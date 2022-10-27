Who Is Tony Romo's Wife? All About Candice Crawford Romo

Tony Romo may have hung up his helmet in 2017 after a 14-year career as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys,but the four-time Pro Bowler has remained in the spotlight since becoming an NFL commentator.

What fans might not know is that Tony's wife, Candice Crawford Romo, is also a sports journalist. In fact, the pair first met while Candice was an intern for the Dallas Cowboys. They started dating in 2009, married in 2011 and now have three children.

"If you get a great wife who understands the demands of someone in athletics, I think that's important," Tony told PEOPLE in 2012. "I was lucky enough to find someone like that. She's a great mom and a great wife."

So, who is Tony Romo's wife? Keep reading to learn more about Candice Crawford and her relationship with her husband.

She studied broadcast journalism at the University of Missouri

Larry Busacca/Getty

Born in Texas, Candice studied journalism at the University of Missouri. In college, she worked as a reporter and sports anchor for the local NBC affiliate KOMU-TV and interned for the Dallas CBS affiliate KTVT, covering the Cowboys for The Blitz. She also wrote for an online sports blog called Midwest Sports Fans.

After graduation, Candice worked for CW33 TV in Dallas, covering high school sports. She also hosted Up All Night, a segment about local nightlife, and the Dallas Cowboys' weekend sports show, Special Edition.

Her parents were huge Cowboys fans

Candice Crawford Instagram

When Tony first asked his future wife out on a date, the college junior was still living with her parents, who were obsessed with the Cowboys. Afraid they'd embarrass her, Candice made them hide in the bathroom when Tony came to pick her up.

"My parents, being massive Cowboys fans, she didn't want them in the house," Candice's older brother Chace explained on The Rich Eisen Show. "She made my parents hide. She didn't realize Tony was coming over to pick her up … it caught her off guard, so she pushes my parents back in the back ... literally in their master bathroom."

Her brother is actor Chace Crawford

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Candice's older brother Chace Crawford played Nate Archibald on the hit CW series Gossip Girl and stars on Amazon Prime Video's The Boys.

But Chace's fame didn't make the lifelong Cowboys fans any less starstruck around Tony. "I grew up in Dallas, big fan," Chace said during a 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It was very surreal to become friends with them. We were the family that took ridiculous Christmas pictures in front of the fireplace with Cowboys Starter jackets and white turtlenecks and that's a true story ... When he became a part of our family, watching those football games became a lot more nerve-racking."

She and Tony got married in 2011 during the NFL lockout

In 2010, Tony popped the question on Candice's 24th birthday. The pair later tied the knot on May 28, 2011, at Arlington Hall, a historic mansion in uptown Dallas.

Six hundred guests attended the wedding, including current and former Cowboys players Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, Dez Bryant and Miles Austin, as well as team owner Jerry Jones, who had to get special permission to attend his star quarterback's nuptials since owners and players weren't allowed to have contact during the NFL lockout.

"It was perfect!" a source told PEOPLE. "From the ceremony in beautiful white, to a vibrant afterparty and great music selected by Tony himself."

She loves being a boy mom

Candice and Tony have three sons: Hawkins, Rivers and Jones McCoy. And while Candice remains the only female in the family, the proud mama told PEOPLE she wouldn't want it any other way.

"Sure, it would have been new and different to have a little girl running around," she said. "But we love our boys and I love being a 'boy mom' … The best part about being a boy mom is that they keep me active! Whether it's sword fighting or playing basketball, we are constantly on the go."

She's a former Miss Missouri

Denise Truscello/WireImage

In 2008, Candice — who had previously competed in the Miss Texas Teen pageant in 2003 and 2005 — was crowned Miss Missouri USA.

A college junior at the time, Candice credited her experience as a broadcast journalism student for helping her take home the win.

"Getting up on stage in a swimsuit is not easy," she told the Columbia Tribune, adding that the reporting she did for local television station KOMU was "excellent practice for this pageant" because it helped improve her interviewing skills and build up her confidence.

She's a co-founder of Hawk+Sloane

Already a journalist and pageant queen, Candice added the title entrepreneur to the list when she launched Hawk+Sloane in 2016 with her middle school best friend, Hollie Siglin.

Named after the founders' sons, the company sells a line of creative essential oil sprays designed to help moms tackle child-specific plights: "Stinky Spray" for eliminating diaper odor, "Sleepy Spray" to calm fretful kids at bedtime and "Scary Spray" to chase away imaginary monsters.

So, how does Candice balance running a company as a mom of three? "The beauty about Hawk+Sloane is that we can work around our kids' schedules," Candice told PEOPLE. "And I do it with my best friend, so it never feels like work."

She and Tony costarred in a Super Bowl commercial

In 2021, the couple joined forces in a Super Bowl ad for Skechers.

In the spot, the Romos show viewers how they tackle everything in their household, from mile-high sandwiches or the monster truck Tony drives to work. A few days before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, Candice shared a blooper reel from the ad on Instagram. "The Big Game has nothing on these #marriagegoals!" she wrote.