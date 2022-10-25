Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll

Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job.

She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating.

Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary, which is also Stoll's birthday, the "best day of the year."

A retired hockey player, Stoll won two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings and also played for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild.

So who is the hockey pro who skated his way to the sportscaster's heart? Here's what to know about Jarret Stoll, including his superstar hockey career and his life with Erin Andrews.

He grew up in Canada

Erin Andrews Instagram

Stoll was born and raised in Saskatchewan, Canada, and grew up playing hockey alongside his older brother Kelly and younger sister Ashley. He played hockey in elementary, junior high and high school before going pro.

"We lived in a small town, so that's all you did," Stoll's mother, Sherri, told the L.A. Kings in 2014. "Going to the rink was our entertainment, and we'd go there every day of the week. Us moms would sit in the waiting room and all the little siblings would be running around in the waiting room while the kids were skating or shooting the puck around."

He played in the NHL and won 2 Stanley Cups

Bruce Bennett/Getty

In the '90s, Stoll played in the Western Hockey League as part of the Edmonton Ice, now known as Kootenay Ice.

He joined the NHL in 2002, playing with the Edmonton Oilers, and eventually served as an alternate team captain. In 2008, he was traded to the L.A. Kings, where he played center until 2015. During his time with the Kings, Stoll won 2 Stanley Cups: once in 2012 and again in 2014.

He later joined the New York Rangers and briefly played for the Minnesota Wild.

He works for the L.A. Kings

Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty

After retiring from professional hockey shortly after his second Stanley Cup win, Stoll took on a new role with the L.A. Kings. He served as an analyst for the team's broadcasts and worked in player development.

"I love both (roles). Just preparing for the telecast, everything is so different with different teams coming in with different lineups, there's just a different storyline for every game. I love getting ready for that," he told the NHL in 2017. "For Player Development, I love watching hockey, seeing kids play, getting on the ice with them, seeing them improve and seeing them eventually get called up."

Stoll added, "It's awesome to still work for the team that you played for and that you loved playing for; that gave you an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup."

Andrews originally turned him down

Erin Andrews Instagram

According to Harper's Bazaar, Stoll originally asked his friend Michael Strahan to set him up with Andrews in 2012. However, Andrews was busy covering the World Series and wasn't interested. Later, Stoll went to a game in San Francisco to meet her in person and after the World Series finished, the couple had dinner in Hollywood. They began dating not long after.

He and Andrews got engaged in 2016

Erin Andrews Instagram

Stoll proposed to Andrews at Disneyland's Club 33 in December 2016. "We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland. I was bawling like a child," she shared of the proposal.

Andrews confirmed the pair's engagement in 2016 when she was stopped at LAX by paparazzi who were curious about the large ring on her finger. She had previously hinted at their engagement in a coy tweet about the weather at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

"This weather at Lambeau is really going to put a damper on my ring game," she wrote. Fans instantly knew what she was referring to and the airport snap confirmed it.

He and Andrews married in Montana

Erin Andrews Instagram

The couple headed to Big Sky, Montana, for their nuptials, where they said their vows in front of an intimate group of friends and family on Stoll's 35th birthday, June 24, 2017. Andrews wore an off-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera and Stoll opted for a classic tux and bow tie from Brooks Brothers, plus a pair of sentimental cufflinks.

Andrews jokingly told Extra that it was Stoll who took the lead in their wedding planning. "You know my man is the bridezilla!" she said. "He is Pinteresting. I'm in Dallas Cowboy meetings, and he's sending me, 'Hey babe, I saw this on Pinterest,' and I'm like, 'Hey babe, will you let me get through Super Bowl?' "

He's a devoted dog dad

Erin Andrews Instagram

Stoll and Andrews are proud parents to a beloved golden retriever named Howie. On Father's Day in 2022, Andrews posted a photo of Stoll and Howie snoozing away together. "Howie asked me to post this for his Daddy today too. We love u," she wrote.