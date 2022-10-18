Who Is Draymond Green's Wife? All About Hazel Renee

Basketball star Draymond Green isn't afraid to show his love for his wife.

The power forward led the Golden State Warriors to four championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 — catching up to his courtside rival and friend Lebron James — and has received several awards throughout his NBA career, including multiple All-Star nods and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

But one of his biggest accomplishments is marrying his longtime love, Hazel Renee. Green and Renee wed on Aug. 14, 2022, after a three-year engagement. They are parents to daughter Cash and co-parent two kids, Draymond "D.J." Green Jr. and Olive Jay, with their respective exes.

Hazel Renee Instagram

Green often writes tributes to his actress wife on Instagram.

"Somehow, you manage to balance staying fly, A million auditions, Staying in shape, My supportive Lady, My Patna in crime and more important than all, The absolute best Mother to our 3 amazing children and Gingi," he wrote on Instagram in May 2022 alongside photos of Renee. "And you make it look easy. The many hats you wear. Happy Mothers Day SuperWoman! We Love and Appreciate you!!"

So who is Green's other half? From meeting in acting class to traveling the world with her family, here's everything to know about Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee.

She's a former model, recording artist and reality TV star

Arnold Turner/Getty

Before becoming an actress, Renee dabbled in modeling and music. As a teenager, she won the National American Miss Teen Michigan title and later modeled for Smooth Girl and Smooth Magazine's top 100 issue, according to her YouTube bio. She has also appeared in various commercials and TV episodes.

Renee is also a singer — she even has an R&B and soul album on SoundCloud called LOVE TRIANGLE. She was on MTV's Making the Band 3, where she worked alongside Kandi Burruss' girl group, Glamour. Burruss later brought Renee on as a friend on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Her reality TV career continued with a stint on VH1's Basketball Wives while she was linked to NBA player John Wall, according to Ebony.

She met Green in acting class

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In addition to her modeling and music careers, Renee is also an actress who has appeared on Empire, The Chi and The Spook Who Sat by the Door, according to her website. In fact, she met Green for the first time in a theater class.

Before he was a professional basketball player, the couple met as students at Michigan State University, according to an August 2022 interview with Essence.

"We were in the same theater class and both athletes," she said. Renee was on the track and field team and Green played basketball for the Spartans, where he led them to two Final Four appearances and a Big Ten tournament championship. "Naturally we gravitated towards one another for group projects because we were already familiar with each other."

They didn't get together right away, as Green started playing in the NBA in 2012 and Renee was focused on her acting career.

She and Green confirmed their relationship in 2018

Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty

After Green denied rumors of a relationship with Renee in 2017, he seemed to confirm their romance with an Instagram video in May 2018. The video showed Renee sitting courtside holding Green's then-1-year-old baby at a Warriors game against the Houston Rockets. After the Warriors won, he kissed the model on the sidelines.

Renee told Essence that they had reconnected several years after their first meeting on a "casual" date.

"We went to a rooftop pool and hung out at the cabana all day, which is still one of our favorite things to do together," she explained. "We hadn't seen each other in a very long time so we hung out all day, talked and caught up. It was really casual but also reflective of our relationship. We really are best friends."

She and Green got engaged in 2019

Hazel Renee Instagram

One year after publicly confirming their relationship, Green proposed to Renee.

Renee confirmed the engagement news on Valentine's Day 2019 with an Instagram video of Green preparing for the proposal a month prior.

"Almost a month ago someone (ahem) really outdid themselves (per norm) and made me feel like the Luckiest Girl In The World!" she wrote. "You really went Big Big😬 I Love You Always...FOREVER!"

As seen in the video, Green and Renee went on a helicopter ride over the ocean, where they landed on a boat filled with flowers. Friends and family were gathered to witness the special moment, as Green got on one knee and asked Renee to marry him. Afterward, they celebrated with photos of the couple with their kids.

Later that year, Renee posted a picture showing off her sparkling engagement ring on Instagram, writing, "Farewell Summer...So They Say😏" with the hashtag "#HotFianceSummer."

