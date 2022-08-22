Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is getting married.

The Olympic gold medalist announced her engagement to Jonathan Owens on Valentine's Day with a series of sweet photos from the proposal.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3."

Biles and Owens first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 and have been sharing sweet updates with fans ever since. Owens supported the gymnast in August 2021 when she withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

"Words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!! ❤️👏🏽," he wrote on Instagram after Biles took home the bronze medal in the women's beam final.

Since their engagement, the couple have been busy planning their upcoming nuptials. Biles revealed to fans on Instagram that the pair is "still on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue," though the Olympian has already said yes to two gowns for the big day.

So who is Biles' husband-to-be? Here's everything to know about Jonathan Owens.

He's from St. Louis, Missouri

Carmen Mandato/Getty

According to his Instagram bio, Owens is "just a kid from St. Louis."

While in Missouri, he attended the Christian Brothers College High School, where he played high school football. After graduating, he played at the college level while attending Missouri Western State University and earned the title of Male Student-Athlete of the Year during his final season.

He went on to sign with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after the NFL Draft in 2018. Unfortunately, he injured his knee during a practice drill before his rookie season even began.

"I'm just lying on the ground crying because I don't even know how that works. I'm thinking, I came all the way here and got hurt," he told News-Press Now in July 2019. After initially placing Owens on injured reserve — which secured his spot on the team while he was hurt — he was eventually waived in August 2019.

He currently plays for the Houston Texans

Simone Biles Instagram

Owens didn't remain a free agent for long. In September 2019, he was signed as a member of the Houston Texans' practice squad. The NFL player was briefly waived before landing a spot on the main roster in December 2021. He currently plays the position of safety for the Texans — and Biles is his biggest fan.

"Forever cheering loud and proud for #36," Biles wrote on Instagram in December 2021 to congratulate Owens on his first-ever career interception.

The Olympian is a regular fixture at her fiancé's NFL games. After the 2020 Olympic Games were pushed back a year due to the pandemic, Biles told PEOPLE that getting to support Owens in person was one of the upsides of the postponement.

"What's been really exciting is being able to experience life with my family and friends," she said. "Getting to go to my boyfriend's [NFL] games. I told him that I've never been to so many games in a season in my life. Because usually, I'm so busy and all over the place."

He and Biles met on a dating app

Simone Biles Instagram

Biles and Owens first met on the dating app Raya in 2020, and the gymnast made the first move.

"He would say I slid into his DMs," Biles told WSJ. Magazine in July 2021. "I saw him, and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Their relationship grew slowly, until Biles' sister decided to move things along by inviting Owens to join them on their trip to a lake house. After that, the two started spending more time together, and the pandemic gave them the opportunity to really get to know each other.

"It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything," Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. "So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I'm so thankful."

Owens had no idea who Biles was at the beginning of their romance

Simone Biles Instagram

Despite Biles' success — she's the most decorated American gymnast of all time — Owens admits he didn't immediately recognize her when they first connected.

"I didn't know who she was," he told Texas Monthly. "I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked."

During an episode of Biles' docuseries, Simone vs Herself, Owens said that one of the things he was most impressed by was Biles' commitment to her craft.

"Her work ethic was the first thing that caught my eye. I'd never watch gymnastics before, when I first met I honestly didn't know who she was. ... The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who is literally at the pinnacle of their sport, it's motivating just to see that and the impact that she has on people," he said.

He's a family man

Family is super important to the NFL star. His Instagram is filled with photos and videos of his mother, sister and other family members.

In one Instagram post, Owens credited his sister for forcing him to play football.

"Happy birthday sis! Who knows where I'd be if you didn't force me to start playing football," he captioned. "It's crazy how close we are even though we 11 years apart, Imma keep making you proud! Love you sis."

In another post, Owens shared a photo of his mother, calling her his "biggest fan and supporter." He went on to thank his mother for everything she has taught him.

Owens and Biles constantly support each other

Jonathan Owens Instagram

Despite their different sports, Biles and Owens have a lot in common when it comes to navigating their careers as professional athletes. Luckily, as Biles told PEOPLE in 2021, the pair can always count on each other for support.

"Oh, he's always so supportive," she shared of Owens. "Even if I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm tired, do I have to go,' jokingly, he's like 'Don't say that! You can do it, this is your dream!' "

Owens told Texas Monthly that Biles is equally supportive and that the couple constantly motivates each other.

"She'll be telling me, 'Don't be a baby, you're all right.' We're both super competitive," he shared, adding that Biles' work ethic inspires his own. "When I see her getting up and going to practice every morning, it motivates me even more. It's a great feeling when the person you're in a relationship with understands what you're going through."

When Biles became the youngest person to ever receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July 2022, Owens was right there with her to cheer the athlete on.

"Words can't explain how proud I am of you," he wrote on Instagram. "This has been such a surreal experience to watch you receive your Presidential Medal of Freedom, and be the youngest to ever receive one at that!"

He is Biles' "favorite person"

Simone Biles Instagram

On Owens' 26th birthday, Biles took to Instagram to celebrate her man, calling him her "favorite person."

Biles also thanked Owens for keeping her "sane during the craziest times," before mentioning how lucky she was to have him in her life.

"Not sure how I got so lucky & what I'd do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha. Forever yours, S."