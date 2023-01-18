Who Is Paula Badosa's Boyfriend? All About Juan Betancourt

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa is winning in her career, having been ranked world No. 2 by the Women's Tennis Association during the spring of 2022.

She's also winning in her love life: the athlete has been dating model Juan Betancourt since 2021, and the two seem to be extremely happy together.

While Badosa is one of the biggest names in the sport at the moment, Betancourt is a little less well-known. That said, he's still an established model who has been dipping his toes into the entertainment world more.

Badosa and Betancourt don't share many details about their romantic life, though they occasionally post photos together on their respective social media accounts. In fact, the pair first announced their relationship on Instagram in 2021. Since then, they have shared a few sweet moments with fans, including an Instagram tribute Badosa posted for Betancourt's birthday in September 2022.

Alongside a series of photos of the couple, Badosa thanked her boyfriend for making her the happiest person in a caption written in Spanish.

So who is Paula Badosa's other half? Here's everything to know about Juan Betancourt and his relationship with the tennis pro.

He's a model

Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty

Betancourt was born in Havana, Cuba in 1990. It's unclear where his home base currently is, as he spends much of his time traveling around the globe for his modeling career.

Betancourt has been modeling for years and is extremely well-known in the industry. He has worked with well-known brands such as Giorgio Armani, Jean Paul Gaultier and Ralph Lauren, and has appeared in magazines like Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ and Vogue Spain.

He has a close friendship with Tom Ford

Betancourt got his start in the modeling world thanks to a huge campaign with designer Tom Ford. He ended up becoming one of the faces of the brand, and has maintained his friendship with Ford for more than 10 years.

He loves acting

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Modeling isn't Betancourt's only foray into the entertainment world — he's also an actor. According to one of his modeling profiles, acting has always been "one of his great passions." He can be spotted in some short advertising films, as well as international television programs like Masterchef Celebrity.

Betancourt was a contestant in the second edition of El Desafio, a Spanish game show where celebrities compete in a variety of tests, and he appeared in the second season of the Spanish television show Toy Boy. In 2018, Betancourt appeared in the Netflix film The Law of Thermodynamics.

He started dating Badosa in 2021

Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

Badosa and Betancourt started dating in 2021. While they never officially announced that they were a couple, Badosa posted a series of photos of them together in September 2021 that made it clear they were an item. She captioned the post, "Happy bday to the one and only. Let's keep growing together. Love you." It included photos of them smiling at each other in Times Square in New York City, hugging in the rain and making faces in the back of a car.

Badosa had previously posted a photo of the two in N.Y.C. in August 2021, while Betancourt shared his first photo of the pair kissing for his own birthday post in September 2021.

He regularly travels with Badosa

Paula Badosa Instagram

Between modeling, acting and keeping up with his tennis superstar girlfriend, Betancourt is constantly on the move. A glance at his Instagram account shows him in new locales all the time, sometimes on his own, but usually with Badosa.

Since they've been dating, Betancourt has shared photos of them in cities such as Jalisco, Marbella, Rome, San Francisco, Tokyo and Dubai.

They aren't in a rush to get married

Juan Betancourt Instagram

Badosa and Betancourt have been dating for less than two years, and it doesn't seem like they're thinking about marriage just yet. During an on-court interview in March 2022, Badosa talked about "waiting" to get engaged in a "year or so."

Not long after that, according to Tennis Tonic, the tennis star clarified that she was just kidding. "I was just joking!" she said. "Right now I have too many things to think about. I had a text from him, and he was like, 'You put so much pressure on me! Now I don't have any other option!' Maybe in the future. I'm still young. First, I want to focus on tennis."

He's an award-winner

Badosa isn't the only one winning impressive awards. Betancourt won an award at the 2022 Summum Awards, which are presented each year to respected personalities in the fields of sports, fashion and culture.

He was recognized for his work in fashion and shared a photo from the night on Instagram, writing, "Magical night, unforgettable experience, how nice it is to receive an award, but even more beautiful is to receive it surrounded by people I love very much, people I admire, hardworking people, sacrificed, persistent but above all, good people."

He's a tennis fan

Juan Betancourt Instagram

Badosa isn't the only one with a love for tennis — Betancourt appears to play with her from time to time, too. In February 2022, he posted a photo of the two of them on a court holding rackets, with the caption, "Let's see if she earns me a point this time … "

In November 2021, they were photographed walking off the court after practicing together at the Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

He also regularly attends Badosa's matches to cheer her on. In June 2022, Betancourt posted a photo of himself at Wimbledon with the caption, "First time at Wimby." Badosa commented, "But not last."