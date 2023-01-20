Who Is Brock Purdy's Girlfriend? All About Jenna Brandt

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt made their relationship Instagram official in November 2022

Published on January 20, 2023
Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt
2022 was a big year for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Not only did the NFL rookie land the starting QB job for the 49ers, but he also made things official with his girlfriend, Jenna Brandt.

Formally dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant" when he was selected as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy got his chance to shine after the 49ers' starting quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, both suffered injuries. He then became an unlikely football sensation after leading his team to several victories and finishing the regular season undefeated as a starter. During his first career start, he even defeated superstar Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, Brandt was in the stands to cheer Purdy on and was even captured giving him a kiss after his big win.

While Purdy hasn't shared much information about his relationship with Brandt, they both enrolled in Iowa State University in 2018 as student-athletes. Purdy spent much of his time on the football field while Brandt was a setter for the volleyball team. Brandt ultimately transferred to the University of Northern Iowa in 2021, but it's clear the pair kept in touch — and ended up falling for each other.

So who is Brock Purdy's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Jenna Brandt.

She grew up in Iowa with three siblings

Brandt was born on Oct. 26, 1999, and grew up in Sumner, Iowa, with her parents, Kevin and Amy Brandt, as well as her three siblings — Kaylyn, Isaiah and Morgan. She attended Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, where she played on the volleyball team all four years and was a two-time team captain. Brandt also competed in track and field and played on a club volleyball team. At the start of her senior year, she committed to Iowa State University's volleyball team and graduated from high school in 2018.

She's very close with her family

Brandt comes from a tight-knit family, who can often be seen making appearances on her Instagram account. She says spending time with her parents and siblings is one of her favorite things to do, and even shared that her siblings were a big part of why she chose to attend Iowa State.

"Family time is big to me. I love hanging out with my family," Brandt said in an introductory video for her Iowa State team, adding, "I also like to volunteer around the community."

She and Purdy attended Iowa State together

After graduating high school, Brandt headed to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, where she declared a major in Kinesiology. That same year, Purdy also committed to Iowa State, making the pair freshman simultaneously. While the couple hasn't revealed exactly how they met, it's likely that they first crossed paths while on campus.

She was a competitive volleyball player throughout college

Brandt continued her volleyball career throughout college as a setter for the Iowa State Cyclones. During her freshman year, she also tried out for the U.S. Collegiate National Team and the USA Women's Volleyball National Team fold. She went on to play with the Cyclones for three seasons, including a trip to South America to compete against international teams.

Then in late 2020, Brandt announced her plans to transfer to the University of Northern Iowa, writing on Instagram that she was thankful for the "opportunities, experiences and friendships" she made at Iowa State. Looking forward, she shared that she was "pumped to join the Panther family."

In 2022, Brandt wrapped up her collegiate volleyball career, calling it a "dream come true to wear" the UNI jersey and thanking the university for the "life changing experience."

She and Purdy made things Instagram official in November 2022

Although Brandt and Purdy had made some social media appearances together during the summer of 2022, they didn't make things Instagram official until November of that year. In a post on Brandt's account, she shared a series of photos featuring Purdy and her family spending time on a farm.

Brandt captioned the slideshow, "my roots and my boy," while Purdy chimed in the comment section to call Brandt "my girl."

She has already met Purdy's family

Purdy has already introduced Brandt to his family, including his parents, Shawn and Carrie Purdy, and his siblings. It first appeared that Brandt was hanging out with Purdy's family in July 2022 when his sister Whittney posted photos of the group attending a Morgan Wallen concert together.

Since then, Brandt has posted several photos while spending time with Purdy's family at 49ers games and even ringing in the New Year together.

She's been a big supporter of Purdy's NFL career

As a fellow athlete, Brandt has been incredibly supportive of Purdy's football career. Brandt has been spotted at several 49ers games, completely decked out in team merchandise. In December, she even shared a snap with Purdy at the stadium, writing, "love cheering ya on, BP."