In an August 2022 interview with Vogue, Renee detailed the surprise engagement. "Our engagement was the most over-the-top, sweetest thing that someone has ever done to express their love for me," she said.

She and Green postponed their wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic

The couple were supposed to get married on June 28, 2020, but they postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On their original wedding date, Renee posted a positive note on Instagram. "6.28.20....Today's Date Will Always Be Special To Me❤️," she wrote. "Here we are in the midst of so much going on in the world and I know things are exactly how they should be for ME."

Renee later reflected on the postponement to Vogue. "I just knew that all would fall into place the way it should," she explained. "The planning process was actually very chilled — impulsively planned, if that's a thing! ... I honestly felt like we woke up one day and said, 'This year would be great for our wedding.' "

She welcomed her first baby with Green in 2020

Draymond Green Instagram

Their wedding may have been postponed, but Green and Renee's family was still expanding! The actress gave birth to daughter Cash, her first child with Green, in December 2020. Renee is also a mom to daughter Olive Jay and Green is father to Draymond "D.J." Green Jr., whom they share with their former partners.

Green posted on Instagram to announce baby Cash's birth. "Haze you re-wrote the guide on how pregnancies should be. You the 🐐!" he wrote. "The cherry on top was 27 hours, No Meds! Goat Mama B! Then came our sweet bundle of Joy! SCG! Thank you! Thank You! Thank you! I love you for life!"

She and Green got married in August 2022

Hazel Renee Instagram

After a three-and-a-half-year engagement, Renee and Green got married on Aug. 14, 2022, in an intimate San Diego ceremony. The black-and-white themed party was held at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

According to Vogue, Green wore an emerald tuxedo from Rich Fresh, while Renee wore a custom Ines Di Santo ball gown for the ceremony. "I never imagined wearing a ball gown for my ceremony, but when I put on the sample, I looked at my mother-in-law, and I knew immediately that it was the gown for me," she told the outlet. "We both were teary-eyed."

The duo's kids attended the event in matching clothes. "They were the only two wearing green as they owned that color for the day!" said Hazel of Green and D.J.'s matching tuxes. "Olive and baby Cash wore Monnalisa of Italy, and their dresses were altered to have the exact custom lace from my ceremony gown sewn onto their dresses by our tailor Erik Gavrilov."

The wedding festivities continued until 4 a.m., complete with a Puff & Parlay cannabis bar and an In-N-Out Burger truck that kept guests fed and performances from artists like Roddy Ricch and DaBaby.

"Everything happened so fast!" Hazel told Vogue. "When people kept telling me it would be over quick, boy, were they right! It was like a whirlwind of dreams, laughter and nonstop dancing."

She's supportive of Green's career

Hazel Renee Instagram

Renee regularly shares photos of her and Green's kids supporting him at his NBA games. "We Love Being Your Favorite Team!," she captioned a snap of her, Olive, Cash and D.J. celebrating with Green on the court in February 2022.

She's also not afraid to stand up for her husband and family. After Boston Celtics fans were heard using NSFW words in their chants aimed at Green during a June 2022 game, Renee called out the spectators on Instagram.

"Tough loss tonight but in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players," she wrote in an Instagram Story, which took aim at both Celtics fans and the NBA. Renee added that their pair's young children were in attendance and that the NBA could have done more to enforce the "code of conduct" rules.

Green later addressed the incident on an episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

"I know Hazel is very upset just because our kids were at the game and were listening to that," he said, explaining that he viewed it as a teachable moment for his young son.

"I'm raising a man so I don't make much of him hearing or seeing that," he continued. "We walked out of there smiling with our heads held high ... I'm actually happy that he saw that because, for the rest of his life, we'll have the opportunity to talk about [it]. You can get through it."

And while Green might be one of the best at what he does, Renee did have one piece of career advice for him in July 2022 — cut back on the technical fouls.

While walking the red carpet of the 2022 ESPY Awards, Renee joked with PEOPLE about Green and his many fouls, calling them "money down the drain."

"There's the wedding budget right there," she said, referring to the several thousand dollar fines that come with each foul. "If anyone wants to know where's the wedding budget, it's right there in text."