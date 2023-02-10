Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can count on his brother Jackson Mahomes' passionate support at the 2023 Super Bowl.

The 22-year-old has made a name for himself on social media in part by documenting his attendance at Patrick's game, cheering his brother on and dancing on the sidelines. Jackson has racked up more than one million followers on TikTok and 247,000 on Instagram to date.

Despite his older brother's fame, Jackson says that he and Patrick have a normal sibling relationship.

"It's just like being related to anybody else," he explained during a May 2020 YouTube video. "He's a cool person, like we're super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that's pretty cool."

Jackson is also the loving uncle of Patrick's two children, Sterling Mahomes and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, and has a close relationship with Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The quarterback's brother has been the subject of a few controversies over the years, but negative headlines haven't affected Jackson's bond with Patrick. In February 2022, the NFL star quickly shut down a rumor that he didn't want Jackson coming to his games anymore, tweeting, "Y'all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂."

So who is Patrick Mahomes' brother? Here's everything to know about Jackson Mahomes and his relationship with the Chiefs quarterback.

He grew up with Patrick in Texas

Jackson Mahomes Instagram

Jackson was born on May 15, 2000, in Tyler, Texas, making him and Patrick four years and seven months apart. The boys grew up in Texas with their parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin. Pat was a professional baseball player and pitched for MLB teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Texas Rangers, while Randi worked as an event planner.

"I really love Texas. It's my hometown and it'll always have a great place in my heart," Jackson said during a May 2020 YouTube video.

Their mother, Randi, recalled that the brothers broke a lot of household items when they were kids, including the front door and the oven. "What kid breaks an oven? I mean, shatters an oven," she said to East Texas Sports Network in 2018.

Jackson also told the outlet that he and Patrick weren't always as close growing up, and that the brothers didn't establish their strong bond until after Patrick left for college.

Patrick agreed, joking, "He's not as annoying anymore now that he's grown up a little bit."



He has a large following on social media

Jackson Mahomes Instagram

Jackson has over a million followers on TikTok, where he shares game day posts, dance trends and other vlog-style videos, often partnering with brands like Casetify and Amazon Prime. The influencer's bio on the app references some of the backlash he receives: "Sup I get bullied a lot but I'm still here." Jackson also has 247,000 Instagram followers and 35,000 Twitter followers.

On YouTube, the content creator occasionally gives subscribers a closer look at his life with apartment tours and Q&A videos. During his first YouTube video, Jackson addressed the accusations that he uses his famous brother for clout. "Do I use him for clout? No … I mean … I don't necessarily use him for clout but there are a lot of advantages and I get a lot of opportunities by being his brother, so that's pretty cool," he explained.

He was Patrick's best man at his wedding

Jackson Mahomes Instagram

Patrick and his wife, Brittany, got married in Maui on March 12, 2022. Jackson played an important role in the ceremony, serving as Patrick's best man.

He shared the news on Instagram with a photo of him and Patrick captioned, "Best Man type vibes 🤙🏽." Jackson also posted a wedding day TikTok showing off his gray suit, sunglasses and the ceremony's scenic background.

A few days later, the quarterback's brother shared a photo of him, Patrick, Brittany and Sterling at the wedding. He expressed his gratitude for the special day in his caption. "Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your special day!" he wrote. "Forever grateful and honored to stand up there by you guys! Love you🖤."

He graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City

ackson Mahomes Instagram

Jackson graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City in 2022 with a degree in marketing. Randi tweeted at the time, "Time flies!! Graduating college!! I'm so very proud of you Jackson!! I love you! 1st in the fam."

Jackson shared that he studied marketing in a YouTube video, explaining, "If I had a dream job, it'd be really to work in the marketing industry and I would love to connect influencers with brands."

He and Patrick costarred in a State Farm commercial together

Jackson Mahomes Instagram

Patrick regularly appears in commercials for State Farm insurance, and for one November 2020 spot, he brought his brother Jackson along as his costar. The two brothers appeared in an ad set in a barber shop, where Jackson gets his hair cut and makes a surprised expression upon learning that anyone can get the "Patrick price" with State Farm insurance.

At the time, Jackson teased the project on Instagram with a photo of him and his brother posing on set. "Keep an eye out for a special appearance in tonight's @statefarm commercial. 👀," he wrote.

He's made headlines for a few controversies

Jackson has stirred up some controversy over the years with some of his social media posts and his sideline behavior at games.

In September 2021, Jackson was caught on camera pouring water on a Baltimore Ravens fan following a Chiefs loss at Maryland's M&T Bank Stadium. "They were thirsty," he tweeted after the video went viral.

When asked about the incident, Patrick explained to the Kansas City Star that the fan in question had allegedly made comments to both Jackson and his then-fiancée Brittany before the video started.

He added that he hopes his younger brother learns from the situation. "He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it," Patrick said, "and he'll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can."

One month later, however, Jackson again made headlines after the Chiefs played the Washington Commanders (then known as the Washington Football Team) on Oct. 17. Jackson shared a video of himself dancing on a tribute to late Washington player Sean Taylor, who died in 2007.

After social media users called out Jackson's insensitive behavior, he apologized for the incident on Twitter, writing, "I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

Despite the controversy, Jackson remains a regular presence at Chiefs games, and seemingly has the organization standing behind him. Ahead of Super Bowl 2023, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, defended Jackson during an interview with Fox News.

"I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family – from Brittany to Jackson," Hunt said. "They are wonderful people and we are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick's life. I do think that we live in a culture that's often quick to criticize and slow to forgive. But I think we need to be one that's quick to forgive and slow to criticize."

Jackson came up with the nickname "Bronze" for Patrick's son

Jackson Mahomes Instagram

According to Patrick, Jackson came up with his son's nickname, Bronze. In November 2022, the quarterback explained to reporters that he wanted his son to continue the traditional family name, but he also wanted him to have a cool nickname.

"My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.' So went with that," Patrick explained.

"It works out well," he added. "He can have his own thing now where he's not Patrick, he's Bronze, even though he's Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward."

He has his own merch line

Jackson Mahomes Instagram

Jackson announced his "Unathletic" and "Jackson From TikTok" merch in September 2020. In his announcement YouTube video, he explained that he's been compared to his MLB player father and his NFL player brother throughout his life.

"Growing up, in everything I did, it was always like, 'Oh, look, it's Patrick Mahomes' brother,' " he recalled. "But, you know, 'Jackson from TikTok' means a lot to me because it was the first time in my life … that I was known not as just 'Patrick Mahomes' brother' but as 'Jackson from TikTok.' "

Jackson noted that although he did play basketball, he wasn't "in love with it" and found his confidence when he embraced his lack of athleticism. "You don't have to be an athlete to be successful. You can do anything to be successful," he said.

He's very close with Patrick's wife Brittany

Jackson Mahomes Instagram

Jackson is good friends with his sister-in-law, and he often shares his love for Brittany on social media.

"Me and Brittany are SO close," he previously said in a YouTube video. "We do every single thing together. We're best friends. I love her so freakin' much. I think we have a great relationship and she's my best friend."

Brittany and Jackson frequently attend Patrick's games together, posing for photos in Chiefs gear on the field. In August 2022, Jackson celebrated the return of football season with a snap of him, Brittany and Sterling at Arrowhead Stadium. He captioned it simply: "the trio you guys have missed.."