She is mostly in charge of planning their wedding

Justin Thomas and partner Jillian Wisniewski on the red carpet prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia Credit: Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty

Thomas told PEOPLE that when it comes to their upcoming wedding, he is comfortable letting his fiancée plan the day.

There is one thing about the nuptials that the PGA champion is insisting on, however: he wants to ban phones. Thomas said, "I want people to be in the moment and I want just — this day and age, it seems like everything everybody does, you got to have it on video or have it on pictures. And I just want everyone there to enjoy their time and be in the moment, as opposed to watching it on their screen. That was was a big thing for me."

The golfer also noted that the celebration will include a "solid DJ" too.

They have a dog together

Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski Credit: Justin Thomas Instagram

Wisniewski and Thomas have an adorable dog together named Franklin. The couple's fluffy black-and-white friend makes an appearance on Thomas' Instagram account from time to time.

In August 2021, Thomas told the PGA Tour that he appreciates that Franklin loves him no matter what. As he says in a video posted to Facebook, "That dog truly has no idea what I shot. They're just happy to see you. So that's brought a little extra joy for sure for us."

She makes sacrifices for Thomas' career

Justin Thomas of the U.S. Team and girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski celebrate with the trophy after the U.S. Team defeated the International Team 19 to 11 in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on October 1, 2017, in Jersey City, New Jersey Credit: Chris Condon/PGA TOUR