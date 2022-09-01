Who Is TJ Watt's Wife? All About Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt and Dani Rhodes got engaged in 2021 and married in 2022

By
Published on September 1, 2022 11:39 AM
TJ Watt and his girlfriend Dani Rhodes pose for Photographs on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LII week on February 3, 2018, at Northrop at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN
Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

TJ Watt is well known for his family ties — he's one of a trio of brothers in the NFL. But his brothers aren't the only family in his corner. The linebacker married his girlfriend of six years, Dani Rhodes, in 2022.

The couple first met as student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and are both now professional athletes. After getting engaged in 2021, Rhodes and Watt celebrated their wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following year.

"When I was a little girl I never thought I'd find someone special enough to ever change my last name… But I found him and couldn't be happier to share a name with the man of my dreams," Rhodes wrote on Instagram after their wedding.

Who is TJ Watt's wife? Here's everything to know about Dani Rhodes.

She grew up in Wisconsin

Rhodes grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where she attended Waukesha West High School. She was named to her school's prom court and played both basketball and soccer.

She went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December 2020 with a degree in life sciences communication.

A student-athlete, Rhodes played soccer for the university. In 2019, she was named Big Ten Forward of the Year and received an All-America Second Team honor.

Rhodes was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

She's a professional soccer player

Dani Rhodes
Dani Rhodes Instagram

In 2020, Rhodes played one season for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League. The following year, she signed with ​​Thróttur Reykjavík, a professional team in Iceland.

"Excited to finally announce that I will be continuing my professional soccer career and have signed with @throttur in Reykjavik, Iceland," she wrote on Instagram.

During her tenure in Iceland, she posted photos of herself exploring the country, including photos of a trip her family took to visit her there. "Home in motion 🤍 Thank you for the visit," she wrote.

She played soccer with her sister-in-law

Before they were sisters-in-law, Rhodes played for the Chicago Red Stars with Kealia Ohai, who married JJ Watt in 2020.

When Rhodes announced her engagement to Watt on Instagram in 2021, Ohai commented, "I'm so happy❤️."

She married Watt in Mexico

In July 2022, the couple tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Watt's Pittsburgh Steelers teammates — including his brother Derek Watt — were in attendance, in addition to Rhodes' soccer teammates from throughout her career.

Instagram snaps from the big day revealed ocean views and a bustling dance floor. Even Rhodes and Watt's initials were projected onto a nearby cliff.

She also played basketball

Not only did Rhodes play soccer in high school, but she was also a basketball athlete who put up impressive numbers. She was captain of the basketball team in both her junior and senior years.

In her final season, she scored more than 1,000 points and held her high school's all-time scoring record at the time.

"Dani is not only one of the best soccer players in the state, but she's also a leading scorer in Wisconsin for basketball," said UW's women's soccer head coach Paula Wilkins.

She has two brothers

Dani Rhodes and her family
Dani Rhodes Instagram

Rhodes has two brothers: Drew and Dylan. She described her older brother Drew as "a best friend and brother all in one."

She's also called her younger brother Dylan "the best younger brother a sister could ask for." In an Instagram caption, she wrote, "You have the biggest heart out of anyone I know and I'm so proud of WHO you are."

Dylan returned the praise when Rhodes and Watt got married, thanking them for letting him be the "prettiest bridesmaid."

