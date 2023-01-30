Who Is Gerard Piqué's Girlfriend? All About Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Piqué has made things official with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The former professional soccer player has been linked to Marti since they were spotted together at a music festival in August 2022. The news of their relationship came just months after Piqué announced his split from ex Shakira, whom he dated for over 11 years. The former couple — who share two sons, Milan and Sasha — confirmed they would go their separate ways in a joint statement.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the statement read. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Following their breakup, Piqué has been linked to Marti — although it's unclear exactly how their relationship began. Since first being spotted together, the pair have gone on to quietly date for several months, only being spotted in public on occasion.

But despite their efforts to remain under the radar, the couple made headlines after Shakira seemingly shaded their relationship in her 2023 song "BZRP Music Session #53."

Not long after the track was released, Piqué went Instagram official with Marti, sharing their first-ever selfie on the social media platform.

So who is Gerard Piqué's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Clara Chia Marti.

Marti and Piqué were first spotted together in August 2022

Just three months after Piqué and Shakira announced their split, the former soccer player was spotted with Marti while attending the Summerfest Cerdanya music festival. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the duo standing in the crowd together while Piqué wrapped his arm around Marti and leaned in for a kiss.

She and Piqué attended a wedding together in Spain

Shortly after Piqué and Marti were first spotted in public together, they were seen attending a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. The pair were seen walking arm-in-arm and sharing a laugh with one another while also mingling with other guests in attendance.

She is very private

Marti has kept the details of her private life away from the public since being linked to the Spanish soccer player. Although she has an Instagram account, her page is set to private and only has five posts and about 175 followers, one of which is Piqué.

She and Piqué have traveled around the world together

While the couple have been together for less than a year, Marti and Piqué have traveled together several times. In addition to outings in Spain, the couple have also vacationed in the Czech Republic and France. While in France, Marti and Piqué stopped in Paris, where they were spotted sightseeing while riding electric scooters with some friends.

During their trip to the Czech Republic, they were joined by some of Piqué's family, the Daily Mail reported. The couple were seen alongside Piqué's brother Marc and his wife Maria while exiting a Marriott hotel in Prague.

Her relationship with Piqué was referenced in Shakira's song "BZRP Music Session #53"

In January 2023, Piqué's ex Shakira dropped her song "BZRP Music Session #53," where she seemingly threw shade at Piqué and his new relationship. In addition to Shakira's lyrics calling a prior relationship a "disappointment" and referencing a person who always gave her their "worst version," she sang that she wishes she had ended the relationship sooner.

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sang in part, nodding to her 2009 hit "She Wolf," released just before the pair first met in 2010. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Shakira also seemed to delve into more specific details about their breakup as she sang: "You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," alluding to her ongoing tax fraud trial in Spain. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

Shakira also seemingly threw shade at Marti in the new song

In addition to Shakira's commentary about her relationship with Piqué, she also seemingly referenced her ex's new girlfriend. In "BZRP Music Session #53," Shakira appeared to compare herself to Marti, calling herself a Rolex while referring to Marti as a Casio.

"I wish you luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," she sang on the track. "I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You're going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."

She and Piqué made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023

Piqué shared a photo of him and Marti on Instagram on Jan. 25, 2023 — just days after the release of "BZRP Music Session #53."

The former soccer player shared a selfie snuggling up with Marti. While he didn't leave a caption along with the snap, the post sparked many conversations in the comments section.