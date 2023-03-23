Who Is Seth Curry's Wife? All About Callie Rivers

Seth Curry and Callie Rivers are an athletic power couple.

The NBA star and the former volleyball player both come from famous athletic families; Curry is the son of Dell Curry, a retired basketball player who was an all-time leading scorer for the Charlotte Hornets, and the brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, while Rivers is the daughter of NBA legend Doc Rivers.

Curry and Rivers got married in September 2019 and now share two children: daughter Carter and son Cash.

Over the years, Rivers has shared several glimpses into her life with the Brooklyn Nets player on Instagram and penned a handful of sweet tributes. On Father's Day 2022, she shared a series of photos of her longtime love and their kids, captioned, "Thank you for being the greatest dad. thank you for giving me my biggest blessings. thank you for being my partner in the best (hardest) job in the world. cash, carter & i are lucky. we love you!"

So, who is Seth Curry's wife? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Callie Rivers.

She grew up in Florida and has a famous family

Callie Rivers Instagram

Rivers was born into a big-time basketball family on Sept. 17, 1989, to NBA legend Doc Rivers (then a player on the Atlanta Hawks) and his wife Kristen. She has three siblings: older brother Jeremiah and younger brothers Austin and Spencer. According to her bio on the Florida Gators website, she grew up in Winter Park, Florida, and graduated from Winter Park High School in 2007.

Her father played for 13 seasons in the NBA before going into coaching in 1999. He was also an NBA All-Star in 1988. Rivers' great-uncle, Jim Brewer, also played in the NBA from 1973 to 1982 and won a silver medal representing the U.S. at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Rivers' older brother, Jeremiah, played basketball at Georgetown University and Indiana University before playing in Serbia with Mega Vizura and in the NBA G-League with the Maine Red Claws.

Her younger brother Austin played for Duke University before his NBA career with the New Orleans Hornets (now called the Pelicans) and the Los Angeles Clippers, where he was the first NBA player to be coached by his own father. Currently, he plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rivers' youngest brother, Spencer, played for the University of California, Irvine.

Having grown up in a male-dominated household, Rivers described her younger self as a "tomboy." "I was really aggressive. You have to be in a family of all boys," she told the Gainesville Sun in 2007. "If you're not, you're not going to get what you want. I think it helps with sports, especially because boys roughhouse a lot more. They play tag. I don't think I ever had Barbie dolls. We'd just play basketball or go swimming or play tag."

She was a professional volleyball player

Rivers played college volleyball with the Florida Gators from 2007 to 2010 while studying telecommunications at the University of Florida. She then went on to play professionally for the Leonas de Ponce in Puerto Rico, according to Sports Illustrated.

Volleyball is something she has in common with her husband's family, too. Her sister-in-law, Seth's sister Sydel Curry-Lee, played volleyball for the Elon University Phoenix. Curry posted a picture of his younger sister on Instagram in 2014, captioned, "Got a chance tonight to see the little sis @sydelcurry do what she does on the volleyball court. Big win by the Pheonix!" Rivers' mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, also played volleyball at Virginia Tech.

She co-hosts a podcast

Callie Rivers Instagram

Rivers currently co-hosts the podcast Bachelor Party with The Ringer journalist Juliet Litman. On the podcast, Rivers and Litman analyze The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and other reality TV shows.

In March 2022, Rivers also appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss The Bachelor and her husband's career. She was a guest on the Jam Session podcast to review the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022 as well.

She met Curry at a young age

The Rivers and Curry families have known each other for years since Doc and Dell played in the NBA around the same time. "The Currys are a great family," Doc told Andscape in April 2019, adding of his daughter marrying Curry: "I've known Dell and Sonya for 100 years. It's very natural. Two good families, so it's pretty cool."

Austin also played alongside his sister's now-husband at Duke University during the 2011-2012 season. He said that he was skeptical when he first heard that his sister was dating an NBA player, but his feelings changed when he found out it was Curry.

"NBA players travel a lot. There is a reputation. You don't want your sister to get hurt," he said. "But when I heard it was Seth, I was relieved because he is one of the guys that act the right way."

Curry proposed to her on Valentine's Day in 2019

Curry proposed to Rivers at a dinner with friends and family in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Valentine's Day during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Rivers, of course, said "Yes," and shared the news on Twitter. "2.14.19 was a DAY. so thankful & blessed & loved & happy & positive & complete," she wrote.

Before proposing, Curry asked her father for her hand in marriage. "I couldn't be happier," Doc told Andscape. "He's such a gentleman. As a father, that is all you want. He just called me and asked like normal people. I always tell people, 'We're all normal people at the end of the day.' "

She married Curry in September 2019

Callie Rivers Instagram

Exactly seven months after Curry proposed, Rivers and Curry married in a ceremony in Malibu, California. Per Inside Weddings, Curry's brother Steph was his best man, and his daughters Riley and Ryan were the flower girls. Riley and Ryan brought Rivers and Curry's 1-year-old daughter, Carter, down the aisle.

On Rivers' 30th birthday, just a few days after the wedding, Curry shared bridal photos of his wife on Instagram. "W I F E," he wrote. "Happy Birthday to the one that does both!" A few days later, Rivers posted a picture of the two kissing as a newly married couple and wrote, "Forever."

She has two children with Curry

Courtesy Pottery Barn Kids

Rivers and Curry welcomed their first child together, daughter Carter Lynn Curry, in May 2018. Their son Cash was born in November 2021.

Shortly after Cash's birth, the couple gave PEOPLE an exclusive first look at his nursery. "We wanted to make sure that our nursery was functional and cute, not just cute!" said Rivers. "I love the color palette in the nursery, and there's a purpose for everything in the room."

The couple also designed a new room for Carter to help her adjust to going from only child to big sister. "It was really cool to come back to our house and reveal the big kid's room to Carter," Rivers continued. "Seeing her first big-girl bed made her transition from the nursery easier."