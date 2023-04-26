Who Is Paul George's Wife? All About Daniela George

Paul George and Daniela George got married in June 2022

By Ilana Frost
Published on April 26, 2023 10:25 AM
Paul George and Daniela Rajic
Photo: Daniela Rajic Instagram

Los Angeles Clippers player and eight-time NBA All-Star Paul George and his wife, Daniela George, have been together for nearly a decade.

They first began dating in 2013 and have since celebrated many milestones, including starting a family together.

After welcoming two daughters together, Olivia and Natasha, Paul asked Daniela to marry him in November 2020. The pair then welcomed their son Paul, named after his dad, in October 2021, before getting married in June 2022.

Over the years, Daniela has been very supportive of her husband's career, often posting tributes and shout-outs to him on her Instagram.

In May 2020, Daniela shared a sweet birthday post for her "better half" when he turned 30. "I love seeing you live out your dreams and still be the best partner and father to our children," she wrote. "You inspire me everyday!!"

So, who is Paul George's wife? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Daniela George.

She launched a swimwear line and an online boutique

Daniela Rajic
Daniela Rajic Instagram

In June 2020, Daniela teamed up with her friend Sarah Patterson (who is married to former NBA player Patrick Patterson) to launch Nude Swim. They came up with the idea and the business plan while their partners were playing together on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"The whole purpose of this was to create something we both love," Patterson told The Oklahoman. "And we have very similar tastes and pretty much the same vision as to what we want to create, so we're like, why wouldn't we work a little bit more and create everything that we want to order and that we never find?"

Because of Paul and Patrick's careers, they decided to make their business virtually operated. "We just realized this kind of business is the ideal business to run while our men are doing what they do," Daniela told the outlet, "just because we can take it and go anywhere really with it. We move so much, bathing suits are this little — I can just send it, pack my car up and go."

In April 2021, the friends teamed up again to launch SD Picks, which Daniela described on Instagram as "a trendy, fashion- forward boutique that you can trust." The boutique was later rebranded into Luxe Picks, where Nude Swim pieces are sold exclusively, and appears to be solely run by Patterson.

She has a large social media following

Paul George and Daniela Rajic
Daniela Rajic Instagram

Daniela has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. She primarily uses the platform to share family moments, life milestones and photos from her travels. She also provides glimpses into her relationship with Paul as well as plenty of shots of her daily outfits.

She loves to travel

Daniela Rajic
Daniela Rajic Instagram

Several of Daniela's Instagram highlights are dedicated to her trips to the Bahamas, Italy, Mexico and St. Barths. Her saved stories from those vacations are mostly stunning beach views and sweet photos of her husband and children enjoying the sun and the water together.

She's also shared photos on her feed from her travels to destinations like Turks and Caicos, France, Greece and Portugal.

She and Paul got engaged in November 2020

Paul George and Daniela Rajic
Daniela Rajic Instagram

After nearly seven years of dating, Paul asked Daniela to marry him on her 30th birthday while on a trip to Mexico. Daniela shared the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos of her showing off her diamond ring, which she wore on her pinkie finger because Paul got her ring size wrong.

"You may have gotten my ring size wrong but you get everything else right. Thank you for making this my best birthday yet.. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you and celebrate many more! 🥂," she wrote in the caption.

Two weeks later, she shared another photo from their engagement, which featured a patio covered in red rose petals and flower bouquets that Paul had set up.

She and Paul had two wedding ceremonies

Paul George and Daniela Rajic
Daniela Rajic Instagram

Paul and Daniela first tied the knot on June 25, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in California. For the special day, the Clippers player wore a brown plaid suit, and his wife opted for a knee-length, strapless white dress. Daniela shared a series of photos from the celebration, writing in the caption: "The George's 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏾‍♂️💒💕."

For his own post, Paul wrote, "My baby, my girl, my old lady, my WIFE til the end ❤️ #TheGeorges."

The newlyweds continued the festivities, holding a second ceremony the following month at a picturesque villa in Italy. Daniela posted scenes of "the most magical start to my wedding celebration" on Instagram, complete with colorful cocktails, lemons and pink flowers. Several fellow NBA players were in attendance, including Patrick Beverley, Roy Hibbert, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Patterson.

