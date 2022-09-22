Who Is Robert Kraft's Fiancée? All About Dana Blumberg

While New England Patriots owner and billionaire Robert Kraft has many Super Bowl rings of his own, he gave an engagement ring to his girlfriend, Dr. Dana Blumberg, in early 2022.

The couple reportedly began seeing each other in 2019 and have remained private about the details of their relationship, including how and when they first met.

In March 2022, designer Tommy Hilfiger broke the pair's proposal news at the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event, telling the audience that Kraft and Blumberg had recently gotten engaged.

So who is Robert Kraft's fiancée? From her background as an ophthalmologist to her relationship with the NFL team owner, here's everything to know about Dr. Dana Blumberg.

She is an ophthalmologist

Blumberg received her medical degree in 2000 from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

She is a board-certified ophthalmologist, specializing in eye and vision care and glaucoma. Previously, she worked as an associate professor of ophthalmology at Columbia University in New York City and was affiliated with the New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

She started dating Kraft in 2019

Blumberg and Kraft reportedly began dating in 2019. In June that year, they made their public debut as a couple at the French Open and later appeared at several other events over the summer.

It is unknown how or when the couple first met, but they were first seen together in 2017 at an Elton John AIDS Foundation event where Blumberg posed with one of Kraft's Super Bowl rings.

She got engaged to Kraft in 2022

On March 5, 2022, at the inaugural amfAR Gala event in Palm Beach, Florida, honoree Tommy Hilfiger revealed onstage that Kraft and Blumberg had recently gotten engaged. A representative for Kraft declined PEOPLE's request for further comment.

She's 33 years younger than Kraft

While Blumberg was born in 1974, Kraft was born in 1941, making him 33 years her senior.

Previously, the Kraft Group CEO was married to his college sweetheart Myra Hiatt Kraft for nearly 50 years before her death from ovarian cancer in July 2011 at age 68. Together, the couple shared four sons during their decades-long marriage. Throughout the following football season, the Patriots wore Myra's initials "MHK" on their uniforms.

In 2012, Kraft began dating actress Ricki Lander, but they split in 2018.

She is very private

Throughout their relationship, Blumberg has stayed incredibly private. She does not have any social media accounts, and additional personal details about her profession remain unknown.