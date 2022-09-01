Who Is Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend? All About Cordae

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is one of the most prominent names in sports, but the mental health advocate has been open that she relies on a community of support to perform at the highest level — particularly that of her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

"You're a star and a light," she wrote on Instagram in a post about the Grammy-nominated rapper.

Despite calling tennis "not my sport," Cordae can often be spotted in the stands cheering on Osaka. The couple even attended the Met Gala together in 2021.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? Here's everything to know about Cordae.

His first date with Osaka was at an L.A. Clippers game

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Cordae and Osaka attended an L.A. Clippers game for their first date in 2019, though the two opted to keep quiet about their relationship for the first year they were dating. In a video for GQ, Cordae later revealed their first kiss was in Indian Wells, California.

The rapper also shared his favorite date with Osaka thus far. "We drove to Rhode Island from New York to go visit my grandmother. That was super tight," he said.

He's a rapper

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Cordae is a Grammy-nominated rapper who has collaborated with H.E.R. and Young Thug. Upon the release of his sophomore album Bird's Eye View, Osaka praised him on Instagram, saying, "Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring."

The artist commented on her post, writing, "I LOVE U 2 DEATH !! U TRULY MY RIDE OR DIE BONNIE AND CLYDE JUST WAY MORE FLY."

He's supportive of Osaka's mental health

Naomi Osaka Instagram

Osaka has been open about her mental health journey, including the ways Cordae has supported her when she's feeling overwhelmed.

In 2020, he dropped everything to quarantine with her at the US Open after she called him from the event.

"I FaceTimed him a couple days earlier and said I was feeling sad and lonely in the bubble," she wrote on Instagram. Unbeknownst to her at the time, Cordae then boarded a flight and quarantined in a hotel to be with her.

He didn't watch much tennis before dating Osaka

Al Bello/Getty

Cordae revealed he wasn't much of a tennis fan before meeting his girlfriend.

"If you asked me about tennis, before being immersed in it because of Naomi, I could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they're just a part of the culture," he said.

The first tennis match he attended was in 2019 at the US Open. A year later, when he joined Osaka in the bubble for the event, she joked online that he still hadn't learned the game.

"The funniest part is even after doing all this I'm still convinced he doesn't understand the rules of tennis lol," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

He and Osaka prefer to keep their relationship private

Both Cordae and Osaka have public careers, but they're careful about what aspects of their relationship they share."We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us," the rapper explained. "So we kind of move very reclusively. We don't really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they're sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred."

He loves Osaka's cooking

"You are a great cook," he told Osaka in a video for GQ. When asked to guess which of her specialties Cordae likes best, Osaka listed ribeye, shrimp, gnocchi and broccoli. But, he countered that he prefers her fried chicken, mac and cheese and homemade Red Lobster biscuits.

He and Osaka work out together

Naomi Osaka Instagram

The couple like to hit the gym together. In September 2021, Osaka shared a gym selfie of the two, and Cordae later shared impressive before and after photos that showed his transformation after working out more often.

"While creating this forthcoming album, I was forced to elevate myself in mind, body, and spirit. I've become more self-reflective and self aware than ever. While my vessel has improved, it's nothing compared to my mind, spirit and soul which has reached even greater heights. Still growing, still getting better day by day," he wrote on Instagram.

He's into fashion

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

The rapper has a keen sense of fashion and has appeared at designer shows in the past. He and Osaka have shared photos of their streetwear outfits and attended the Met Gala together in 2021. Cordae wore custom Coach for the occasion.

"The look really came together beautifully from the idea we had sent," he told PEOPLE of his Met Gala outfit. "Coach really brought it to life in a super super dope way. I'm really happy with the final product and more importantly I feel great in the fit."