Who Is Lindsey Vonn's Boyfriend? All About Diego Osorio

Lindsey Vonn has been dating tequila founder Diego Osorio since 2021.

The two were first linked in May of that year when they were spotted together in New York City. Since then, the couple have been seen together on a handful of occasions, including at the U.S. Open.

In January 2022, Vonn spoke to PEOPLE about her memoir Rise and said she was "looking forward to a positive and healthy relationship." In the book, she wrote, "I didn't like who I became. I had a tendency to recede, conforming to my partner's needs and preferences in an attempt to please them ... I wanted someone to love me, to make up for the ways I didn't yet love myself."

Prior to her relationship with Osorio, the three-time Olympic skier — who retired from the sport in 2019 — was engaged to former fiancé P.K. Subban. However, Vonn and Subban ended their engagement in December 2020 after three years together. She also dated professional golfer Tiger Woods for nearly three years before splitting in 2015.

Here's everything to know about Lindsey Vonn's boyfriend, tequila entrepreneur and actor Diego Osorio.

He's an actor and documentarian

Osorio worked in the entertainment industry as both an actor and documentarian. "I was cast in television and film projects such as HotSpot: A Guide to Finding Love, "Bronx SIU," Drug Mule and Roshambo, to name a few. I have also produced and directed several films focused on environmental and immigration issues," he told the outlet Muse by Clio in 2022.

In 2013, Osorio received an award for best performance for the film Escape from Mondays at the Madrid Fashion Film Festival.

He is the founder of tequila company Lobos 1707

Diego Osorio attends the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Taylor Hill/WireImage

In 2020, he founded the premium tequila brand Lobos 1707 and currently serves as the chief creative officer. He had made a name for himself in the spirits industry years earlier, after co-founding holding company Mezorio Spirits with Chelsea Clinton's husband, Marc Mezvinsky.

The brand shared a press release at its launch, revealing that NBA player LeBron James was an early investor and shareholder. Dia Simms, who previously worked with DeLeón Tequila and Ciroc Vodka, served as CEO.

His family inspired him to create Lobos 1707

Osorio's decision to enter the tequila business and start his own company was largely due to his family history. "My family has been in the business a long time," he told Cool Hunting in 2021. "I began to do research and found the story I wanted to tell: that my great-great-grandfather — who I share a name with — was aging tequila in Spanish wine barrels as he transported it to Spain."

He continued, "I knew that was a story that should be told, and could be told, and it makes sense in a marketplace, as well."

The following year, he reiterated that inspiration to Gotham magazine, saying, "Deciding to create a tequila to honor my family and his legacy while still following my passion of storytelling was a no-brainer."

His tequila brand has plenty of celebrity support

Diego Osorio, Lindsey Vonn, Kate Bock and Kevin Love attend Day 4 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 08, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida
Romain Maurice/Getty

Since launching Lobos 1707, Osorio has been able to count several famous faces as supporters of the brand.

In February 2022, he shared photos from a Lobos 1707 event that included Kevin Hart, Adele, her boyfriend Rich Paul, Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Leonardo DiCaprio, 2 Chainz and Tobey Maguire.

"So proud of the table we are building and the pack along the way," he captioned the post.

He once dated Bono's daughter Jordan Hewson

In a 2017 interview with Vanitatis, Osorio opened up about his relationship with then-girlfriend Jordan Hewson, the daughter of Bono from U2. "We met in [New York] through mutual friends," he told the publication.

Osorio also revealed that he and Bono got along — they even enjoyed talking about politics. While he hasn't shared how long he dated Hewson, they had broken up by May 2021.

He met Vonn through mutual friends

Lindsey Vonn and actor Diego Osorio attend a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz during Round 1 Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty

When photos of Vonn and Osorio first surfaced in May 2021, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had met through mutual friends. "It's new and they're getting to know each other," the insider said. The next month, Vonn hosted a housewarming party at her new home in Los Angeles, where she served Lobos 1707 tequila.

He's kept his romance with Vonn low-key

Lindsey Vonn and Diego Osorio attend the 2022 US Open
Gotham/GC Images

Since the two started dating, Osorio has been photographed with Vonn on only a handful of occasions. In September 2021, the Daily Mail reported that Vonn stepped out wearing a Lobos 1707 hoodie while on a walk with Osorio.

In February 2022, the couple attended Dr. Dre's Super Bowl afterparty in Santa Monica, California. They were pictured holding hands as they left the venue, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

A few months later, Vonn shared photos from the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion. Although Osorio appears to have been absent, the athlete gave a shout-out to her boyfriend by posing next to a case of Lobos 1707.

The pair have also been spotted attending a number of sporting events together: They've sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game and an NBA Playoff game, and watched tennis at the U.S. Open in 2022.

