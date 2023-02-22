Who Is Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend? All About Jaclyn Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez hit a home run with new girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.

The former New York Yankee and the Canadian fitness instructor were first romantically linked in October 2022, according to Page Six.

A source shared with PEOPLE in December that Rodriguez has met his match in the fitness instructor. "She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," the insider said. "Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and body building."

"I think she is serious about him," the source continued, but added, "I don't see Alex getting terribly serious about anyone now. He is a good father and went through a lot with the Lopez breakup. But he seems to be happy for the moment. I just don't see anything more than that, at least for now."

Another Rodriguez source, who described Cordeiro as beautiful, bright and educated as well as driven in her career and life, shared the sentiment that the duo is happy as a couple. "They are enjoying their lives now, but I don't know how serious it is," the insider said.

While talking to Chris Wallace for the HBO Max show Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Rodriguez referenced his 2014 suspension from the MLB for performance-enhancing drugs as the turning point that has made him rethink everything in his life, including his relationships.

"When I think about it, those mistakes are the biggest gift and the biggest curse of my life," he said. "And I think about that every single day, that I did that to myself. And I hope that because of that mistake, the lesson is I get to be a better father, a better partner, a better friend, a better son. And hopefully other players can learn from my mistakes."

"So in my 20s, early 30s, [I was] probably not the best," he added. "I think I'm gonna make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension because of the lessons learned of my biggest mistakes."

Prior to his new relationship, Rodriguez dated fitness model Kathryne Padgett. A source previously told PEOPLE in September 2022 that Rodriguez and Padgett broke up after they began dating over the summer. "It just ran its course," the insider said. Before that, his most high-profile relationship was with Jennifer Lopez, to whom he was engaged but split from in 2021 after four years together.

The ESPN analysist is also a father to two daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Rodriguez and Curtis were married from 2002 to 2008.

So who is Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Jaclyn Cordeiro.

She is from Canada

Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram

Cordeiro was born on Feb. 14, 1980, in Canada and went to high school at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School in Ontario. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a bachelor of science and honors in nursing, according to Oxygen (Cordeiro was named an Oxygen Ambassador in 2022).

She is a fitness instructor, competitor and writer

Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram

Just like A-Rod, being fit and healthy is a must for Cordeiro. The fitness instructor is the founder of JACFIT, a six-week program she developed during the first pandemic lockdowns, and has dubbed herself the "editor-in-chief of energy."

In addition to helping clients, she is a published fitness model and writer, lifestyle coach and Registered Nurse, and she competes in fitness competitions. She took part in the Canadian Physique Alliance figure category five months after giving birth to her first daughter and learned she was pregnant with her second shortly after that competition.

Her biggest belief that she strives to impart to others is "progress not perfection," which seems like a motto Rodriguez can get behind, as both have shared photos and videos of their workouts together.

In fact, a source told PEOPLE in December 2022 that Cordero's interests align with what the MLB all-star typically looks for in a partner. "He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life," they said.

She is a mom of two

Cordeiro is a single mom to two tween girls, Bella and Savanah. She shares the girls, born in May 2011 and October 2012, respectively, with her ex, Laureano Cordeiro.

She wrote in Status Fitness Magazine in 2021 that her "life's goal is to raise strong, independent, kind daughters." Her daughters, whom she considers her sources of "motivation and inspiration," often attend her fitness competitions. She encourages them to train with her and pursue their own athletic interest.

"I include them because I want them to see the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve goals," she told Oxygen. "Exposing my daughters to the entire process allows them to understand and respect what I do for a lifestyle."When discussing Rodriguez and Cordeiro's compatibility, the PEOPLE source noted that the two "share parenting in common."

She and Rodriguez became Instagram official over the holidays

Alex Rodriguez Instagram

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first romantically linked in October 2022, when they were snapped walking down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California.

The pair changed their relationship status to Instagram official on Dec. 17, 2022, sharing a sweet family photo just in time for the holidays.

The 14-time MLB All-Star posted a photo of himself, Cordeiro and his two daughters in front of a Christmas tree.

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," Rodriguez wrote in the caption.

To celebrate his girlfriend's Valentine's Day birthday, Rodriguez pieced together an Instagram Reel of photos and videos of Cordeiro, which included their date nights and workouts, as well as quality family time at home with the former MLB pro's daughters, Natasha and Ella.

She attended the Super Bowl with Rodriguez

Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram

The Canadian writer joined Rodriguez for the 2023 Super Bowl. They were seen in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the second annual Cash App & Visa h.wood Homecoming pop-up experience on Feb. 10, 2022, two days ahead of the big game.

Just a couple of weeks earlier, the couple was spotted courtside at two different NBA games. They took in a Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Houston Rockets in Houston on Jan. 23 and three days later were in California as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the San Antonio Spurs. (Rodriguez is a minority owner of the Timberwolves.)

She is the youngest of three

Bob Levey/Getty

The fitness instructor has two older brothers. She told Oxygen her siblings honed an important household skill: "survival of the fittest."

"I am the youngest and only girl of three children in my family. I have always been heavily engaged in athletics and sports, being surrounded by boys, I quickly took on the role of a 'tomboy,' " she wrote in Status Fitness Magazine in 2021. "I loved school and sports, of all kinds and graduated both primary school and high school with a female athlete award and continued to play travel soccer."

As a kid, Cordeiro played any sport she could, including soccer, Taekonwdo and boxing. She continues to practice Taekwondo and boxing to this day, as well as lifting and hot yoga.

She eats a plant-based diet

After developing food intolerances following the birth of her second child, Cordeiro did her research and slowly transitioned to a plant-based diet, eliminating red meat and dairy first, then white meat.

"The benefits of how I felt were astounding; more energy, able to maintain my ideal weight, quicker [recovery] time from training, resolved digestive issues and bloating and the list goes on," she told Oxygen. "I never looked back, it is the best decision I have made for myself to date."

She's in a New York State of mind

Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram

Even before dating Rodriguez, Cordeiro was sported in Yankee gear on her Instagram profile. She's also said that she listens to music by Brooklyn-born Jay-Z while training. Rodriguez and Jay-Z have hung out before, including at a 2021 Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, according to Page Six. Back in 2010, when Rodriguez was dating Cameron Diaz, the then-couple went on a double date with Jay-Z and Beyoncé and were at the rapper's 2011 New Year's concert in Las Vegas.

As for other things Cordeiro is obsessed with, her "all-time favorite movie is Dirty Dancing" and her favorite book is How Not to Die by Dr. Michael Gregor. She's also a fan of binge-watching Emily in Paris.