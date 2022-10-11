Who Is Davante Adams' Wife? All About Devanne Villarreal

Davante Adams' decade-long romance with his wife Devanne Villarreal began long before he was a top player in the NFL.

The couple met while students at Fresno State University in 2012 — two years before Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and joined the league. They wed in 2018 and have since welcomed two children, daughters Daija Leigh and Dezi Lynn.

In 2022, the wide receiver was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and the family of four now resides in Nevada. Despite Adams' success on the field, Villarreal told Bleacher Report in 2018 that "he doesn't act like a celebrity. He's the same old Davante."

She also told The Ringer in 2021 that her husband has a "strong, intimidating presence," but that "when you get to know him, there's a lot more to him. Adams' didn't let Villarreal change a single diaper the first week their older daughter Daija was born.

From marriage and motherhood to her support for her husband, here's everything to know about Davante Adams' wife, Devanne Villarreal.

She attended Fresno State University

Devanne Villarreal Instagram

Both California natives, Villarreal and Adams first met in 2012 while attending Fresno State University. Adams played for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2011 to 2013 before getting drafted into the NFL in 2014.

She married Adams in 2018

Adams proposed to Villarreal in the Bahamas in 2017. Villarreal posted a series of photos of Adams proposing on Instagram, saying her then-fiancé had "thought out the most perfect, creative, heart felt, breathtaking proposal," under the guise of a photoshoot.

They wed in 2018 at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California. The bride wore a Vera Wang dress and shared photos and videos from the day on Instagram. Per USA Today, the couple went to the Greek island of Santorini for their honeymoon.

They have two children together

Devanne Villarreal Instagram

Villarreal and Adams have two daughters. Daija Leigh was born in September 2019 and Dezi Lynn was born in April 2022. In an interview with ESPN, Villarreal described her husband as the "best girl dad."

She often shares pictures of her daughters on social media, announcing the birth of Dezi Lynn with a photo of herself together with both daughters. For Daija Leigh's second birthday in 2021, Villarreal posted a photo of her daughter wearing a crown on Instagram and thanked her for the "best 2 years of my life."

They also have a furry family member, a pitbull named Louis.

She and Adams live in Las Vegas

Devanne Villarreal Instagram

After growing up and attending college in California, Villarreal continued living in the state while Adams was in Wisconsin during his time with the Green Bay Packers, flying back to California whenever he could, per ESPN.

"I had to leave every single weekend of OTAs [organized team activities] to come back to California. Literally every single weekend I was flying back and forth, two flights each way on commercial flights. Four flights each week just to see my family," said the wide receiver. "I wanted to be able to do OTAs and be with my team but not have to leave my wife and kids. That's huge for me. I'm a family man, and that was hella unnecessary travel."

The couple then moved closer to their home state, relocating to Las Vegas when Adams got traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

She often posts pictures of her family on social media

Devanne Villarreal Instagram

Villarreal and Adams are both active on social media and frequently post pictures of each other and their family to celebrate milestones and anniversaries. On Father's Day in 2022, Villarreal posted a series of photos of Adams with their daughters on Instagram, describing her husband as the "best girl Dad there is."

Meanwhile, for the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, Adams shared some throwback photos from their wedding day with the caption, "Happy 4 year anniversary beautiful ❤️."

She cheers Adams on during his football games

Devanne Villarreal Instagram

Adams has been playing in the NFL since 2014, and Villarreal is quick to support her husband in his career. In October 2022, she took their daughters along to watch Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos.

Both daughters wore sparkly jerseys with "Daddy" and Adams' number embroidered on them, and Villarreal shared a photo of herself holding the girls on social media with the caption, "Giddy up🏇."