In August 2022, Daniela shared more Italy wedding photos and reflected on their time there. "A month ago I married my best friend in the most beautiful villa and ceremony I could have imagined surrounded by all our family and friends," she wrote. "We thank everyone that made it possible, especially my husband who gave me the wedding of my dreams, and every single person that flew halfway across the world to celebrate us."

She and Paul have three children

Paul George and Daniela Rajic family
Daniela Rajic Instagram

Paul and Daniela are the proud parents of three children.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia, in May 2014. Their second daughter, Natasha, was born a few years later, in November 2017. Paul and Daniela then welcomed their third child, a son, in October 2021. Daniela shared the news of his birth with a sweet photo of the newborn sleeping on a basketball. "Paul Vuk George," she wrote in the caption, revealing that they had named him after his dad.

All three of the George kids attended their parents' July 2022 wedding celebration in Italy and posed for a family photo. In the photo, Natasha and Olivia smile in white dresses, while baby Paul dons an adorable white suit jacket.

Both Daniela and Paul frequently share photos of their kids on Instagram. In August 2021, Daniela posted shots of her and her daughters at the baby shower for their brother, which was held at the Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu. She captioned the carousel: "My girls," along with a pink heart emoji.

She's Paul's biggest fan

Paul George and Daniela Rajic
Daniela Rajic Instagram

Daniela is her husband's biggest cheerleader, and she often shows Paul her support on social media. In July 2021, she posted an Instagram photo of her husband on the court and wrote, "What a season!!! I'm sooooo proud of you @ygtrece."

"You were in full beast mode this season and I've enjoyed every min watching you," she continued. "You helped carry the team all the way to the WCF down a few starters and made history along the way!!! Let's get healthy and come back to claim it next year!!"

Daniela joked in a November 2019 post featuring Paul in his Clippers attire, "You look cute in them suits and all but I'm ready see you back on the court." She added, "Let our season officially begin."

Related Articles
Jeanie Buss, controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers, during the preseason basketball game against Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on October 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeanie Buss Says 'Landscape Has Changed' for Athletes' Mental Health: 'Very High-Pressure Jobs' (Exclusive)
Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide
All About Bryce Young, the Alabama Quarterback Entering the 2023 NFL Draft
Keisha and Kelsey Morrison
Who Is Julius Randle's Wife? All About Kendra Randle
Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar
Who Is Isaiah Hartenstein's Fiancée? All About Kourtney Kellar
Diehard Vikings Fan Josh Duhamel Says 'You Have to Be Partially Brain-Dead' to Be a Packers Fan
Josh Duhamel Is a Diehard Vikings Fan – But Hopes the Rams Can 'Get Back on Track' This Season (Exclusive)
Shaquille O'Neal, Angel Reese
Angel Reese Rejects Shaquille O'Neal's 'Greatest' LSU Athlete Compliment: 'I Don't Think I've Done Enough'
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Houston Rockets Announce Ime Udoka as New Head Coach Following Boston Celtics Scandal
NFL Player Aaron Rodgers attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Aaron Rodgers Getting Traded to the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers GM Confirms
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks onstage to kick off round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022
2023 NFL Draft: Everything to Know
Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening; Ryan Reynolds attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards; Rob McElhenney attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party
Paul Rudd Films Sweet Moment Between Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney After Wrexham Promotion
Dillon Brooks, LeBron James
NBA Player Who Hit LeBron James in the Groin Says Fans Are Trying to 'Make Me a Villain'
WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds arrive ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds Says He 'Choked Up' Fulfilling Wrexham Fan's Dying Wish to Meet Him  
simone biles
Simone Biles Says She and Jonathan Owens Are Planning a Second Wedding — Plus Other Reveals!
Simone Biles Is Married! The Olympic Gymnast Weds Jonathan Owens in TK Ceremony. Credit: Rachel Taylor
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Are Married! See All the Photos from the Couple's Intimate Wedding
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: C. J. Stroud attends the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)
Possible No. 1 Overall NFL Draftee C.J. Stroud Staying 'Stress-Free' Before His Life Changes (Exclusive)
Simone Biles Is Married! The Olympic Gymnast Weds Jonathan Owens in TK Ceremony. Credit: Rachel Taylor
Simone Biles Is Married! The Olympic Gymnast Weds Jonathan Owens: 'My Person, Forever'