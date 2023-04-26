Who Is Paul George's Wife? All About Daniela George

Los Angeles Clippers player and eight-time NBA All-Star Paul George and his wife, Daniela George, have been together for nearly a decade.

They first began dating in 2013 and have since celebrated many milestones, including starting a family together.

After welcoming two daughters together, Olivia and Natasha, Paul asked Daniela to marry him in November 2020. The pair then welcomed their son Paul, named after his dad, in October 2021, before getting married in June 2022.

Over the years, Daniela has been very supportive of her husband's career, often posting tributes and shout-outs to him on her Instagram.

In May 2020, Daniela shared a sweet birthday post for her "better half" when he turned 30. "I love seeing you live out your dreams and still be the best partner and father to our children," she wrote. "You inspire me everyday!!"

So, who is Paul George's wife? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Daniela George.

She launched a swimwear line and an online boutique

In June 2020, Daniela teamed up with her friend Sarah Patterson (who is married to former NBA player Patrick Patterson) to launch Nude Swim. They came up with the idea and the business plan while their partners were playing together on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"The whole purpose of this was to create something we both love," Patterson told The Oklahoman. "And we have very similar tastes and pretty much the same vision as to what we want to create, so we're like, why wouldn't we work a little bit more and create everything that we want to order and that we never find?"

Because of Paul and Patrick's careers, they decided to make their business virtually operated. "We just realized this kind of business is the ideal business to run while our men are doing what they do," Daniela told the outlet, "just because we can take it and go anywhere really with it. We move so much, bathing suits are this little — I can just send it, pack my car up and go."

In April 2021, the friends teamed up again to launch SD Picks, which Daniela described on Instagram as "a trendy, fashion- forward boutique that you can trust." The boutique was later rebranded into Luxe Picks, where Nude Swim pieces are sold exclusively, and appears to be solely run by Patterson.

She has a large social media following

Daniela has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. She primarily uses the platform to share family moments, life milestones and photos from her travels. She also provides glimpses into her relationship with Paul as well as plenty of shots of her daily outfits.

She loves to travel

Several of Daniela's Instagram highlights are dedicated to her trips to the Bahamas, Italy, Mexico and St. Barths. Her saved stories from those vacations are mostly stunning beach views and sweet photos of her husband and children enjoying the sun and the water together.

She's also shared photos on her feed from her travels to destinations like Turks and Caicos, France, Greece and Portugal.

She and Paul got engaged in November 2020

After nearly seven years of dating, Paul asked Daniela to marry him on her 30th birthday while on a trip to Mexico. Daniela shared the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos of her showing off her diamond ring, which she wore on her pinkie finger because Paul got her ring size wrong.

"You may have gotten my ring size wrong but you get everything else right. Thank you for making this my best birthday yet.. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you and celebrate many more! 🥂," she wrote in the caption.

Two weeks later, she shared another photo from their engagement, which featured a patio covered in red rose petals and flower bouquets that Paul had set up.

She and Paul had two wedding ceremonies

Paul and Daniela first tied the knot on June 25, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in California. For the special day, the Clippers player wore a brown plaid suit, and his wife opted for a knee-length, strapless white dress. Daniela shared a series of photos from the celebration, writing in the caption: "The George's 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏾‍♂️💒💕."

For his own post, Paul wrote, "My baby, my girl, my old lady, my WIFE til the end ❤️ #TheGeorges."

The newlyweds continued the festivities, holding a second ceremony the following month at a picturesque villa in Italy. Daniela posted scenes of "the most magical start to my wedding celebration" on Instagram, complete with colorful cocktails, lemons and pink flowers. Several fellow NBA players were in attendance, including Patrick Beverley, Roy Hibbert, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Patterson.

In August 2022, Daniela shared more Italy wedding photos and reflected on their time there. "A month ago I married my best friend in the most beautiful villa and ceremony I could have imagined surrounded by all our family and friends," she wrote. "We thank everyone that made it possible, especially my husband who gave me the wedding of my dreams, and every single person that flew halfway across the world to celebrate us."

She and Paul have three children

Paul and Daniela are the proud parents of three children.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia, in May 2014. Their second daughter, Natasha, was born a few years later, in November 2017. Paul and Daniela then welcomed their third child, a son, in October 2021. Daniela shared the news of his birth with a sweet photo of the newborn sleeping on a basketball. "Paul Vuk George," she wrote in the caption, revealing that they had named him after his dad.

All three of the George kids attended their parents' July 2022 wedding celebration in Italy and posed for a family photo. In the photo, Natasha and Olivia smile in white dresses, while baby Paul dons an adorable white suit jacket.

Both Daniela and Paul frequently share photos of their kids on Instagram. In August 2021, Daniela posted shots of her and her daughters at the baby shower for their brother, which was held at the Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu. She captioned the carousel: "My girls," along with a pink heart emoji.

She's Paul's biggest fan

Daniela is her husband's biggest cheerleader, and she often shows Paul her support on social media. In July 2021, she posted an Instagram photo of her husband on the court and wrote, "What a season!!! I'm sooooo proud of you @ygtrece."

"You were in full beast mode this season and I've enjoyed every min watching you," she continued. "You helped carry the team all the way to the WCF down a few starters and made history along the way!!! Let's get healthy and come back to claim it next year!!"

Daniela joked in a November 2019 post featuring Paul in his Clippers attire, "You look cute in them suits and all but I'm ready see you back on the court." She added, "Let our season officially begin."