Who Is Chris Paul's Wife? All About Jada Paul

NBA star Chris Paul met his future wife in high school.

The basketball player was introduced to Jada Paul (née Crawley) by a mutual friend in 2003. Fast forward to 2011 and the pair were getting married in Charlotte, North Carolina, with their then-toddler son in attendance. They welcomed their second child, daughter Camryn, the following year.

Chris has often praised Jada in public and in interviews. In March 2022, he told PEOPLE that supporting the women in his life is important to him. "I think that's why I'm blessed to have the strong mother I was raised by, but then also have an amazing wife and have the opportunity to raise two amazing kids," he said.

From meeting Chris in high school to welcoming two children together, here's everything to know about Chris Paul's wife Jada Paul.

She met Chris when they were both in high school

Charley Gallay/Getty

Chris and Jada's relationship began when they were both in high school. At the 2014 BET Awards, Jada explained, "We met in high school. I'm a year older than him … in high school it wasn't cool to be a senior dating a junior."

The point guard then added, "We went to rival high schools [and] we had a mutual friend. I asked her friend if she'd introduce me, so here we are 11 years later."

She and Chris have two children together

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jada and Chris are mom and dad to two kids, Chris Jr. and Camryn. Their son, Chris Jr., was born in 2009 while daughter Camryn arrived three years later.

In June 2022, Paul threw their older child a sneaker-themed 13th birthday party and shared a photo of the smiling family on his Instagram account.

Jada and Chris got married in September 2011

The couple wed on Sept. 10, 2011, in North Carolina. Their son was 2 years old at the time and able to be part of the big day.

Per Essence, Chris and Jada included a special note for their toddler in their wedding program. It read, "We never knew it was possible to love someone as much as we love each other until you came into our lives."

The newlyweds both spoke highly of one another to the publication. Jada explained, "Our relationship has been a progression. I feel safe with Chris. He's very protective." Chris added, "I truly love Jada; she has been there for the ups and the downs. Basketball isn't going to last forever. Jada and I love spending time with each other, genuinely."

They work out together to motivate their kids

In May 2020, Chris revealed to PEOPLE that one way the family of four was getting through the coronavirus pandemic was by working out together in their home gym.

Chris said, "What I try to do is come up with a circuit for my kids, whether that be they have to jump on the bike for 2 minutes, then get down and do some push-ups, then do some sit-ups, then run a few sprints."

He added that he and Jada were spending their time working out together, too, and that it helped his kids to see them push themselves. Chris noted, "I try to have them do three circuits, because if they see [me and my wife] training, it sort of motivates them and wants to get them going too."

Chris had a fan kicked out of a game for harassing her

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

To say that Chris is protective of his family is an understatement. In May 2022, he defended Jada, their kids, and his mom when they were harassed by a fan at a basketball game. A source told ESPN that the fan "put hands on" Chris' mother before pushing Jada. The fan was subsequently removed from the game.

Chris tweeted later that night, "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f--- that!!"

She is a co-founder of the Chris Paul Family Foundation

Bob Levey/Getty

Jada is a co-founder of her husband's philanthropic organization, the Chris Paul Family Foundation. In partnership with The Winston-Salem Foundation, Jada and the rest of the team "strives to positively impact individuals and families by leveling the playing field in Education, Sports and Life. The foundation provides resources that enrich and strengthen healthy development of strong communities."

She looks up to Chris' parents

When asked what couple she looks up to most at the 2014 BET Awards, Jada replied, "For me, it's [Chris'] parents. They have the most awesome relationship."

Chris added, "It's not necessarily the famous people that you want to aspire to. For me, like she said, it's my parents. They've been married now for 31 years."

The Phoenix Suns star also said that his parents were friends first, which is something that he and Jada wanted to mirror in their own marriage.

Chris says Jada "runs my life"

Jada Paul Instagram

In March 2022, Chris was happy to speak out in support of women's rights and admitted to PEOPLE that there are several women in his life, including his wife Jada, who "literally run my life." He added, "Women are strong enough themselves to do any and everything."

A few months later, the NBA player called Jada "the rock" of their family. He told PEOPLE, "For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock." He added, "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything."