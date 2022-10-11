Who Is Davante Adams' Wife? All About Devanne Villarreal

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been married to his college sweetheart Devanne Villarreal since 2018

By
Published on October 11, 2022 04:14 PM
Davante Adams and Devanne Villarreal
Photo: Devanne Villarreal Instagram

Davante Adams' decade-long romance with his wife Devanne Villarreal began long before he was a top player in the NFL.

The couple met while students at Fresno State University in 2012 — two years before Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and joined the league. They wed in 2018 and have since welcomed two children, daughters Daija Leigh and Dezi Lynn.

In 2022, the wide receiver was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and the family of four now resides in Nevada. Despite Adams' success on the field, Villarreal told Bleacher Report in 2018 that "he doesn't act like a celebrity. He's the same old Davante."

She also told The Ringer in 2021 that her husband has a "strong, intimidating presence," but that "when you get to know him, there's a lot more to him. Adams' didn't let Villarreal change a single diaper the first week their older daughter Daija was born.

From marriage and motherhood to her support for her husband, here's everything to know about Davante Adams' wife, Devanne Villarreal.

She attended Fresno State University

Davante Adams and Devanne Villarreal
Devanne Villarreal Instagram

Both California natives, Villarreal and Adams first met in 2012 while attending Fresno State University. Adams played for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2011 to 2013 before getting drafted into the NFL in 2014.

She married Adams in 2018

Adams proposed to Villarreal in the Bahamas in 2017. Villarreal posted a series of photos of Adams proposing on Instagram, saying her then-fiancé had "thought out the most perfect, creative, heart felt, breathtaking proposal," under the guise of a photoshoot.

They wed in 2018 at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California. The bride wore a Vera Wang dress and shared photos and videos from the day on Instagram. Per USA Today, the couple went to the Greek island of Santorini for their honeymoon.

They have two children together

Davante Adams and Devanne Villarreal
Devanne Villarreal Instagram

Villarreal and Adams have two daughters. Daija Leigh was born in September 2019 and Dezi Lynn was born in April 2022. In an interview with ESPN, Villarreal described her husband as the "best girl dad."

She often shares pictures of her daughters on social media, announcing the birth of Dezi Lynn with a photo of herself together with both daughters. For Daija Leigh's second birthday in 2021, Villarreal posted a photo of her daughter wearing a crown on Instagram and thanked her for the "best 2 years of my life."

They also have a furry family member, a pitbull named Louis.

She and Adams live in Las Vegas

Davante Adams and Devanne Villarreal
Devanne Villarreal Instagram

After growing up and attending college in California, Villarreal continued living in the state while Adams was in Wisconsin during his time with the Green Bay Packers, flying back to California whenever he could, per ESPN.

"I had to leave every single weekend of OTAs [organized team activities] to come back to California. Literally every single weekend I was flying back and forth, two flights each way on commercial flights. Four flights each week just to see my family," said the wide receiver. "I wanted to be able to do OTAs and be with my team but not have to leave my wife and kids. That's huge for me. I'm a family man, and that was hella unnecessary travel."

The couple then moved closer to their home state, relocating to Las Vegas when Adams got traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

She often posts pictures of her family on social media

Davante Adams and Devanne Villarreal
Devanne Villarreal Instagram

Villarreal and Adams are both active on social media and frequently post pictures of each other and their family to celebrate milestones and anniversaries. On Father's Day in 2022, Villarreal posted a series of photos of Adams with their daughters on Instagram, describing her husband as the "best girl Dad there is."

Meanwhile, for the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, Adams shared some throwback photos from their wedding day with the caption, "Happy 4 year anniversary beautiful ❤️."

She cheers Adams on during his football games

Devanne Villarreal
Devanne Villarreal Instagram

Adams has been playing in the NFL since 2014, and Villarreal is quick to support her husband in his career. In October 2022, she took their daughters along to watch Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos.

Both daughters wore sparkly jerseys with "Daddy" and Adams' number embroidered on them, and Villarreal shared a photo of herself holding the girls on social media with the caption, "Giddy up🏇."

Related Articles
Davante Adams, Devanne Adams
Davante Adams' Wife Devanne Shares Sweet Sideline Photos with Daughters Daija and Dezi
Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck attend The LegaCCy Gala at The Shed on September 16, 2019 in New York City
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kieran Culkin's Wife? All About Jazz Charton
Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Cooper Kupp's Wife? All About Anna Kupp
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Under Pressure: A Timeline
Katie Couric and John Molner attend the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City.
Who Is Katie Couric's Husband? All About John Molner
Actor Harry Shum Jr. and his wife Actress Shelby Rabara arrive for the 12th Annual Outfest Legacy Awards at Vibiana on October 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Who Is Harry Shum Jr.'s Wife? All About Shelby Rabara
Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet attend the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes stadium on March 6, 2018 in Paris, France
Who Is Robin Wright's Husband? All About Clement Giraudet
Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Adam Devine's Wife? All About Chloe Bridges
Gavin Escobar of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gavin Escobar Dead After California Rock-Climbing Accident
Derek Carr and Heather Neel children
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr's Four Kids Cheer on Dad at NFL Game — See the Sweet Photo!
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Trevor and Melissa Lawrence
Who Is Marissa Lawrence? All About Trevor Lawrence's Wife
Cameron Mathison and Vanessa Arevalo arrive to The Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night held at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Who Is Cameron Mathison's Wife? All About Vanessa Mathison
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams