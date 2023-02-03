Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public.

The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023.

Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his career and his charity work — never commented on his dating life before hard-launching their relationship the day he learned he would be going to the Super Bowl.

So who is Jalen Hurts' girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Bry Burrows and her relationship with the Eagles quarterback.

She and Hurts both attended the University of Alabama

University of Alabama Twitter

Hurts and Burrows most likely first crossed paths at the University of Alabama, where they were both students.

Hurts played on the school's football team for three seasons from 2016 through 2018 before ultimately transferring to the University of Oklahoma for his senior year. Meanwhile, Burrows graduated in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and political science. She then received her MBA at Alabama's Manderson School of Business, according to her LinkedIn account.

While it's not exactly clear when the pair began dating, Hurts and Burrows seemingly first met at Alabama before Hurts left the school for Oklahoma, more than 700 miles and a 10-hour drive away.

She lives in Texas

Burrows lives and works in Dallas, Texas. It's unclear where she's originally from, but Hurts' family home, where he reportedly resides with his parents during the off-season, is only 240 miles away in Houston, Texas.

Hurts grew up in Channelview, Texas, outside of Houston, where he played for the Channelview High School football team with his dad, Averion Hurts, as a coach.

She works in the tech industry

As her graduation approached, Burrows was hired by IBM to start her career as a senior client experience consultant in Dallas. After Alabama's director of corporate sponsorships revealed the news on LinkedIn, Burrows wrote, "Counting down the days! Can't wait!"

Burrows has risen through the ranks at the technology company, spending time there as a sales executive and software financing leader before taking up her current post as an artificial intelligence partner.

She's an MVP in her own right

Hurts may be the star on the field, but Burrows is the overachiever in the school and business worlds. Burrows was vice president of her school's MBA Association in 2018, and served as captain of the MBA Case Team, something she described as "one of my most memorable moments of grad school," on her LinkedIn. She even led the team to victory in 2019, winning the national SEC Championship.

Burrows was also part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority as an undergrad, and graduated with honors. "No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA," she told the University, per Alabama's Twitter account. "Knowing I have been recognized is priceless."

She supported Hurts on the field after the NFC Championship

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated/Getty

Hurts is notoriously private about his personal life, so fans were shocked when he was seen walking hand-in-hand with Burrows on the field following the Eagles' huge NFC Championship win.

Burrows was beaming beside her NFL beau, looking extremely proud as he prepared for his first trip to the Super Bowl. She even joined in the celebration, hugging friends and family in a video captured by FOX cameras.

"Jalen Hurts has a girlfriend 😩why not me Lord," wrote one surprised fan on Twitter, while another added, "Just found out Jalen Hurts has a girlfriend. Someone stop the Earth, I'm ready to get off."

She and Hurts share a passion for philanthropy

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

Burrows is passionate about helping lead young people into tech careers. She's participated in several educational events, including being a coach in IBM's 8-week Accelerate program in 2022, which is a professional learning track that helps prepare minority undergraduate students for the business world. "It was the best time speaking and coaching breakout sessions for a few weeks," she posted following the summit. "I can assure you with these students, the future is in good hands! #BigBlue"

She's also participated in a Manderson Women in Business talk and a Diversity & Inclusion panel in 2021, which she cares deeply about. "I'm fortunate my company allows us the space to converse, listen, and learn from one another," she wrote following the panel. "D & I is deeper than gender, skin color, or nationality. It's about lived experiences that define who we are and better our community and workplace."

Hurts also does plenty to help others. When he's not on the field, the quarterback regularly spends his time working with multiple charities. In December 2022, he spent a day giving back to his community with his "Day of Care" tour in Philadephia, where he made multiple stops to pass out coats, talk about career options with kids from the KB Foundation and have lunch with a local high school football team.

In 2021, Hurts patterned with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to spend the day with the struggling family of a 7-year-old boy with cancer. At the end of the visit, he gifted the mother $30,000 to help get them into a better home. "A moment like that for me, just going in there and meeting everybody, it was fun," he said. "I think what amazes me is how the kids don't even realize maybe what they're dealing with, the circumstances they're in, but they're just happy to be living."

She knows a thing or two about a good cocktail

In the bio of her (private) Instagram, Burrows simply writes, "love language: wine." But her experience with the alcohol industry goes deeper than that.

In 2016, Burrows interned with Brown-Forman, the parent company of Jack Daniels whiskey, among many other international liquor brands. "Bryonna was able to research customer taste profiles, expand on brand activations and sit in on national marketing strategy planning sessions," her sorority shared at the time.

She loves the outdoors

She may not play football like her boyfriend, but Burrows still loves to spend time outdoors getting some fresh air. In a 2021 LinkedIn post sharing an article about ways to cope with an "always-on" culture, she loved the suggestion to "do something active," calling it a "game changer" for her.

"I am very #extraverted and being outside recharges me every time!" she wrote in the caption.