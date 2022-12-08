Who Is Laurie Hernandez's Girlfriend? All About Charlotte Drury

Gymnastics aside, Laurie Hernandez has found her new love.

The Olympic gold medalist recently revealed that she's in a relationship with fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury, announcing their romance on Instagram with a sweet anniversary post.

Although the news of Hernandez's relationship to Drury was officially confirmed on Dec. 5, the "Final Five" member hinted in her caption that the two have quietly been a couple since 2020.

"2 whole years! can u believe it!!" wrote Hernandez alongside a sweet photo of Drury giving her a kiss on the cheek. Despite the 2016 Summer Olympian's confirmation post, the two gymnasts haven't shied away from sharing photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages.

In April, the 20-year-old gymnast posted a video on TikTok of her reaction to learning she's been accepted into New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where Drury could be seen sitting next to her. Meanwhile, Drury recently posted photos of the couple at the Harry Styles concert at Madison Square Garden.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in October, Hernandez shared that she was "taken" by a photographer, but didn't name Drury. She also said at the time that she'd been dating her partner for just under two years and that "life is really good."

Between Drury's Olympic background and her artistic side hustle, here's everything to know about Hernandez's girlfriend.

She got her start in gymnastics at a very young age

Richard Heathcote/Getty

Drury was born and raised in Laguna Beach, California, and pursued gymnastics at the age of three. Although the intensity of the sport at the time paled in comparison to the level she competes at now, it helped her discover the discipline she's most passionate about today.

"I remember when we were little, my coach would sometimes schedule us for trampoline, and that was like the highlight of my life," said Drury in 2013, per the International Gymnastics Federation website.

At age 13, Drury quit artistic gymnastics (the disciple she pursued at first) because she "didn't love it anymore." But thanks to her mother's words of encouragement, she transitioned to trampoline. The same day she wanted to quit, her mom signed her up and she "went to practice that night."

She's an Olympic athlete, but the road to get there wasn't easy

Harry How/Getty

Since making the switch from artistic gymnastics to trampoline at age 14, Drury's dreams have continued to soar. At the 2014 Minsk World Cup, she became the first American woman to win a gold medal in trampoline, and was crowned national champion at the USA Gymnastics Championships that same year.

All of Drury's goals were aligning until tragedy struck just days before the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, which Drury was set to compete in. Three days before the final trial, Drury landed the wrong way during warm-up and broke a bone in her right ankle.

"For the longest time I felt like the only reason I was worth anything was because I could go to the Olympics," Drury told the Los Angeles Times. "That's the only thing I defined myself as, that's the only thing I cared about, it's the only thing I valued."

Despite the bump in the road, she persevered. Drury qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games (held in the summer of 2021) and was named a member of Team USA. "It's been an unbelievable year (5 years?) with so much hardship and I am honored to have been named to the Olympic Team as the women's trampoline alternate," she wrote on Instagram.

She has type 1 diabetes

Charlotte Drury/Instagram

Just when she had overcome the broken bone that crushed her 2016 Olympic dreams, Drury was faced with another obstacle — but this time, it was life-changing. As the gymnast was preparing for the 2021 Olympic Trial, Drury was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Although Drury said that the diagnosis felt "insurmountable and terrifying" at first, revealing on Instagram that she stopped going to practice for a week (three weeks before Trials), she persevered with the support from her family, friends, and fellow gymnast Logan Dooley.

The athlete decided to "give everything I had to the sport in the little bit of time I had left" and was ultimately named an alternate to the USA Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team.

She has a passion for documentary and visual journalism

Charlotte Drury/Instagram

In addition to being a gymnast, Drury is also a passionate photographer. According to her Instagram bio, she has an interest in documentary and visual journalism and takes classes at the International Center of Photography (ICP).

In fact, when Hernandez spoke with PEOPLE in October and revealed that she was "taken," she referred to Drury as a "photographer," rather than a gymnast. She also didn't mention her name at the time.

She's one of four siblings

Charlotte Drury/Instagram

Drury has three siblings: an older brother, James, an older sister, Emma, and a younger sister, Olivia. The Olympian's siblings have made a few appearances on her Instagram, and Drury even joked about the resemblance between her and Olivia in a March 2020 caption.

"Hey @apple my sister's face unlocks my phone what do u have to say for yourself," she wrote next to a selfie of the sister duo.