Who Is Gerard Piqué's Girlfriend? All About Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti were first spotted at a music festival in August 2022

By
Published on January 30, 2023 05:26 PM
Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti
Photo: Gerard Pique Instagram

Gerard Piqué has made things official with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The former professional soccer player has been linked to Marti since they were spotted together at a music festival in August 2022. The news of their relationship came just months after Piqué announced his split from ex Shakira, whom he dated for over 11 years. The former couple — who share two sons, Milan and Sasha — confirmed they would go their separate ways in a joint statement.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the statement read. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Following their breakup, Piqué has been linked to Marti — although it's unclear exactly how their relationship began. Since first being spotted together, the pair have gone on to quietly date for several months, only being spotted in public on occasion.

But despite their efforts to remain under the radar, the couple made headlines after Shakira seemingly shaded their relationship in her 2023 song "BZRP Music Session #53."

Not long after the track was released, Piqué went Instagram official with Marti, sharing their first-ever selfie on the social media platform.

So who is Gerard Piqué's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Clara Chia Marti.

Marti and Piqué were first spotted together in August 2022

Just three months after Piqué and Shakira announced their split, the former soccer player was spotted with Marti while attending the Summerfest Cerdanya music festival. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the duo standing in the crowd together while Piqué wrapped his arm around Marti and leaned in for a kiss.

She and Piqué attended a wedding together in Spain

Shortly after Piqué and Marti were first spotted in public together, they were seen attending a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. The pair were seen walking arm-in-arm and sharing a laugh with one another while also mingling with other guests in attendance.

She is very private

Marti has kept the details of her private life away from the public since being linked to the Spanish soccer player. Although she has an Instagram account, her page is set to private and only has five posts and about 175 followers, one of which is Piqué.

She and Piqué have traveled around the world together

While the couple have been together for less than a year, Marti and Piqué have traveled together several times. In addition to outings in Spain, the couple have also vacationed in the Czech Republic and France. While in France, Marti and Piqué stopped in Paris, where they were spotted sightseeing while riding electric scooters with some friends.

During their trip to the Czech Republic, they were joined by some of Piqué's family, the Daily Mail reported. The couple were seen alongside Piqué's brother Marc and his wife Maria while exiting a Marriott hotel in Prague.

Her relationship with Piqué was referenced in Shakira's song "BZRP Music Session #53"

In January 2023, Piqué's ex Shakira dropped her song "BZRP Music Session #53," where she seemingly threw shade at Piqué and his new relationship. In addition to Shakira's lyrics calling a prior relationship a "disappointment" and referencing a person who always gave her their "worst version," she sang that she wishes she had ended the relationship sooner.

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sang in part, nodding to her 2009 hit "She Wolf," released just before the pair first met in 2010. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Shakira also seemed to delve into more specific details about their breakup as she sang: "You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," alluding to her ongoing tax fraud trial in Spain. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

Shakira also seemingly threw shade at Marti in the new song

In addition to Shakira's commentary about her relationship with Piqué, she also seemingly referenced her ex's new girlfriend. In "BZRP Music Session #53," Shakira appeared to compare herself to Marti, calling herself a Rolex while referring to Marti as a Casio.

"I wish you luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," she sang on the track. "I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You're going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."

She and Piqué made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023

Piqué shared a photo of him and Marti on Instagram on Jan. 25, 2023 — just days after the release of "BZRP Music Session #53."

The former soccer player shared a selfie snuggling up with Marti. While he didn't leave a caption along with the snap, the post sparked many conversations in the comments section.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2umB7jwQX/?hl=en hed: Shakira’s Ex Goes Instagram Official with new GF
Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official with Clara Chia Marti 7 Months After Split from Shakira
Singer Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Shakira Throws Shade at Ex Gerard Piqué in Spicy New Song Lyrics: 'I'm Too Good for You'
Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon
Who Is Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend? All About Anna Congdon
Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt
Who Is Brock Purdy's Girlfriend? All About Jenna Brandt
Jessica Caban (L) and recording artist Bruno Mars attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Bruno Mars' Girlfriend? All About Jessica Caban
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi arrive to the Netflix Break Point event ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 12, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia
​​Who Is Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend? All About Costeen Hatzi
Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov
Who Is Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend? All About Konstantin Koltsov
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Casper Ruud and partner Maria Galligani pose with the trophy on the podium at the Generali Open Tennis Tournament of the ATP Tour in Kitzbuehel, Austria on July 31, 2021
Who Is Casper Ruud's Girlfriend? All About Maria Galligani
Emma Robert’s Boyfriend? All About Cody John
Who Is Emma Roberts' Boyfriend? All About Cody John
Paula Badosa and Juan Betancourt is seen at the front row ahead of "Crucero" collection fashion show organized by Dior at Plaza de España on June 16, 2022 in Seville, Spain.
Who Is Paula Badosa's Boyfriend? All About Juan Betancourt
Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival; Bianca Censori arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Who Is Kanye West's Rumored 'Wife'? All About Bianca Censori
Aaron Rodger, Mallory Edens
Who Is Aaron Rodgers' Girlfriend? All About Mallory Edens
Ons Jabeur and Karim Kamoun
Who Is Ons Jabeur's Husband? All About Karim Kamoun
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi attend the TAG Heuer pre-race dinner at the Hotel Fairmont on May 22, 2021 in Monaco, Monaco
Who Is Felix Auger-Aliassime's Girlfriend? All About Nina Ghaibi
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Copa Davis director Gerard Pique attends Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 presentation at Casa de Correos on May 27, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement from Soccer After Shakira Split: It 'Has Given Me Everything'